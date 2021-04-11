« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 912400 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14560 on: April 11, 2021, 10:02:35 pm »
The irony  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14561 on: April 11, 2021, 10:08:16 pm »
Couldn't make it up  ;D Have they no shame.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14562 on: April 11, 2021, 10:14:52 pm »
If Solskjaer is going to start starving people for diving then Luke Shaw is going to be a happy man.  Hell be the only one allowed in the canteen.

His idea of heaven I would imagine.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14563 on: April 11, 2021, 10:18:24 pm »
Wow those comments from Ole about Son, the nerve. What a small time manager. His own team has serial divers like Rashford and Fernandes whose main goal is conning the referee.

I am not a fan of Mourinho but he owned him in the press conference.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14564 on: April 11, 2021, 10:19:48 pm »
GUARDIAN PICK LOL

Just to put this into context;   Guardian Pick...  Let that sink in..



----------------------------------------------

saltedpeanut
3 hours ago

Guardian Pick
278

Right, Im going to have to have a bit of a rant here.

Ive always loved football. Dont support Man Utd or Spurs, so no real preference in game today, just wanted to see a decent, entertaining game.

I turned it off after the McTominay goal was disallowed. What a fucking joke. Son barely, barely got touched and rolled on the floor feigning like hed fractured his skull or something. Physios on tending to him. Unbelievable.

How on earth that is ruled out Ive no idea. If this was a one off issue, then fine. But its like every game you watch these days is ruined by players being complete cheating pricks, constantly rolling around and screaming. Referees being bottle jobs and giving fouls for any mere touch and VAR taking 5 minutes to review an armpit being offside.

Jesus. Football was great just 5 or 10 years ago, whys it turned so shit?

Can someone pls start a campaign to get rid of VAR and remind referees that contact is allowed.

Ah, sorry all, needed to get that off my chest! Feel better now.

_____________________________________________________________________________


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14565 on: April 11, 2021, 10:25:57 pm »
I'm expecting a huge busy up between Rashford and Ole now. Rashford likes to dive and feed children. Ole wants to starve diving children.
Something has to give.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14566 on: April 11, 2021, 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on April 11, 2021, 10:25:57 pm
I'm expecting a huge busy up between Rashford and Ole now. Rashford likes to dive and feed children. Ole wants to starve diving children.
Something has to give.

Rashford going to Tottenham in part-exchange for Kane?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14567 on: April 11, 2021, 10:39:01 pm »
The cheek of this lord of the rings Orc looking motherfucker, calling Son a diver when he has the 3 biggest divers in the league in his team in Rashford, Penandez and Martial  :wanker
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14568 on: April 11, 2021, 11:03:39 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on April 11, 2021, 10:39:01 pm
The cheek of this lord of the rings Orc looking motherfucker, calling Son a diver when he has the 3 biggest divers in the league in his team in Rashford, Penandez and Martial  :wanker

You forgot about Pogba. And Daniel...sorry, Dan, James. When he plays he is the worst. Diver aswell as player
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14569 on: April 11, 2021, 11:12:25 pm »
Didn't Fernandes do almost exactly the same thing to win a penalty in their previous game?

Solskjaer is coming across as a real prick this season.  I don't know if he's playing to the gallery or if this is his genuine persona but it's a bit embarrassing.  Mourinho took the moral high ground, that's how low he stooped!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14570 on: April 11, 2021, 11:14:25 pm »
Under pressure, dum dum dum diddle um dum.....(clicks fingers)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14571 on: Yesterday at 12:21:11 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on April 11, 2021, 10:39:01 pm
The cheek of this lord of the rings Orc looking motherfucker, calling Son a diver when he has the 3 biggest divers in the league in his team in Rashford, Penandez and Martial  :wanker

Yep. Except hes right on one score - the games gone.

Hypocrisy and irony are being stretched beyond credulity.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14572 on: Yesterday at 08:44:27 am »
Is he still not working in the Managers parking spot ?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14573 on: Yesterday at 10:00:06 am »
Is it too soon to be calling them champions elect?
« Reply #14574 on: Yesterday at 10:05:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:00:06 am
Is it too soon to be calling them champions elect?
I thought they already won the league in January when they had that brief spell at the top of the table?
« Reply #14575 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:21:11 am
Hypocrisy and irony are being stretched beyond credulity.

