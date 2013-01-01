« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 899134 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
OGS is doing exactly what he should be doing from our perspective. He is doing just well enough to never justify getting sacked but is unable to win anything. That is the optimal situation, long may it last.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Leicester have a manager we sacked for not being quite up to our level. He's just proven he's far superior to the manager that's been given a three year contract extension by United.
 :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
a utd fan on bbc today text to ask, how can a team that won at the San Siro be so bad today? 😂 what year is he living in?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Interview with Man United managing director Richard Arnold on securing a new shirt sponsor during a global recession and backing for Solskjaer: No one in the world is happier than me with the phenomenal success he is bringing."

https://t.co/dXgPJj5T1V  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:00:21 am
Interview with Man United managing director Richard Arnold on securing a new shirt sponsor during a global recession and backing for Solskjaer: No one in the world is happier than me with the phenomenal success he is bringing."

https://t.co/dXgPJj5T1V  ;D
I think he will find there's a lot of people just as happy 😁
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:52:03 am
a utd fan on bbc today text to ask, how can a team that won at the San Siro be so bad today? 😂 what year is he living in?
Such a convincing win too. Especially when they didn't need to after battering AC Milan so comprehensively at old Trafford.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:03:31 am
Has Fred been abused on Twitter yet?

Yep. Racial shite thrown in as well.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
From Barney Ronay:

With hindsight Ole Gunner Solskjær might concede there have been better weeks to talk, a little disdainfully, about the ego of trophy-winning managers.

In a show of commendable humility, Solskjærs Manchester United duly exited the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage, another moment of not-quite-there to follow three semi-final dead ends. Look on my selflessness and tremble. For I am the most humble.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
this team cannot handle alot of pressure at all can they?

i am convinced the main reason they are doing ok in the league this year is because there are not supporters. its easier for them.

any game that has something big riding on it and they crumble and i dont see that changing unless there is a massive change in personnel there.

i agree, i think they are one of the teams benefitting from no fans in the grounds (west ham are another obvious one) but they are the best of the rest as the league stands (yes, it really is that shit a league this year) and i put that down to that bashing from spurs early on. since then ole has basically played with fear and played 6 at the back and so they've been conceeding few goals and scraping a lot of games by the odd goal, while overall playing bang average to poor (there are exceptions, PSG away, they were good in that).

Unless a team plays to their strengths - counterattack football, hence why beat city the other week (hard to score against, players who can hurt you on the counter) - there's no cohesion between the midfield and the attack cos the midfield is sat on top of their dodgy CBs doing a protection job, a mile away from the attack and the sitting midfield has no one who can pass a ball, unless pogba is back there (VDB could do it but ole clearly doesn't fancy him). their one decent outlet going forward has been shaw, who's having a good season, apart from that they have nothing if bruno doesn't turn up and do something. he's been poor of late, particularly, no doubt fucked playing most minutes.

the end of the season is going to be interesting regarding their league position, i think top four is pretty much nailed on now but if players (ie bruno) comes backed fucked still from the internationals, they could fall of a cliff.

the good thing is tho, no matter what happens now, ole is going nowhere and im sure the new contract is already written up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 07:33:28 pm

Winning the Europa league would be embarrassing.  At least in the FA Cup you have to pass some good teams to win it.

 :butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:07:58 am
:butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.

No probably about it, it is the 3rd biggest trophy any team can win, after the CL and league.

I actually thought he was taking the piss with that comment, being as its such an ignorant thing to say.

Yes, you can argue the competition is weak this year - and it is in comparison to some seasons, and Man Utd really do have some luck in that regard with this competition, but its still a great trophy.

It will only give Solskjaer a stay for a little while though. You cant spend the sort of money they spend on players without competing for the league and CL.  Hell be expected to do both next season, no excuses.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Remember a decade ago finishing Top 4 and winning the Europa League would be considered a bad season for them. Long may it continue.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:07:58 am
:butt

What a laughable comment that is. Its almost the sort of comment someone makes purposely so opposition fans can pick it up and go 'look at those idiots on RAWK and what they're saying about us'.....

Its probably the third 'biggest' trophy an English team can win after the league and the CL. Hopefully they dont, but if they finish top 4 and win the Europa League thats a pretty good season for them. I mean it'd also be a huge, abject failure considering the opportunity they had to really challenge for the title but its crazy to turn your nose up at a trophy as being embarrassing.
For me ever since they brought in that rule were if you get knocked out of the CL you go into the Europa the Europa has lost a lot of its prestige.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I could see SpursMan utd winning the Europa league because of the Mourinho Bruno? factor.
