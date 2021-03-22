« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 903716 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14520 on: Yesterday at 04:21:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 10:07:58 am
:butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.


Nah.  Just like when we won it in 2001 along with the LC and FAC it's Mickey Mouse, an indicator of how far you've fallen.  They called it that back then and it's no different now.

There's a reason why the Madrids, Barcas, Milans and Bayerns haven't won it for decades.

It belongs to the Sevillas of this world.  Teams that will never win the Champions League.

It's embarrassing because City are going for a Quadruple and we've won the Prem and CL recently.

They're meant to be the biggest club in the world you Know?!
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14521 on: Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:30:03 pm
Are there signs that VAR is getting ditched.
Would love it if before a game managers could agree to go with the on pitch ref on a game by game basis. Would cause havoc.
(Terrible idea I know, but it's be like mario kart to forza)

No chance it'll get ditched. However, don't know how reliable they are but f365 says it's being changed/improved because of Maguire

Premier League clubs are reviewing clips of incidents such as Harry Maguires choke-hold on Cesar Azpilicueta as the league looks to improve VAR, according to a report.

Manchester United and Chelsea went toe-to-toe in driving rain at an empty Old Trafford in October last year, where Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy capped a fine performance with a superb late save to prevent Marcus Rashford snatching a second last-gasp victory of the week.

United had edged the 0-0 draw but Frank Lampard  and probably most people watching the match  felt his side should have been awarded a first-half penalty after Maguire grabbed Azpilicueta in the box.

https://www.football365.com/news/maguire-choke-hold-azpilicueta-man-utd-chelsea-catalyst-var
« Reply #14522 on: Yesterday at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm
No chance it'll get ditched. However, don't know how reliable they are but f365 says it's being changed/improved because of Maguire

Premier League clubs are reviewing clips of incidents such as Harry Maguires choke-hold on Cesar Azpilicueta as the league looks to improve VAR, according to a report.

Manchester United and Chelsea went toe-to-toe in driving rain at an empty Old Trafford in October last year, where Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy capped a fine performance with a superb late save to prevent Marcus Rashford snatching a second last-gasp victory of the week.

United had edged the 0-0 draw but Frank Lampard  and probably most people watching the match  felt his side should have been awarded a first-half penalty after Maguire grabbed Azpilicueta in the box.

https://www.football365.com/news/maguire-choke-hold-azpilicueta-man-utd-chelsea-catalyst-var
They must be debating how to separate the Maguire incident from those same looking fouls on Salah, which would otherwise give us a penalty every game...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14523 on: Yesterday at 06:13:57 pm »
Or var can't fit his whole head in a single frame?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14524 on: Yesterday at 07:15:18 pm »
Quote from: a little break on March 24, 2021, 11:53:37 pm
OK cool, so any other player at any other club has a purple patch season where everything they hit goes in and he's a "one season wonder" and if it happens at the club you support it's "second season syndrome", noted.
nah man but I get why you'd think that. I was on here saying Coutinho would have second season syndrome too, which he did until around January of 13-14 season IIRC. It's so common in the PL.

Like a lad below you said, players wising up to how good a newcomer is, warning their gaffer to watch for him, to plan for him etc, then having to adapt to being defensively targeted for the first time. That's the test for him. But his talent is fantastic. I repeat, nobody is being marked as hard as him in our team this year, not Bruno, not Pogba, not Rashford. Every team we play's main defensive focus is don't let Greenwood shoot.

I also agree its one of the hardest things to get a grip of for a youngster, but I'm confident he will. For all the talk of bad attitude, before that the talk was of a Tiger Woods style driven young fella who does everything he can to improve. I think he'll be fine. I think he'll be better than Rashford by a distance, in fact!
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14525 on: Yesterday at 07:18:16 pm »
Yeah, I get the Tiger Woods comparisons, moreso after he visited Iceland last time.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14526 on: Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:21:23 pm

Nah.  Just like when we won it in 2001 along with the LC and FAC it's Mickey Mouse, an indicator of how far you've fallen.  They called it that back then and it's no different now.

There's a reason why the Madrids, Barcas, Milans and Bayerns haven't won it for decades.

It belongs to the Sevillas of this world.  Teams that will never win the Champions League.

It's embarrassing because City are going for a Quadruple and we've won the Prem and CL recently.

They're meant to be the biggest club in the world you Know?!

They did call it Mickey Mouse back then which makes them boasting about winning it in 2017 and likely this season bizarre. But it won't be embarrassing if they win it, it's a trophy and I hope they get thumped by Granada (fat chance). I just can't get my head around winning any trophy being called embarrassing.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14527 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:18:16 pm
Yeah, I get the Tiger Woods comparisons, moreso after he visited Iceland last time.

 :lmao :lmao
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14528 on: Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:15:18 pm


I also agree its one of the hardest things to get a grip of for a youngster, but I'm confident he will. For all the talk of bad attitude, before that the talk was of a Tiger Woods style driven young fella who does everything he can to improve. I think he'll be fine. I think he'll be better than Rashford by a distance, in fact!

All well and good being in the youth system and being driven to "make it". Then when you get with the senior side, well whom are his influences? Not to mention agent influencing things. Then all those around you..the hangers on.. as it were.

Life changes.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14529 on: Yesterday at 07:50:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm
All well and good being in the youth system and being driven to "make it". Then when you get with the senior side, well whom are his influences? Not to mention agent influencing things. Then all those around you..the hangers on.. as it were.

Life changes.
The very best though will rise above those around them. They'll stay supremely motivated, be last out of training, all that kind of thing. Can't judge Greenwood on that yet, any more than we can say Kabak.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14530 on: Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 24, 2021, 11:39:22 pm
I'll happily be quoted in years to come if I'm wrong but nope this lad is incredibly good and having a dose of second season syndrome. The quality of his shooting is apparent in how he gets marked even harder than Bruno. It's a matter of learning to find the space to get shots off now for him. But he's an amazing talent, a lot more of a natural and nailed on type than Rashford.

He's got another season before we make a judgement on him but he's gotta kick on
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14531 on: Yesterday at 08:43:30 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm
He's got another season before we make a judgement on him but he's gotta kick on

He needs a better club/manager
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14532 on: Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:43:30 pm
He needs a better club/manager

He'd be boss for us, no doubt. He'd become a proper footballer the manc twat.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14533 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm »
He should follow young Jesse and benefit from the tutelage of the chosen one.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14534 on: Today at 12:06:10 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 24, 2021, 11:39:22 pm
I'll happily be quoted in years to come if I'm wrong but nope this lad is incredibly good and having a dose of second season syndrome. The quality of his shooting is apparent in how he gets marked even harder than Bruno. It's a matter of learning to find the space to get shots off now for him. But he's an amazing talent, a lot more of a natural and nailed on type than Rashford.

Wait. Fernandes gets marked on the penalty spot?!
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14535 on: Today at 10:25:20 am »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14536 on: Today at 10:49:20 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:06:10 am
Wait. Fernandes gets marked on the penalty spot?!

When he's not rolling around on the floor screaming