My fear is that it's so deeply ingrained in the game it's difficult to pull back now. I've never in my life seen so many people turn away from football in general. It's all Salah's fault though
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14576 on: Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm »
Maybe Ole is pissed he wants his team to be comfortably up there alone without competition for diving and play acting?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14577 on: Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:14:01 am
My fear is that it's so deeply ingrained in the game it's difficult to pull back now. I've never in my life seen so many people turn away from football in general. It's all Salah's fault though
I've never seen as many people walking away from the game as I'm seeing currently. Not only would it be difficult to pull it back from the brink now, there doesn't seem to be the will to do so anyway.

Look at the absolute horror show that is VAR and officiating in general. They are on a different planet to the viewing public and the players on the pitch. Making it up as they go along, without any accountability for their actions. They've become a bunch of little Hitlers, dictating and ruining the game then backing each other up afterwards. It's so poor that it leaves them wide open to corruption calls from people who view, open mouthed, at endless baffling decisions.

Look at the diving, the feigning of injuries, the setting out to get fellow pros sent off. To cap it all, the manager of some of the biggest offenders is on record today as saying "the game's gone" because an opposition player does to his team what his team normally do to their opposition. The cherry on top is that he can't see the irony in his comments.

I sort of dislike bringing the current covid crisis into it, but I think it's relevant here. We are all weary. We all know people who have died. We've all been through a torrid time and aren't out of the woods yet either. Many of us look to our football as a release. We could certainly do with some positive distraction these days. Football has often brought us some light in dark times.

Look at what's been served up this season though. An appalling horror show of incompetence, so bad it draws calls of corruption, even from many not known for their tin hat wearing. We see multi millionaire adults rolling around on the ground like toddlers having a tantrum at the merest hint of contact. We see deliberate attempts to get opposition players sent off. We see managers calling out the opposition for doing the very same as they encourage their own players to do, all without any sense of irony or self awareness.

Look at reports suggesting we will soon have a player 'earning' £1m a week. Look at how the likes of Abu Dhabi are hijacking the game and robbing it of any real competitive nature. Sucking the life out of the game for their own selfish ends.

All this at a time when fans have been disconnected from the game by covid. All this at a time when fans are not adrenaline charged via going to games in person. A time when fans can actually stand back a little and view from afar and see the game from a different perspective. Well many aren't liking what they are seeing. We are seeing regimes drunk on power wrecking the game we love(d). We are seeing inept running of the game from top to bottom. Hollywood officiating by people making it up as they go along, safe in the knowledge they have no accountability anyway so can do what they want and their mates will have their back anyway.

We are seeing privileged, pampered, cosseted multi millionaires behaving like babies, and the whole sorry shit show is sold to us at great expense and packaged in a tatty, tacky, tabloid fashion by inane pundits and dreary, joyless and biased commentators.

Particularly in the face of the current global climate and the toll it's taken on people, football is looking like a shameless, unholy mess of greed, petulance, unaccountability, bias, childishness and, in essence, one giant piss-take on those who pay through the nose to watch it.

Personally, I've pulled right back from the game I loved. I only watch Liverpool and I never watch live anymore. I just check the score afterwards then check out the goals on YouTube. In its current state, I can't afford to invest any more of myself into it than that. It was impacting negatively on my mental well-being, at a time when I was already stressed to the max just trying to survive and help my loved ones survive a deadly pandemic.

I've been able to stand back from the game and see it in a different light over the last year. It's an ugly sight. Many others are also coming to similar conclusions too.

So yes, Oleh. The game "has gone" in many ways, but let's not pretend you and your own club are not part of the problem, eh. Your lot are right up there in the feigning and fakery stakes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14578 on: Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
I've never seen as many people walking away from the game as I'm seeing currently. Not only would it be difficult to pull it back from the brink now, there doesn't seem to be the will to do so anyway.

