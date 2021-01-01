

I'd be wanting us to go all out at the possibility of the title.



Can't stand them, but us winning is always more important.



I get that. I think if they think they can beat Leicester without a full strength team from the start, and bringing some bigger guns on as and when needed. I don't think there's a chance they'll play a fully weakened side. Then they will have a strong team against us, and for the rest of their run in.Be great to see them beat Leicester, and then City lose against Newcastle, only for us to piss on their bonfire on Thursday.Ive thought all along we'll beat them full team or not on Thursday.