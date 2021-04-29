« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

JRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14720 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 am
Quote from: 4pool on April 29, 2021, 11:14:13 pm
For our match Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
I think we will struggle against that line up.
lamonti

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14721 on: Yesterday at 08:31:47 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 06:55:35 am
They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.

That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.

They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.

Agree with most of this: If they do get a really big jizz-your-pants right-side attacker they may get a bigger points haul than this season by trading, for example, getting pumped by Palace at home for a regulation win, but I can't see Solskjaer (or Tuchel) fashioning a team that will match City next season.

They're doing too well to get rid of Solskjaer, but not well enough to win the title.

Can they repeat all the come-from-behind wins next year? Will people have more of a handle on their style next year? Will this be the peak for Solskjaer?
BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14722 on: Yesterday at 09:27:44 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:10:13 am
It will just finish this season off nicely if United finally put to death our CL chances on sunday.

Alternatively, we can officially finish their "title challenge" (provided City win on Saturday).
MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14723 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 06:55:35 am
They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.

That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.

They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.

Don't mind them winning the Europa League because they used to sneer at it, so, I can give them stick for that. It also means Ole'll stay.

The trophy they badly wanted to win was the league and they bottled it at Anfield of all places😂😂😂
fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14724 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 06:55:35 am
They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.

That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.

They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.

Aye they're on course for their second best season since Ferguson left (the one where Mourinho got sacked the season after for failure)
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14725 on: Yesterday at 11:22:19 am
Ole really thinks he's some kind of Manutd legend, but in reality he was their Origi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14726 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:22:19 am
Ole really thinks he's some kind of Manutd legend, but in reality he was their Origi

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fewXrM912GE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fewXrM912GE</a>

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14727 on: Yesterday at 12:04:01 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:55:30 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fewXrM912GE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fewXrM912GE</a>

;)

Ok i take it back
Black Bull Nova

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14728 on: Today at 12:42:18 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:27:44 am
Alternatively, we can officially finish their "title challenge" (provided City win on Saturday).

I used to be like you lot, until that Newcastle goal at the weekend, now I just want the season to be over and start again.

Wait, is that the sound of a loser?  Yes, yes, I remember now.

Yes, let's tonk the bastards, let's start building confidence for the future right now, after all, in the same way we used all our chances at Palace, we're owed now and who better (other than the obvious) to take it out on. Maybe the pressure is off now, or it's last chance saloon, or United are over their PL line. Whatever, 0-5.