Look at the absolute horror show that is VAR and officiating in general. They are on a different planet to the viewing public and the players on the pitch. Making it up as they go along, without any accountability for their actions. They've become a bunch of little Hitlers, dictating and ruining the game then backing each other up afterwards. It's so poor that it leaves them wide open to corruption calls from people who view, open mouthed, at endless baffling decisions.

Look at the diving, the feigning of injuries, the setting out to get fellow pros sent off. To cap it all, the manager of some of the biggest offenders is on record today as saying "the game's gone" because an opposition player does to his team what his team normally do to their opposition. The cherry on top is that he can't see the irony in his comments.

I sort of dislike bringing the current covid crisis into it, but I think it's relevant here. We are all weary. We all know people who have died. We've all been through a torrid time and aren't out of the woods yet either. Many of us look to our football as a release. We could certainly do with some positive distraction these days. Football has often brought us some light in dark times.

Look at what's been served up this season though. An appalling horror show of incompetence, so bad it draws calls of corruption, even from many not known for their tin hat wearing. We see multi millionaire adults rolling around on the ground like toddlers having a tantrum at the merest hint of contact. We see deliberate attempts to get opposition players sent off. We see managers calling out the opposition for doing the very same as they encourage their own players to do, all without any sense of irony or self awareness.

Look at reports suggesting we will soon have a player 'earning' £1m a week. Look at how the likes of Abu Dhabi are hijacking the game and robbing it of any real competitive nature. Sucking the life out of the game for their own selfish ends.

All this at a time when fans have been disconnected from the game by covid. All this at a time when fans are not adrenaline charged via going to games in person. A time when fans can actually stand back a little and view from afar and see the game from a different perspective. Well many aren't liking what they are seeing. We are seeing regimes drunk on power wrecking the game we love(d). We are seeing inept running of the game from top to bottom. Hollywood officiating by people making it up as they go along, safe in the knowledge they have no accountability anyway so can do what they want and their mates will have their back anyway.

We are seeing privileged, pampered, cosseted multi millionaires behaving like babies, and the whole sorry shit show is sold to us at great expense and packaged in a tatty, tacky, tabloid fashion by inane pundits and dreary, joyless and biased commentators.

Particularly in the face of the current global climate and the toll it's taken on people, football is looking like a shameless, unholy mess of greed, petulance, unaccountability, bias, childishness and, in essence, one giant piss-take on those who pay through the nose to watch it.

Personally, I've pulled right back from the game I loved. I only watch Liverpool and I never watch live anymore. I just check the score afterwards then check out the goals on YouTube. In its current state, I can't afford to invest any more of myself into it than that. It was impacting negatively on my mental well-being, at a time when I was already stressed to the max just trying to survive and help my loved ones survive a deadly pandemic.

I've been able to stand back from the game and see it in a different light over the last year. It's an ugly sight. Many others are also coming to similar conclusions too.

So yes, Oleh. The game "has gone" in many ways, but let's not pretend you and your own club are not part of the problem, eh. Your lot are right up there in the feigning and fakery stakes.

Fantastic post, this sums up how I feel about football in a way I could never have express. It feels all the worst when you support one of the cleanest, most honest teams as ours. Other supporters might laugh at that, but I believe it to be true. We all know how it seems to be open season on ragging our players about left right and centre without any action, yet we so much as breath near the opposition, the refs give the foul. I believe this kind of biased officiating has had a significant affect on our high intensity pressing game, we cant press without it being a foul given.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14579 on: Yesterday at 12:40:05 pm »
^Great post SoS.
I'm like you, I haven't watched us live since Brighton away. I refuse to buy into this shite and refuse to invest too much emotional energy into it, and you're right; when you take a step back you really do see it all for what it is.

Football is a mass transfer of wealth from the many to the few. But the few include agents, press and media, pundits, officials and even now fan media. They all have a vested interest in keeping the trough full.

Football could just about get away with how obscene it all is when it is providing us with some of the best unscripted drama you are ever likely to see, but when they remove that element, what is left is not a pretty sight.

