Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 926460 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14720 on: Today at 07:34:34 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
For our match Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
I think we will struggle against that line up.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14721 on: Today at 08:31:47 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:55:35 am
They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.

That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.

They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.

Agree with most of this: If they do get a really big jizz-your-pants right-side attacker they may get a bigger points haul than this season by trading, for example, getting pumped by Palace at home for a regulation win, but I can't see Solskjaer (or Tuchel) fashioning a team that will match City next season.

They're doing too well to get rid of Solskjaer, but not well enough to win the title.

Can they repeat all the come-from-behind wins next year? Will people have more of a handle on their style next year? Will this be the peak for Solskjaer?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14722 on: Today at 09:27:44 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:13 am
It will just finish this season off nicely if United finally put to death our CL chances on sunday.

Alternatively, we can officially finish their "title challenge" (provided City win on Saturday).
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14723 on: Today at 10:19:15 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:55:35 am
They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.

That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.

They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.

Don't mind them winning the Europa League because they used to sneer at it, so, I can give them stick for that. It also means Ole'll stay.

The trophy they badly wanted to win was the league and they bottled it at Anfield of all places😂😂😂
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14724 on: Today at 10:55:53 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:55:35 am
They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.

That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.

They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.

Aye they're on course for their second best season since Ferguson left (the one where Mourinho got sacked the season after for failure)
