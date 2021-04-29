Alternatively, we can officially finish their "title challenge" (provided City win on Saturday).
I used to be like you lot, until that Newcastle goal at the weekend, now I just want the season to be over and start again.
Wait, is that the sound of a loser? Yes, yes, I remember now.
Yes, let's tonk the bastards, let's start building confidence for the future right now, after all, in the same way we used all our chances at Palace, we're owed now and who better (other than the obvious) to take it out on. Maybe the pressure is off now, or it's last chance saloon, or United are over their PL line. Whatever, 0-5.