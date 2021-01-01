We stick a few past this useless pile of overrated dogshit on Thursday and their wheels come off. We'll be so up for this now. They won't recover from that. Can't see them winning another game this season. Chelsea will pass them for 2nd and we'll still get 4th. Leicester still need 4 points from their last 2 games. Chelsea will do them twice as their big squad will all be playing for their places in CL plus they've got a decent manager in charge who understands you can't turn the gas off and on when you please. Villa Real will beat them in the Europa. We'll get 4th on goal difference. Can't see anything to worry about?