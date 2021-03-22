« previous next »
OGS is doing exactly what he should be doing from our perspective. He is doing just well enough to never justify getting sacked but is unable to win anything. That is the optimal situation, long may it last.
Leicester have a manager we sacked for not being quite up to our level. He's just proven he's far superior to the manager that's been given a three year contract extension by United.
 :)
a utd fan on bbc today text to ask, how can a team that won at the San Siro be so bad today? 😂 what year is he living in?
Interview with Man United managing director Richard Arnold on securing a new shirt sponsor during a global recession and backing for Solskjaer: No one in the world is happier than me with the phenomenal success he is bringing."

https://t.co/dXgPJj5T1V  ;D
Quote from: Bakez0151 on March 22, 2021, 01:00:21 am
Interview with Man United managing director Richard Arnold on securing a new shirt sponsor during a global recession and backing for Solskjaer: No one in the world is happier than me with the phenomenal success he is bringing."

https://t.co/dXgPJj5T1V  ;D
I think he will find there's a lot of people just as happy 😁
Quote from: Gaz75 on March 22, 2021, 12:52:03 am
a utd fan on bbc today text to ask, how can a team that won at the San Siro be so bad today? 😂 what year is he living in?
Such a convincing win too. Especially when they didn't need to after battering AC Milan so comprehensively at old Trafford.
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 22, 2021, 12:03:31 am
Has Fred been abused on Twitter yet?

Yep. Racial shite thrown in as well.
From Barney Ronay:

With hindsight Ole Gunner Solskjær might concede there have been better weeks to talk, a little disdainfully, about the ego of trophy-winning managers.

In a show of commendable humility, Solskjærs Manchester United duly exited the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage, another moment of not-quite-there to follow three semi-final dead ends. Look on my selflessness and tremble. For I am the most humble.
Quote from: darragh85 on March 21, 2021, 10:16:18 pm
this team cannot handle alot of pressure at all can they?

i am convinced the main reason they are doing ok in the league this year is because there are not supporters. its easier for them.

any game that has something big riding on it and they crumble and i dont see that changing unless there is a massive change in personnel there.

i agree, i think they are one of the teams benefitting from no fans in the grounds (west ham are another obvious one) but they are the best of the rest as the league stands (yes, it really is that shit a league this year) and i put that down to that bashing from spurs early on. since then ole has basically played with fear and played 6 at the back and so they've been conceeding few goals and scraping a lot of games by the odd goal, while overall playing bang average to poor (there are exceptions, PSG away, they were good in that).

Unless a team plays to their strengths - counterattack football, hence why beat city the other week (hard to score against, players who can hurt you on the counter) - there's no cohesion between the midfield and the attack cos the midfield is sat on top of their dodgy CBs doing a protection job, a mile away from the attack and the sitting midfield has no one who can pass a ball, unless pogba is back there (VDB could do it but ole clearly doesn't fancy him). their one decent outlet going forward has been shaw, who's having a good season, apart from that they have nothing if bruno doesn't turn up and do something. he's been poor of late, particularly, no doubt fucked playing most minutes.

the end of the season is going to be interesting regarding their league position, i think top four is pretty much nailed on now but if players (ie bruno) comes backed fucked still from the internationals, they could fall of a cliff.

the good thing is tho, no matter what happens now, ole is going nowhere and im sure the new contract is already written up
Quote from: Red_Rich on March 21, 2021, 07:33:28 pm

Winning the Europa league would be embarrassing.  At least in the FA Cup you have to pass some good teams to win it.

 :butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 10:07:58 am
:butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.

No probably about it, it is the 3rd biggest trophy any team can win, after the CL and league.

I actually thought he was taking the piss with that comment, being as its such an ignorant thing to say.

Yes, you can argue the competition is weak this year - and it is in comparison to some seasons, and Man Utd really do have some luck in that regard with this competition, but its still a great trophy.

It will only give Solskjaer a stay for a little while though. You cant spend the sort of money they spend on players without competing for the league and CL.  Hell be expected to do both next season, no excuses.
Remember a decade ago finishing Top 4 and winning the Europa League would be considered a bad season for them. Long may it continue.
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 10:07:58 am
:butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.
For me ever since they brought in that rule were if you get knocked out of the CL you go into the Europa the Europa has lost a lot of its prestige.
I could see SpursMan utd winning the Europa league because of the Mourinho Bruno? factor.
Quote from: Big Dirk on March 22, 2021, 12:00:14 pm
For me ever since they brought in that rule were if you get knocked out of the CL you go into the Europa the Europa has lost a lot of its prestige.

It has but its still bigger than the two domestic cups, and its still a long way from being 'embarrassing to win'.
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 22, 2021, 12:03:31 am
Has Fred been abused on Twitter yet?

