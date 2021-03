It's not about winning cups though. It's signs of progress. Don't mention they made it to the semi final last season....



Arsenal every day for me! Especially if United put all in the EL and slip to 4th place and we win the CL...



Well they will finish closer to the champions this season than last. If they can keep the gap down to under 19pts, its their best ever season since Fergie left. Please don't give him that contract extension Ed, he's too big a challenge to Klopp if he stays.4th still qualifies even if we win the CL, 5 teams go in then