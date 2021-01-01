They are on course to having a good season by their standards, all things considered.



That said, it will only result in them finishing comfortably behind their noisy neighbours in second place, and winning the 'best of the rest' Europa League.



They aren't going to get any closer to any meaningful success next season, either. In fact, I reckon they'll be further from the title next season than they were this season.



Agree with most of this: If they do get a really big jizz-your-pants right-side attacker they may get a bigger points haul than this season by trading, for example, getting pumped by Palace at home for a regulation win, but I can't see Solskjaer (or Tuchel) fashioning a team that will match City next season.They're doing too well to get rid of Solskjaer, but not well enough to win the title.Can they repeat all the come-from-behind wins next year? Will people have more of a handle on their style next year? Will this be the peak for Solskjaer?