If PGMOL were given the brief of destroying what is great about the game, I'm not sure they could have done a better job.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14580 on: Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm »
Problem is, we will still buy the shirts for our kids. And while we do that the magic money making pig will just get fatter and fatter. I know we mock Salford city, but maybe that is the way to go.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14581 on: Yesterday at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
Fantastic post, this sums up how I feel about football in a way I could never have express. It feels all the worst when you support one of the cleanest, most honest teams as ours. Other supporters might laugh at that, but I believe it to be true. We all know how it seems to be open season on ragging our players about left right and centre without any action, yet we so much as breath near the opposition, the refs give the foul. I believe this kind of biased officiating has had a significant affect on our high intensity pressing game, we cant press without it being a foul given.
How many of our rivals would have thrown the ball back when Mings ran the ball out of play with less than 10 minutes to go and us desperately needing to find a goal?  Dean Smith and Villa engineered that time-wasting by sending Trezeguet back on so that he could collapse on the pitch and Mings was - at best - bunting a clearance into touch anyway and made out like he had deliberately put the ball into touch so Trezeguet could receive treatment.

Salah and Mane get intense scrutiny every single time they get a foul awarded on them.  The countless times they are dragged around with nothing given is overlooked.  It feels like gaslighting!

I'm sure some of it is the pantomime of football but the reactions of Fabinho and Thiago to some of the decisions is very telling!

Anyway, great post Son of Spion.  I usually mix up watching Liverpool with watching non-league football and I enjoyed the latter far more at the start of this season (despite us doing well).  The histrionics and basically cheating that runs through the Prem now just isn't lapped up by the referees at non-league level - almost like there's acknowledgment that contact can occur without it being a foul!  Also, there's no VAR so a cursory glance at the linesman for a flag and everyone can pile into a celebration.  The Hendo disallowed goal against Everton was such a low point for me, how can such a dramatic goal celebrated with such joy be ruled out by a pedant at a computer screen?!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14582 on: Yesterday at 12:59:05 pm »
Son of Spion, spot on mate, spot on.
The parties you've decried need to see this post somehow.  The vast majority will ignore or dismiss as, through their rose tinted glasses, all is well with the world of footy.  But the game survives because this generation introduces the next and if this generation are turning their backs then the next generation will go elsewhere and the game will fade away.  But the aforementioned don't see that, they have no future perspective, they live in the "I'm alright Jack moment" and any naysayer is dismissed as a crank or someone who can't see, or doesn't want to see, how brilliant thigs really are.

Like many I no longer watch football, I just watch Liverpool games, but I haven't gone as far (yet) as those who don't watch at all.  On Saturday I watched the Villa game then watched a recording of the St Helens / Leeds Rhinos challenge cup game that was on at the same time.  The contrast was immense in terms of sportsmanship, professionalism, work ethic, officiating, respect for the officials and the opponent.   If Liverpool wasn't in my blood the game would have lost me already, but the draw of a proper respectful and well run sport is proving very difficult to resist. 
y
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14583 on: Yesterday at 01:23:06 pm »
Completely agree with every word Son Of Spoin fantastic post mate. There are so many layers to what's wrong now its hard to know where to start. I pulled away from being really deep with football a few years ago. I mean, I love us as much as ever, but I don't love the game as much. Something in my personal life happened that changed my perspective forever.
It was supposed to be a release from the covid pressures, something back, something to take joy from again. Yet all you see is cheating and hypocrisy. It's a sess pit. Take that game yesterday. I don't watch very many games now that we're not involved in  but I watched that. I can accept Utd winning, no problem at all. I mean, I hate them but in the past I hated them for winning but I was jealous a lot too. I can't accept though the play acting and the behavior of the players and management during and after the game. I hate them now for what they have become. They are part of what's wrong with the game here yet they accuse others of it, publicly. They can't see it and the people with the big voices can't see it or don't want to. Thank God I don't go near social media.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14584 on: Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
I've never seen as many people walking away from the game as I'm seeing currently. Not only would it be difficult to pull it back from the brink now, there doesn't seem to be the will to do so anyway.

Look at the absolute horror show that is VAR and officiating in general. They are on a different planet to the viewing public and the players on the pitch. Making it up as they go along, without any accountability for their actions. They've become a bunch of little Hitlers, dictating and ruining the game then backing each other up afterwards. It's so poor that it leaves them wide open to corruption calls from people who view, open mouthed, at endless baffling decisions.

