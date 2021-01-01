Planning protests for this Thursday's game too probably. Rearranged game will probably be played in 2023.
They are.
This morning's Daily Manc reports protest organisers saying there will be no let-up, and plans are already in place for a second
stamping of feet because they want their own sheikh
protest.
A message sent out by United 'supporters' on social media read:
''Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN!
Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves.
Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go. #GlazersOut''
I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.