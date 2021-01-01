« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Morgana

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14960 on: Today at 10:05:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2021, 10:12:18 pm
So ole can finish with more trophies than us this season and higher in the league. About time he pens a 6.6 year contract.

I keep telling people that their Top 2 finish last season and this one as well has been totally engineered by referees giving them penalties when they were struggling. Usually the table doesn't lie, but the last couple years it certainly has where United is concerned. They failed to make it to the second round of the CL this year because they had no business being in that competition. They should have finished 5th or 6th in the 2019-20 season, not second.
Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14961 on: Today at 10:10:29 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:05:34 pm
I keep telling people that their Top 2 finish last season and this one as well has been totally engineered by referees giving them penalties when they were struggling. Usually the table doesn't lie, but the last couple years it certainly has where United is concerned. They failed to make it to the second round of the CL this year because they had no business being in that competition. They should have finished 5th or 6th in the 2019-20 season, not second.


3rd weren't they?
Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14962 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:52:50 pm
Planning protests for this Thursday's game too probably. Rearranged game will probably be played in 2023.

They are.

This morning's Daily Manc reports protest organisers saying there will be no let-up, and plans are already in place for a second stamping of feet because they want their own sheikh protest.

A message sent out by United 'supporters' on social media read:

''Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN!

Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves.

Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go. #GlazersOut''

 ::)


I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.  ;D
Morgana

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14963 on: Today at 10:29:08 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:10:29 pm

3rd weren't they?

Couldn't remember; should have checked, but they were definitely 2nd at one point until City overtook them. At the start of this season up to December you could definitely see the FA didn't want us to run away with the league again, with some the decisions referees made in our games, the way they dealt with Pickford after Virgil's injury, and the bad VAR decisions that went against us against Brighton and at least 4 other matches. During that same period United were winning penalties nearly every game. There is no way they deserve to be 2nd right now, and next year's CL competition will show them up again. FA Darlings that stinking lot. Makes your blood boil.
slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14964 on: Today at 11:15:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:12:00 pm
I did chuckle at the ''bring your flares'' prompt. I had visions of them digging out their 70s clobber from when they all used to look like scruffy Bay City Rollers fans.  ;D

haha, they'll find then in the cupboard behind their Adidas Samba and the Joe Bloggs jumpers
RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14965 on: Today at 11:35:21 pm
