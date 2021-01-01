« previous next »
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15000 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  7, 2021, 11:40:53 pm
What's he got a pair of high heels on for?

70s fashion. It will be all the rage next year in The North East
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15001 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 am »
Play a normal enough team today, rest players for Leicester, full strength for us... Thats how itll be, wont it.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,126
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15002 on: Yesterday at 10:33:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on May  8, 2021, 04:45:42 pm
It always rains in Manchester anyway.

Be fair Jill
It only rains twice a week. Monday to Thursday and then Friday to Sunday.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,665
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15003 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:33:18 am
Be fair Jill
It only rains twice a week. Monday to Thursday and then Friday to Sunday.


This was 100% true



Days since it last rained in Manchester https://www.rainchester.com/   ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,916
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15004 on: Today at 12:14:26 am »
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!

Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15005 on: Today at 01:10:04 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:14:26 am
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!

Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).
Every team gets equal treatment from the PGMOL, some - more equal.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15006 on: Today at 02:13:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:14:26 am
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!

Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).

Careful, we'll be labelled as victims again.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,405
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15007 on: Today at 02:32:19 am »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 10:32:52 am
Play a normal enough team today, rest players for Leicester, full strength for us... Thats how itll be, wont it.


Leicester have a cup final 4 days later so I doubt they'll be busting a gut on Tuesday either.

1-1 draw.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15008 on: Today at 02:36:02 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:32:19 am

Leicester have a cup final 4 days later so I doubt they'll be busting a gut on Tuesday either.

1-1 draw.
Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 04:00:29 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:36:02 am
Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.

Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15010 on: Today at 04:42:58 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:00:29 am
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
What will Leicester fans remember in decades to come - the trophy they won, or that time they finished 4th?
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,784
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15011 on: Today at 05:18:01 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:00:29 am
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
The money is one thing, the trophy quite another. The latter is something you can put in a cabinet and show supporters, something you parade around the city. a 4th place would be difficult to put on an open top bus and show around.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,839
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 07:58:35 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:00:29 am
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.

Ask Spurs if they'd swap one of their recent CL spots for a domestic cup.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,665
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15013 on: Today at 09:37:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:58:35 am
Ask Spurs if they'd swap one of their recent CL spots for a domestic cup.

Ask the accountants what they prefer.....
Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15014 on: Today at 09:47:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:31:15 am
70s fashion. It will be all the rage next year in The North East

That reply is brilliant. Spat my drink out.
Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15015 on: Today at 10:11:51 am »
Forgot about the Cup Final (and for the first time in a few years it might be interesting). No matter what Leicester do on Tue I would be surprised if they are in top shape. If they pick a full strength team, how many players will be keeping an eye on the Cup Final. And the alternative is picking worse players on Tuesday. Quite hopeful United get something now.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,956
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15016 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:36:02 am
Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15017 on: Today at 10:38:32 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:11:51 am
Forgot about the Cup Final (and for the first time in a few years it might be interesting). No matter what Leicester do on Tue I would be surprised if they are in top shape. If they pick a full strength team, how many players will be keeping an eye on the Cup Final. And the alternative is picking worse players on Tuesday. Quite hopeful United get something now.

I expect them to drop points for this reason. Imagine the red mancs beating them and their fans then proceeding to gift us 3 points on Thursday.
Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15018 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 10:32:52 am
Play a normal enough team today, rest players for Leicester, full strength for us... Thats how itll be, wont it.

From young Ole:

Theyre capable of doing Sunday and then Thursday, but to put Tuesday in too is demanding too much of them, the United manager said.

At this level, playing that many games is impossible. Its physically impossible, and Ive got to make sure I dont run the risk of them getting injured. The boys who played Thursday against Roma and today will not play 90 minutes on Tuesday, thats for sure."

So, yeah looks like it.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15019 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:07:39 am
From young Ole:

Theyre capable of doing Sunday and then Thursday, but to put Tuesday in too is demanding too much of them, the United manager said.

At this level, playing that many games is impossible. Its physically impossible, and Ive got to make sure I dont run the risk of them getting injured. The boys who played Thursday against Roma and today will not play 90 minutes on Tuesday, thats for sure."

So, yeah looks like it.

De Gea, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, James and Cavani then. Hardly a bunch of kids.
Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15020 on: Today at 11:16:30 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:11:46 am
De Gea, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, James and Cavani then. Hardly a bunch of kids.

True, but it's likely going to be a makeshift back four and a team of players with limited game time.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,323
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15021 on: Today at 11:47:51 am »
Fucked us good and proper this rearranged game. We now have Kabak out yet the Mancs can afford to piss about with their team with no issue.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15022 on: Today at 02:14:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:37:20 am
Ask the accountants what they prefer.....

A bit of cheese?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,298
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15023 on: Today at 02:31:09 pm »
They won't play an entire team of reserves and invite Leicester to win. If they do, its embarrassingly smalltime. Not because of anything to do with us though. It would be embarrassing for the simple reason that they are still in a title race. If they beat us they are seven points behind, with three games to play. Hugely unlikely, but you just never know. The idea of United teams of old with Ferguson and Keane involved simply giving up in May when it's still mathematically possible is faintly ridiculous...especially when the team above them are bloody Manchester City!
Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,405
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15024 on: Today at 02:50:56 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:31:09 pm
They won't play an entire team of reserves and invite Leicester to win. If they do, its embarrassingly smalltime. Not because of anything to do with us though. It would be embarrassing for the simple reason that they are still in a title race. If they beat us they are seven points behind, with three games to play. Hugely unlikely, but you just never know. The idea of United teams of old with Ferguson and Keane involved simply giving up in May when it's still mathematically possible is faintly ridiculous...especially when the team above them are bloody Manchester City!


They flirted with one in January but they really aren't in a title race and haven't been in one since 2013.

It's only down to a weird quirk of the fixture scheduling that makes it look like there's one. 
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,407
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15025 on: Today at 03:00:05 pm »
Its not a weird quirk.

If they win against Leicester they're 7 points behind with three games left, and then play us again before Man City play. They win that its 4 points, with City playing Newcastle away on Friday. Not beyond the realms of possibility that they drop points there. United then play Fulham an hour before City play Brighton. Again, its not particularly outrageous to think that City could drop points there, and they could be going into the final game of the season a few points clear. I wouldnt say its particularly a title race....but its still possible. If it was the other way round I cant imagine any of us would be thrilled at the prospect of throwing a game this close to the end of the season when we could still win the title.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15026 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
Looks like theyre briefing reporters that Greenwood makes Sancho unnecessary again.  Gotta love it.
Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,298
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15027 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:50:56 pm

They flirted with one in January but they really aren't in a title race and haven't been in one since 2013.

It's only down to a weird quirk of the fixture scheduling that makes it look like there's one.
Alright, maybe "title race" is the wrong phrase. It's not a quirk though. They can still win it. If they win their game in hand against Leicester the gap is seven. With three to go, you just never know. Let's say United win their last three and City lose two and draw one, United win the title.
Online Suedehead

  • Smooth operator.......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • Respectful MUFC fan // Long-time lurker
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15028 on: Today at 03:43:06 pm »
https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1391763708574158854?s=19

Quote
No idea the truth but apparently this is the side we lose to tomorrow:

Henderson
Williams
Bailly
Tuanzebe
Telles
Matic
Van De Beek
Amad
Mata
Shoretire
Greenwood

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,323
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15029 on: Today at 03:45:03 pm »
Who the fuck is Shoretire?!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,916
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15030 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:45:03 pm
Who the fuck is Shoretire?!

Go Shoretire, its ya birthday
