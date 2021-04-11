My fear is that it's so deeply ingrained in the game it's difficult to pull back now. I've never in my life seen so many people turn away from football in general. It's all Salah's fault though



I've never seen as many people walking away from the game as I'm seeing currently. Not only would it be difficult to pull it back from the brink now, there doesn't seem to be the will to do so anyway.Look at the absolute horror show that is VAR and officiating in general. They are on a different planet to the viewing public and the players on the pitch. Making it up as they go along, without any accountability for their actions. They've become a bunch of little Hitlers, dictating and ruining the game then backing each other up afterwards. It's so poor that it leaves them wide open to corruption calls from people who view, open mouthed, at endless baffling decisions.Look at the diving, the feigning of injuries, the setting out to get fellow pros sent off. To cap it all, the manager of some of the biggest offenders is on record today as saying "the game's gone" because an opposition player does to his team what his team normally do to their opposition. The cherry on top is that he can't see the irony in his comments.I sort of dislike bringing the current covid crisis into it, but I think it's relevant here. We are all weary. We all know people who have died. We've all been through a torrid time and aren't out of the woods yet either. Many of us look to our football as a release. We could certainly do with some positive distraction these days. Football has often brought us some light in dark times.Look at what's been served up this season though. An appalling horror show of incompetence, so bad it draws calls of corruption, even from many not known for their tin hat wearing. We see multi millionaire adults rolling around on the ground like toddlers having a tantrum at the merest hint of contact. We see deliberate attempts to get opposition players sent off. We see managers calling out the opposition for doing the very same as they encourage their own players to do, all without any sense of irony or self awareness.Look at reports suggesting we will soon have a player 'earning' £1m a week. Look at how the likes of Abu Dhabi are hijacking the game and robbing it of any real competitive nature. Sucking the life out of the game for their own selfish ends.All this at a time when fans have been disconnected from the game by covid. All this at a time when fans are not adrenaline charged via going to games in person. A time when fans can actually stand back a little and view from afar and see the game from a different perspective. Well many aren't liking what they are seeing. We are seeing regimes drunk on power wrecking the game we love(d). We are seeing inept running of the game from top to bottom. Hollywood officiating by people making it up as they go along, safe in the knowledge they have no accountability anyway so can do what they want and their mates will have their back anyway.We are seeing privileged, pampered, cosseted multi millionaires behaving like babies, and the whole sorry shit show is sold to us at great expense and packaged in a tatty, tacky, tabloid fashion by inane pundits and dreary, joyless and biased commentators.Particularly in the face of the current global climate and the toll it's taken on people, football is looking like a shameless, unholy mess of greed, petulance, unaccountability, bias, childishness and, in essence, one giant piss-take on those who pay through the nose to watch it.Personally, I've pulled right back from the game I loved. I only watch Liverpool and I never watch live anymore. I just check the score afterwards then check out the goals on YouTube. In its current state, I can't afford to invest any more of myself into it than that. It was impacting negatively on my mental well-being, at a time when I was already stressed to the max just trying to survive and help my loved ones survive a deadly pandemic.I've been able to stand back from the game and see it in a different light over the last year. It's an ugly sight. Many others are also coming to similar conclusions too.So yes, Oleh. The game "has gone" in many ways, but let's not pretend you and your own club are not part of the problem, eh. Your lot are right up there in the feigning and fakery stakes.