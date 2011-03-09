« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15320 on: Today at 10:11:41 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:03:33 am
I dont think youve read the thread. Nobodys particularly surprised or moaning about United throwing the game. Ole said he was going to and he did. So thats that.

The main reaction has been pissing our sides that hed give up when there was still a chance you couldve put pressure on your closest rivals and neighbours. City fans mustve been laughing their heads off. We were as well to be honest if you read back.

Its hilarious that a manager would do that. He couldve managed the series of games so much better to give yourselves a chance. Instead he rolled over. Closest youll ever get nall ;D

That was the saving grace and I gave them stick yesterday. Best chance since SAF left and they were nowhere near. A bloke was arguing that they were in it until GW35 but their challenge fully complied with social-distancing guidelines as they always messed it up when they had a real chance to close the gap.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15321 on: Today at 10:20:24 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:11:41 am
That was the saving grace and I gave them stick yesterday. Best chance since SAF left and they were nowhere near. A bloke was arguing that they were in it until GW35 but their challenge fully complied with social-distancing guidelines as they always messed it up when they had a real chance to close the gap.
They still had a chance, however small. Instead he gave up. Unforgivable, sad and hilarious in equal measure ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15322 on: Today at 10:27:23 am
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:35:32 am
Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here   :rollseyes

Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later  ;D ;D ;D

And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.

Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.

8 years.  When youve gone another 8 or so years without winning the league you might look back and feel a bit aggrieved that Solskjaer could have made 4 or 5 changes to each team over the last week and still won each game, rather than playing a full strength team, then the reserves, then a full strength team again.  Its incredible that youd go that long without even being involved in a title race and then when you get a bit of a sniff your manager pisses what slight chance he has up the wall, and you all clap along with him because, what? Arrogance that you believe it wont be another few years before youre involved again? Such hubris.

Liverpool havent been good enough for top 4. Its not last nights result that means that we wont be in the Champions League next year.  Its just amusing that youre happy to think its down to you rather than being annoyed that your team bottled a proper title challenge in January and February then finally chucked the towel in because the fixtures got a bit tough at the end.

Also its highly amusing that youre laughing at Liverpool potentially being in the Europa League next season when in two weeks time youll all be on the edge of your seats praying that United wont fuck it up in this years final.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15323 on: Today at 10:39:37 am
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:35:32 am
Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here   :rollseyes

Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later  ;D ;D ;D

And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.

Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.

We are not blaming you for our failure to get a top 4 finish (if we fail). We are just laughing at you for becoming another Everton, a club with an inferiority complex to your city rivals  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15324 on: Today at 10:57:12 am
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:35:32 am
Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here   :rollseyes

Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later  ;D ;D ;D

And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.

Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.
You had the chance to win the league and chose to hand it to your City rivals. I say rivals but a rivalry requires 2 teams to be competitive.

United fielding a team last night is small-time behaviour but no one is saying its solely or even largely responsible for us not getting top 4.

People are just annoyed that the game was cancelled against us for no fault of our own, United faced no punishment but no we have been negatively impacted by the decision to move the game.

It is shit having to play 3 games in 5 days but whose fault is that? If you had had the points deducted next off you for getting the game cancelled then this wouldn't have been an issue. I back your fans protest but if you act the way you did you should have a punishment.

Next time we are losing to United with fans in the ground I hope we storm the pitch and get it called off. We will then have a chance to replay the game.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15325 on: Today at 11:13:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:58:05 am
Completely agree. Why can't we just take responsibility? If we'd beaten Fulham and drawn with Leicester, we'd have been in the driving seat.

I honestly don't give a fuck what team they put out in relation to our game, I just think its fucking hysterical that they gave up the possibility of winning the league to, in their tiny little minds, "fuck the scousers season up". They literally handed the PL Trophy to City last night. Fucking mentality midgets that lot.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15326 on: Today at 11:16:09 am
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:35:32 am
Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here   :rollseyes

Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later  ;D ;D ;D

And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.

Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.



Why were they playing Tuesday and Thursday?

Because fellas in their 20's had a nice day throwing stuff around old Trafford drinking cans of Stella.

If Mr. Ferguson had been forced to play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Tuesday (you know because you have no game at the weekend) do you think he'd have put out a side like that to hand Man City the title?

As much as I can't stand the champagne socialist from Govan.  No. He wouldn't. That's how far you've fallen.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15327 on: Today at 11:18:00 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:13:41 am
I honestly don't give a fuck what team they put out in relation to our game, I just think its fucking hysterical that they gave up the possibility of winning the league to, in their tiny little minds, "fuck the scousers season up". They literally handed the PL Trophy to City last night. Fucking mentality midgets that lot.

Embarrassment of a club. In fairness to the few United supporters i know in work they are absolutely raging this morning. Mentally there is no returning from what they did last night. They've gone full on Everton now.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15328 on: Today at 11:18:17 am
I think that the question that people really need to ask themselves is would Solskjaer have picked the same teams over the three games had it been Villa, Liverpool, Leicester rather than Villa, Leicester, Liverpool?  If you think he would have then fair enough, but I think most would agree that it is hugely unlikely that he would have made those ten changes if Liverpool was the middle game of the three.  That is why people are calling foul.

