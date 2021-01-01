GUARDIAN PICK LOL



Just to put this into context; Guardian Pick... Let that sink in..







----------------------------------------------



saltedpeanut

3 hours ago



Guardian Pick

278



Right, Im going to have to have a bit of a rant here.



Ive always loved football. Dont support Man Utd or Spurs, so no real preference in game today, just wanted to see a decent, entertaining game.



I turned it off after the McTominay goal was disallowed. What a fucking joke. Son barely, barely got touched and rolled on the floor feigning like hed fractured his skull or something. Physios on tending to him. Unbelievable.



How on earth that is ruled out Ive no idea. If this was a one off issue, then fine. But its like every game you watch these days is ruined by players being complete cheating pricks, constantly rolling around and screaming. Referees being bottle jobs and giving fouls for any mere touch and VAR taking 5 minutes to review an armpit being offside.



Jesus. Football was great just 5 or 10 years ago, whys it turned so shit?



Can someone pls start a campaign to get rid of VAR and remind referees that contact is allowed.



Ah, sorry all, needed to get that off my chest! Feel better now.



_____________________________________________________________________________