Look at the diving, the feigning of injuries, the setting out to get fellow pros sent off. To cap it all, the manager of some of the biggest offenders is on record today as saying "the game's gone" because an opposition player does to his team what his team normally do to their opposition. The cherry on top is that he can't see the irony in his comments.

I sort of dislike bringing the current covid crisis into it, but I think it's relevant here. We are all weary. We all know people who have died. We've all been through a torrid time and aren't out of the woods yet either. Many of us look to our football as a release. We could certainly do with some positive distraction these days. Football has often brought us some light in dark times.

Look at what's been served up this season though. An appalling horror show of incompetence, so bad it draws calls of corruption, even from many not known for their tin hat wearing. We see multi millionaire adults rolling around on the ground like toddlers having a tantrum at the merest hint of contact. We see deliberate attempts to get opposition players sent off. We see managers calling out the opposition for doing the very same as they encourage their own players to do, all without any sense of irony or self awareness.

Look at reports suggesting we will soon have a player 'earning' £1m a week. Look at how the likes of Abu Dhabi are hijacking the game and robbing it of any real competitive nature. Sucking the life out of the game for their own selfish ends.

All this at a time when fans have been disconnected from the game by covid. All this at a time when fans are not adrenaline charged via going to games in person. A time when fans can actually stand back a little and view from afar and see the game from a different perspective. Well many aren't liking what they are seeing. We are seeing regimes drunk on power wrecking the game we love(d). We are seeing inept running of the game from top to bottom. Hollywood officiating by people making it up as they go along, safe in the knowledge they have no accountability anyway so can do what they want and their mates will have their back anyway.

We are seeing privileged, pampered, cosseted multi millionaires behaving like babies, and the whole sorry shit show is sold to us at great expense and packaged in a tatty, tacky, tabloid fashion by inane pundits and dreary, joyless and biased commentators.

Particularly in the face of the current global climate and the toll it's taken on people, football is looking like a shameless, unholy mess of greed, petulance, unaccountability, bias, childishness and, in essence, one giant piss-take on those who pay through the nose to watch it.

Personally, I've pulled right back from the game I loved. I only watch Liverpool and I never watch live anymore. I just check the score afterwards then check out the goals on YouTube. In its current state, I can't afford to invest any more of myself into it than that. It was impacting negatively on my mental well-being, at a time when I was already stressed to the max just trying to survive and help my loved ones survive a deadly pandemic.

I've been able to stand back from the game and see it in a different light over the last year. It's an ugly sight. Many others are also coming to similar conclusions too.

So yes, Oleh. The game "has gone" in many ways, but let's not pretend you and your own club are not part of the problem, eh. Your lot are right up there in the feigning and fakery stakes.

This is a fantastic post. I tend to think that divers are, in general, more sinned against than sinning, but I don't think  can stretch that to Harry Kane or Fernandes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14585 on: Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on April 11, 2021, 09:13:34 pm
What the fuck is that fool Ole on about now, if Son was his son he wouldnt feed him any food tonight? Doesnt make any sense

Remember them kicking off after De Gea went down like a sack of shite against us and they got the goal chalked off.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14586 on: Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
I've never seen as many people walking away from the game as I'm seeing currently. Not only would it be difficult to pull it back from the brink now, there doesn't seem to be the will to do so anyway.

Look at the absolute horror show that is VAR and officiating in general. They are on a different planet to the viewing public and the players on the pitch. Making it up as they go along, without any accountability for their actions. They've become a bunch of little Hitlers, dictating and ruining the game then backing each other up afterwards. It's so poor that it leaves them wide open to corruption calls from people who view, open mouthed, at endless baffling decisions.

Look at the diving, the feigning of injuries, the setting out to get fellow pros sent off. To cap it all, the manager of some of the biggest offenders is on record today as saying "the game's gone" because an opposition player does to his team what his team normally do to their opposition. The cherry on top is that he can't see the irony in his comments.

