What's he got a pair of high heels on for?
It always rains in Manchester anyway.
Be fair Jill It only rains twice a week. Monday to Thursday and then Friday to Sunday.
people like big dick nick.
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).
Play a normal enough team today, rest players for Leicester, full strength for us... Thats how itll be, wont it.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Leicester have a cup final 4 days later so I doubt they'll be busting a gut on Tuesday either.1-1 draw.
Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
