United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Craig

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
The irony  ;D
FlashGordon

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
Couldn't make it up  ;D Have they no shame.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
If Solskjaer is going to start starving people for diving then Luke Shaw is going to be a happy man.  Hell be the only one allowed in the canteen.

His idea of heaven I would imagine.
CalgarianRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Wow those comments from Ole about Son, the nerve. What a small time manager. His own team has serial divers like Rashford and Fernandes whose main goal is conning the referee.

I am not a fan of Mourinho but he owned him in the press conference.

Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
GUARDIAN PICK LOL

Just to put this into context;   Guardian Pick...  Let that sink in..



----------------------------------------------

saltedpeanut
3 hours ago

Guardian Pick
278

Right, Im going to have to have a bit of a rant here.

Ive always loved football. Dont support Man Utd or Spurs, so no real preference in game today, just wanted to see a decent, entertaining game.

I turned it off after the McTominay goal was disallowed. What a fucking joke. Son barely, barely got touched and rolled on the floor feigning like hed fractured his skull or something. Physios on tending to him. Unbelievable.

How on earth that is ruled out Ive no idea. If this was a one off issue, then fine. But its like every game you watch these days is ruined by players being complete cheating pricks, constantly rolling around and screaming. Referees being bottle jobs and giving fouls for any mere touch and VAR taking 5 minutes to review an armpit being offside.

Jesus. Football was great just 5 or 10 years ago, whys it turned so shit?

Can someone pls start a campaign to get rid of VAR and remind referees that contact is allowed.

Ah, sorry all, needed to get that off my chest! Feel better now.

_____________________________________________________________________________


didi shamone

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
I'm expecting a huge busy up between Rashford and Ole now. Rashford likes to dive and feed children. Ole wants to starve diving children.
Something has to give.
PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
I'm expecting a huge busy up between Rashford and Ole now. Rashford likes to dive and feed children. Ole wants to starve diving children.
Something has to give.

Rashford going to Tottenham in part-exchange for Kane?
stevieG786

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
The cheek of this lord of the rings Orc looking motherfucker, calling Son a diver when he has the 3 biggest divers in the league in his team in Rashford, Penandez and Martial  :wanker
slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
The cheek of this lord of the rings Orc looking motherfucker, calling Son a diver when he has the 3 biggest divers in the league in his team in Rashford, Penandez and Martial  :wanker

You forgot about Pogba. And Daniel...sorry, Dan, James. When he plays he is the worst. Diver aswell as player
thaddeus

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm
Didn't Fernandes do almost exactly the same thing to win a penalty in their previous game?

Solskjaer is coming across as a real prick this season.  I don't know if he's playing to the gallery or if this is his genuine persona but it's a bit embarrassing.  Mourinho took the moral high ground, that's how low he stooped!
vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Under pressure, dum dum dum diddle um dum.....(clicks fingers)
Robinred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 12:21:11 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
The cheek of this lord of the rings Orc looking motherfucker, calling Son a diver when he has the 3 biggest divers in the league in his team in Rashford, Penandez and Martial  :wanker

Yep. Except hes right on one score - the games gone.

Hypocrisy and irony are being stretched beyond credulity.
Nick110581

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 08:44:27 am
Is he still not working in the Managers parking spot ?