Your post is spot on, but empty stadiums are a big caveat. Players are acting differently because there's no crowd on their back, so they can get away with things and there's nobody to call them out for it. Refs can act however they want without a home crowd on their case. Therefore it's not proper football at the moment.

However, it's not proper football as long as they keep the horrorshow that is VAR.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14587 on: Yesterday at 06:21:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm
Problem is, we will still buy the shirts for our kids. And while we do that the magic money making pig will just get fatter and fatter.
Not all of us do. I havent for some years now, and have clearly explained why to my children. Nor have I ever paid a penny to Sky or BT or any of them. If i can't find a stream, I don't watch. These are tough decisions to make for many, and everyone will have their own point when thay say enough is enough.   

Quote
I know we mock Salford city, but maybe that is the way to go.
I'm all in favour of supporter ownership, if it can be achieved. I'm also in favour of the money bubble bursting and football returning to some semblance of what it once was - a game run and played for love more than wealth. But I know I'm one of the few who think this way; half the fanbase seem to want Nike to buy players for us.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14588 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
I've never seen as many people walking away from the game as I'm seeing currently. Not only would it be difficult to pull it back from the brink now, there doesn't seem to be the will to do so anyway.

Look at the absolute horror show that is VAR and officiating in general. They are on a different planet to the viewing public and the players on the pitch. Making it up as they go along, without any accountability for their actions. They've become a bunch of little Hitlers, dictating and ruining the game then backing each other up afterwards. It's so poor that it leaves them wide open to corruption calls from people who view, open mouthed, at endless baffling decisions.

Look at the diving, the feigning of injuries, the setting out to get fellow pros sent off. To cap it all, the manager of some of the biggest offenders is on record today as saying "the game's gone" because an opposition player does to his team what his team normally do to their opposition. The cherry on top is that he can't see the irony in his comments.

I sort of dislike bringing the current covid crisis into it, but I think it's relevant here. We are all weary. We all know people who have died. We've all been through a torrid time and aren't out of the woods yet either. Many of us look to our football as a release. We could certainly do with some positive distraction these days. Football has often brought us some light in dark times.

Look at what's been served up this season though. An appalling horror show of incompetence, so bad it draws calls of corruption, even from many not known for their tin hat wearing. We see multi millionaire adults rolling around on the ground like toddlers having a tantrum at the merest hint of contact. We see deliberate attempts to get opposition players sent off. We see managers calling out the opposition for doing the very same as they encourage their own players to do, all without any sense of irony or self awareness.

Look at reports suggesting we will soon have a player 'earning' £1m a week. Look at how the likes of Abu Dhabi are hijacking the game and robbing it of any real competitive nature. Sucking the life out of the game for their own selfish ends.

All this at a time when fans have been disconnected from the game by covid. All this at a time when fans are not adrenaline charged via going to games in person. A time when fans can actually stand back a little and view from afar and see the game from a different perspective. Well many aren't liking what they are seeing. We are seeing regimes drunk on power wrecking the game we love(d). We are seeing inept running of the game from top to bottom. Hollywood officiating by people making it up as they go along, safe in the knowledge they have no accountability anyway so can do what they want and their mates will have their back anyway.

We are seeing privileged, pampered, cosseted multi millionaires behaving like babies, and the whole sorry shit show is sold to us at great expense and packaged in a tatty, tacky, tabloid fashion by inane pundits and dreary, joyless and biased commentators.

Particularly in the face of the current global climate and the toll it's taken on people, football is looking like a shameless, unholy mess of greed, petulance, unaccountability, bias, childishness and, in essence, one giant piss-take on those who pay through the nose to watch it.

Personally, I've pulled right back from the game I loved. I only watch Liverpool and I never watch live anymore. I just check the score afterwards then check out the goals on YouTube. In its current state, I can't afford to invest any more of myself into it than that. It was impacting negatively on my mental well-being, at a time when I was already stressed to the max just trying to survive and help my loved ones survive a deadly pandemic.

I've been able to stand back from the game and see it in a different light over the last year. It's an ugly sight. Many others are also coming to similar conclusions too.

