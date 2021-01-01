« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15240 on: Today at 10:10:00 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:08:15 pm
You can go and fuck some as well. Twats, the lot of yers. 👍👍👍

Dont be like that. Gizza hug.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15241 on: Today at 10:15:07 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:36:21 pm
When Fromola has a go at you for being a bit negative its time to take a step back. :D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15242 on: Today at 10:16:02 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15243 on: Today at 10:23:16 pm
Did you see the look on Ole's face?😂😂😂 It really hurt them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15244 on: Today at 10:26:22 pm
Unlike most Manchester United Fans, I cannot display the number of times that Liverpool have won the European Cup on one hand.

That's why I threw the game


Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15245 on: Today at 10:34:47 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:56:02 pm
This shows the vast chasm mentality-wise between United (and by extension Ole) and City (Pep). You could even throw us (LFC) into the equation for the sake of comparison. In the 18/19 season we were so far ahead at Christmas, some pundits were saying we had the league sewn up and there was no way back for City. Some said City could do it because they'd done it before; they knew how to win leagues and they had the mentality of champions. And yes, they kept clawing back and hoping we would slip up, and we, in turn, kept drawing games we should've won. But the point is that Pep and his team never stopped believing until the end, and with a few favours from refs (like Kompany not getting sent off for a clear red card tackle in the pre-penultimate game), they did catch us, and they did win the league.

This weekend City lost to Chelsea and gave United the tiniest sliver of hope. And what did they do with it? Pulled their trousers down and took a big shit all over competitive integrity is what they did, pissing away the first real opportunity they've had in years to fight for the big prize. They seem to take it for granted that they'll be there or thereabouts again next season, but can they be so sure?

Another chance like this may never come in the next decade, especially with the scrutiny VAR and the PGMOL are likely to be under next season (plus the fact Howard Webb is now retired). Anyone who's been paying attention knows they are nowhere near Top 4 in the league without all the penalties they've been gifted since last May. It's only gonna get harder and harder to mask all the "favours" they tend to get.

Schedule be damned...United had a duty to fight until the end, engender some excitement for neutral fans by making a title race out of even the slimmest of chances. And they  blew it...Not through valiant yet thwarted effort but through sheer spite and cowardice.

And it just goes to show the state of the journalism in this country that they're not being called out for it, or that no one is questioning how their decision to field such a weakened starting 11 at this crucial stage of the season, when so much is at stake for everyone (including themselves), impacts on the integrity of the game. Instead, Sky and BT are celebrating a soulless victory by the league's richest team.

Our society is fucked from top to bottom, and what's going on with the football is symptomatic of dangerous levels of corruption among the powerful, and apathy among the rest of us. We all need to wake the fuck up.

Great post all the way through, but especially the last part. I've found myself so infuriated by the way football is covered lately. Even respected writers celebrating financial doping and sportswashing. It's total madness. Liverpool's success the last few years (and the sheer likeability of our manager and players) has made it just about palatable, but with our nightmarish season this time, I can't screen out the other stuff in the same way and it's unbearable.

And like you say, the state of football and the commentary/narrative of it being presented by the media is really symptomatic of so many other spheres of life. It's very troubling and people are just sleepwalking through so much.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15246 on: Today at 10:41:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:36:46 pm
Could we not think of a more appropriate title thread for this one now?

How about Citehs spineless lapdogs?
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15247 on: Today at 10:42:02 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:49:12 pm
Throwing the game today will follow Ole round for the rest of his career.

It'll follow him as the night he fucked us over, they'll worship him even more.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15248 on: Today at 11:02:02 pm
I love the fact that they are all wanking over a RAWK thread on their board after deliberatly losing the league to their City Rivals and thinking we're gutted

:)



Realistically we are away from 4th due to quite a few factors. We are likely to end up in a European competition they are wanking over, and if we don't then that would be great for where we are right now.


But they are delighting in literally handing Manchester City the title.

How far they have sunk. This is the United I remember from my childhood. Shithouse club. Shithouse fans.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15249 on: Today at 11:13:38 pm
And they never quoted me once calling them inbred c*nts.

I'm genuinely hurt :(

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/rawk-goes-into-meltdown-20-21-edition.457264/page-103

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15250 on: Today at 11:15:03 pm
Were still going to make 4th and screw them and the refs they rode in on.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15251 on: Today at 11:36:12 pm
We stick a few past this useless pile of overrated dogshit on Thursday and their wheels come off. We'll be so up for this now. They won't recover from that. Can't see them winning another game this season. Chelsea will pass them for 2nd and we'll still get 4th. Leicester still need 4 points from their last 2 games. Chelsea will do them twice as their big squad will all be playing for their places in CL plus they've got a decent manager in charge who understands you can't turn the gas off and on when you please. Villa Real will beat them in the Europa. We'll get 4th on goal difference. Can't see anything to worry about?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15252 on: Today at 11:42:20 pm
A bit odd some responses.


Its not like they lost 7-0.

All we can do is win on Thursday night.  For them this was a dead rubber.  Thursday matters more to them.. I get that. 
Hopefully this time they wont have the same rat infestation problem, and the game will get played.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15253 on: Today at 11:46:53 pm
In a world of changing online insults and acceptability, can I ask, after tonight, is devious cheating Nordic Goblin acceptable?

If we ever had incentive to beat them, it's now.
aarf, aarf, aarf.