Funny you should mention it...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56478792
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 12:12:09 pm
It has but its still bigger than the two domestic cups, and its still a long way from being 'embarrassing to win'.


The only trophy 'embarrassing' to win is the "who is the better Everton cup" or the "Audi cup".
 :D
What on earth happened to Mason Greenwood? Is it just a matter of him not actually being very good?
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm
What on earth happened to Mason Greenwood? Is it just a matter of him not actually being very good?

Nah he's a very good player. Could be the hype surrounding him or playing for a clueless manager. He'd become a star under Klopp or Guardiola.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:28 pm
Nah he's a very good player. Could be the hype surrounding him or playing for a clueless manager. He'd become a star under Klopp or Guardiola.
Is he Januzaj-level good, or not that much?
David Beckham stamp of approval. Give Ole' a 10 year contract.  :wave


David Beckham has told ESPN that his former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing an "incredible job" at Old Trafford.

United are second in the league this season and on course to record back-to-back top three finishes for the first time since Mr. Ferguson retired in 2013.

Solskjaer also faced criticism this season after the club were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stages and suffered a dip in form after going top of the table in January, but Beckham believes the Norwegian is the right man for the job.

"I've seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man United when they've had success over the years that they've had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it's the players, whether it's the owners, whether it's the manager," he told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

"Ole's been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He's very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he's done an incredible job down at United.

"The results are starting to show that. Hopefully it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he's one person that can take it."
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:18:22 am
Is he Januzaj-level good, or not that much?

no, at this stage he's much better than than, he's a very good, natural, finisher

the dude's only 19, so you gotta give him time, and he's playing in a team that creates very few chances per game, and he's largely played out wide (he's not a winger, he's a goal scorer)

with all young players you never know what the finished article is going to be but he's is a very promising prospect for them that at this time merits a start in their squad, so he's on track
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:38:33 am
David Beckham stamp of approval. Give Ole' a 10 year contract.  :wave


"The results are starting to show that. Hopefully it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he's one person that can take it."

What results?  The City win?  They just got dicked by Leicester
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:38:33 am
David Beckham stamp of approval. Give Ole' a 10 year contract.  :wave


David Beckham has told ESPN that his former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing an "incredible job" at Old Trafford.

United are second in the league this season and on course to record back-to-back top three finishes for the first time since Mr. Ferguson retired in 2013.

Solskjaer also faced criticism this season after the club were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stages and suffered a dip in form after going top of the table in January, but Beckham believes the Norwegian is the right man for the job.

"I've seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man United when they've had success over the years that they've had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it's the players, whether it's the owners, whether it's the manager," he told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

"Ole's been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He's very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he's done an incredible job down at United.

"The results are starting to show that. Hopefully it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well. So when the criticism comes, he's one person that can take it."

Back to back top 3 finishes

The teaching never ceases to amaze me and make me laugh. Oh how theyve fucking fallen.
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:42:30 am
What results?

They're about to complete a historic treble: finishing ahead of Liverpool in the league, going further than Liverpool in the FA Cup, going further than Liverpool in the League Cup, and going further than Liverpool in the Europa League. Even Ferguson never managed all of that. ;)
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm
What on earth happened to Mason Greenwood? Is it just a matter of him not actually being very good?

You'll get people on here really holding back, in case he becomes really good but..... :D

Last season he ran insanely hot. He scored with an unsustainably (unless you're Lionel Messi) high percentage of shots. And so it has proven this season, where he's performed a lot worse in a better performing team. I'd think its probably a bit of a middle ground. He's not as good as people were hyping last season, and he's not shit.
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:05:06 pm
They're about to complete a historic treble: finishing ahead of Liverpool in the league, going further than Liverpool in the FA Cup, going further than Liverpool in the League Cup, and going further than Liverpool in the Europa League. Even Ferguson never managed all of that. ;)

That would be some treble.  Especially as you have listed four trophies.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:13:09 pm
That would be some treble.  Especially as you have listed four trophies.

A Quadruple to better City's (IF they do it)
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:13:09 pm
That would be some treble.  Especially as you have listed four trophies.

;D

Yeah, I meant quadruple.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:13:09 pm
That would be some treble.  Especially as you have listed four trophies.

Nobody likes a smart arse,,,
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm
What on earth happened to Mason Greenwood? Is it just a matter of him not actually being very good?
I'll happily be quoted in years to come if I'm wrong but nope this lad is incredibly good and having a dose of second season syndrome. The quality of his shooting is apparent in how he gets marked even harder than Bruno. It's a matter of learning to find the space to get shots off now for him. But he's an amazing talent, a lot more of a natural and nailed on type than Rashford.