So yes, Oleh. The game "has gone" in many ways, but let's not pretend you and your own club are not part of the problem, eh. Your lot are right up there in the feigning and fakery stakes.

money will either be the making of the future of the game or the breaking of it - and seeing as a lot of other key sports have millions of $£$£$£$£ thrown at them and seem to be surviving (tennis, golf, basketball - even cricket) then i fear football will survive but at what cost

we also have to admit that it's always the case that the football WE grew up with was the best, the fairest and the most watchable (usually) and the next generation will only know what's been served up to them

cricket used to be slow and interesting but not very exciting until the last few overs (oh you know what i mean) and then 20/20 limited overs etc etc and the old guard aren't that keen on it but the newer fans love it

maybe expect a future of football that doesn't involve drawn games, that extra points are awarded for goals scored, that extra points are awarded for a player hitting goal targets, that extra points are awarded for fair play - ah got you there didn't i? but why not if we're all having a go at the cheats - that could be a good thing (or not)



Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14589 on: Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:21:32 pm
I'm all in favour of supporter ownership, if it can be achieved. I'm also in favour of the money bubble bursting and football returning to some semblance of what it once was - a game run and played for love more than wealth. But I know I'm one of the few who think this way; half the fanbase seem to want Nike to buy players for us.

Not all it's cracked up to be either, look at Barcelona. Or some of the big German clubs like Hamburg and Schalke. Absolute basket cases.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14590 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:05:44 am
I thought they already won the league in January when they had that brief spell at the top of the table?


Yeah, so United won it first then City won it 2nd. So, who wins overall? Is it a draw or what? 6 months each?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14591 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm


Yeah, so United won it first then City won it 2nd. So, who wins overall? Is it a draw or what? 6 months each?

I think you will find that Everton won it first after a mere 4 games.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14592 on: Yesterday at 09:14:15 pm »
Excellent post SoS. I have been the same and posted now and then out of sheer frustration but I have not managed to find the words in the same way as others are telling you too.

I have gone from desperately trying to find some way to keep up with our games to pretty much avoiding them now due to the stress it causes. I used to scour the airwaves for radio on european nights and listen to foreign streams were the only words I understood were our players names at times. I would keep ceefax and oracle open if the tv was in use incase we scored a goal.

I missed nights out with friends and dates because we were playing. I had a Keegan perm at one point and a Rushie tash at another! As a teen I was known for pretty much always being either partly or all in a kit when wearing kits wasn't even a fashion. I was just totally mad on us and the game in general and always had a ball with me. I would watch 3 games a day during world cups and such and had a really good knowledge of all 4 divisions and their players, grounds and playstyles.

Now it's more an exercise in frustration then a joy to watch football though and I slimmed it down to just us over time until this season.

This season has broken it for me completely. I am severely sight impaired to the point of being legally blind. I struggle to see what's happening at times especially when things move fast, so I question what I have seen. The fact a ref has given something (or not) makes me certain I HAD to have seen it wrong.

Then I see a replay and see that I had seen it right all along but for some reason these able bodied people who get paid ludicrous amounts of cash cannot see what a blind man had literally seen. After a fair bit of stuff that looked dodgy last season too it didn't take long for me to start and see patterns emerging. We had the armpit goal disallowed and the Everton fiasco and a goal disallowed for pointing where he wanted the pass before that was a thing for Leeds and the media. Infact it has seemed as though most of the things that the media have ended up making a big fuss over happened to us previously but nothing was said about it, well sometimes it was but somehow different rules seem to apply to us in some situations.

There seems to be real problems and biases at play and now even the stats are starting to show it. The game I have loved for over 50 years is a pale shadow of what it once was and is going the same way as snooker (in a way) now. Lots of sponsors and media jumping on a sport and changing it until people switch off. Then it settles in to some kind of smaller full of advertising entertainment show version of itself instead of a meaningful sport.

It will be interesting to see how things go when crowds are allowed back in.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14593 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm
I think you will find that Everton won it first after a mere 4 games.

Fucking hell, 3 shares? Have you ever seen the like
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14594 on: Today at 01:10:42 am »
Wenlock,

All our matches have free audio commentary on the club website.

That's what I listen to.
