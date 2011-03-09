I think that the question that people really need to ask themselves is would Solskjaer have picked the same teams over the three games had it been Villa, Liverpool, Leicester rather than Villa, Leicester, Liverpool? If you think he would have then fair enough, but I think most would agree that it is hugely unlikely that he would have made those ten changes if Liverpool was the middle game of the three. That is why people are calling foul.



As for what I would have wanted Klopp to have done in similar circumstances, I definitely wouldn't have wanted to have gifted the slim chance of winning the title away by playing a complete reserve team against the team in 4th place in the league. I would have hoped that he would have played a hybrid team in each game, with the key players all playing 180 mins across the three games, but as a mix of subs and starters and also none of the teams being full strength. That would seem to me to be the best way to maximise your chances of getting nine points while also reducing the risk of injuries.



Another key point to consider is that surely now that the title has gone and the Europa League is priority number one, he should also play a weakened team against us? Certainly Greenwood, Rashford, Fernandes, and Cavani should all be rested as they all played at least some of all three games against Roma, Villa, and Leicester. And as they already are guaranteed CL football next year why not also rest other key players to make sure to avoid injuries ahead of the EL final?