this team cannot handle alot of pressure at all can they?



i am convinced the main reason they are doing ok in the league this year is because there are not supporters. its easier for them.



any game that has something big riding on it and they crumble and i dont see that changing unless there is a massive change in personnel there.



i agree, i think they are one of the teams benefitting from no fans in the grounds (west ham are another obvious one) but they are the best of the rest as the league stands (yes, it really is that shit a league this year) and i put that down to that bashing from spurs early on. since then ole has basically played with fear and played 6 at the back and so they've been conceeding few goals and scraping a lot of games by the odd goal, while overall playing bang average to poor (there are exceptions, PSG away, they were good in that).Unless a team plays to their strengths - counterattack football, hence why beat city the other week (hard to score against, players who can hurt you on the counter) - there's no cohesion between the midfield and the attack cos the midfield is sat on top of their dodgy CBs doing a protection job, a mile away from the attack and the sitting midfield has no one who can pass a ball, unless pogba is back there (VDB could do it but ole clearly doesn't fancy him). their one decent outlet going forward has been shaw, who's having a good season, apart from that they have nothing if bruno doesn't turn up and do something. he's been poor of late, particularly, no doubt fucked playing most minutes.the end of the season is going to be interesting regarding their league position, i think top four is pretty much nailed on now but if players (ie bruno) comes backed fucked still from the internationals, they could fall of a cliff.the good thing is tho, no matter what happens now, ole is going nowhere and im sure the new contract is already written up