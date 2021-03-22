OK cool, so any other player at any other club has a purple patch season where everything they hit goes in and he's a "one season wonder" and if it happens at the club you support it's "second season syndrome", noted.



nah man but I get why you'd think that. I was on here saying Coutinho would have second season syndrome too, which he did until around January of 13-14 season IIRC. It's so common in the PL.Like a lad below you said, players wising up to how good a newcomer is, warning their gaffer to watch for him, to plan for him etc, then having to adapt to being defensively targeted for the first time. That's the test for him. But his talent is fantastic. I repeat, nobody is being marked as hard as him in our team this year, not Bruno, not Pogba, not Rashford. Every team we play's main defensive focus is don't let Greenwood shoot.I also agree its one of the hardest things to get a grip of for a youngster, but I'm confident he will. For all the talk of bad attitude, before that the talk was of a Tiger Woods style driven young fella who does everything he can to improve. I think he'll be fine. I think he'll be better than Rashford by a distance, in fact!