As for what I would have wanted Klopp to have done in similar circumstances, I definitely wouldn't have wanted to have gifted the slim chance of winning the title away by playing a complete reserve team against the team in 4th place in the league.  I would have hoped that he would have played a hybrid team in each game, with the key players all playing 180 mins across the three games, but as a mix of subs and starters and also none of the teams being full strength.  That would seem to me to be the best way to maximise your chances of getting nine points while also reducing the risk of injuries.

Another key point to consider is that surely now that the title has gone and the Europa League is priority number one, he should also play a weakened team against us?  Certainly Greenwood, Rashford, Fernandes, and Cavani should all be rested as they all played at least some of all three games against Roma, Villa, and Leicester.  And as they already are guaranteed CL football next year why not also rest other key players to make sure to avoid injuries ahead of the EL final?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15329 on: Today at 11:21:36 am
True. Ferguson would probably not have gone completely full strength v Villa but backed his players to win. And then dont the same against Leicester and Liverpool. The fucker started Ronnie Wallwork at Anfield once and still won. But thats because he was playing Beckham, Scholes and co...not has beens and never will bes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15330 on: Today at 11:26:52 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm
No fuckin with you eh Zilty, he's only been gone like 12 hours.

Put'em uuuuup, Put'em uuuuuuup

;D

c*nt's back now  ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15331 on: Today at 11:37:25 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:10:58 am
No we were probably never going to get the three points, but the point I'm making is that we don't even ask the question. We had a statement out within an hour of the game called off that talked about working to help United get it rescheduled. That sort of obsequiousness (great Simpsons word) shouldn't be happening.

And yeah, maybe it isn't all United's fault that we almost certainly won't get top 4 - we've simply not been good enough either. But watching us just allow these absolutely shithouse, small-time spiteful moves to go on without saying a word is hard to stomach. We always want to be the nice guys when our rivals are shitbags more often than not.


The problem with Liverpool is that they're too soft and get pushed around/too arrogant*

*delete as appropriate depending on the circumstances.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15332 on: Today at 11:39:43 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:18:17 am

As for what I would have wanted Klopp to have done in similar circumstances, I definitely wouldn't have wanted to have gifted the slim chance of winning the title away by playing a complete reserve team against the team in 4th place in the league.  I would have hoped that he would have played a hybrid team in each game, with the key players all playing 180 mins across the three games, but as a mix of subs and starters and also none of the teams being full strength.  That would seem to me to be the best way to maximise your chances of getting nine points while also reducing the risk of injuries.


Thats what any sensible manager worth their salt would have done.  Manchester United, though, have a bloke who still probably cant believe his luck at being given the job, and doesnt believe hes good enough to get a tune out of a couple of semi-rotated teams. So when the going got a bit tough he just chucked the towel in and goes for the cheap way of winning the fans over, which is to, in his mind, screw over that mob down the other end of the East Lancs road.

Hilariously it worked and the fans are fully behind him and are saying he had no choice.   
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15333 on: Today at 11:54:19 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:39:43 am
Thats what any sensible manager worth their salt would have done.  Manchester United, though, have a bloke who still probably cant believe his luck at being given the job, and doesnt believe hes good enough to get a tune out of a couple of semi-rotated teams. So when the going got a bit tough he just chucked the towel in and goes for the cheap way of winning the fans over, which is to, in his mind, screw over that mob down the other end of the East Lancs road.

Hilariously it worked and the fans are fully behind him and are saying he had no choice.
Can you imagine the fume from our supporters if he had given up on the title?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15334 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:27:23 am
8 years.  When you’ve gone another 8 or so years without winning the league you might look back and feel a bit aggrieved that Solskjaer could have made 4 or 5 changes to each team over the last week and still won each game, rather than playing a full strength team, then the reserves, then a full strength team again.  It’s incredible that you’d go that long without even being involved in a title race and then when you get a bit of a sniff your manager pisses what slight chance he has up the wall, and you all clap along with him because, what? Arrogance that you believe it won’t be another few years before you’re involved again? Such hubris.

Liverpool haven’t been good enough for top 4. It’s not last night’s result that means that we won’t be in the Champions League next year.  It’s just amusing that you’re happy to think it’s down to you rather than being annoyed that your team bottled a proper title challenge in January and February then finally chucked the towel in because the fixtures got a bit tough at the end.

Also it’s highly amusing that you’re laughing at Liverpool potentially being in the Europa League next season when in two weeks time you’ll all be on the edge of your seats praying that United won’t fuck it up in this years final.

Nice summary. We've been way off the pace this year and truth be told so have City.

2017/18 City won with 100 points with United 19 points behind on 81.
2018/19 CIty won with 98 points. We were 1 point behind and won the European Cup. United were 32 (thirty-two) points behind on 66.
2019/20 Liverpool won it with 99 points. City 18 points behind on 81. United on 66 points (again).
This season City will probably finish on 86-89 and United will be 76-79 points. After our disastrous season we'll probably end up with the same number of points as United in two of the last three seasons.

The league is going to be won with around 90 points or more, probably by City. LIverpool have shown they can put together 90+ seasons. Possibly Chelsea under Tuchel can do the same.

United's ceiling under Solksjaer is somewhere around 80 points.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
