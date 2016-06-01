He's a prickly fucker isn't he?



As said in the VAR thread, Utd expect to get decisions; in a similar way, a sympathetic media is business as usual for them.



I'm remembering the pressure applied to Klopp from day 1:



His results are no better than Rodgers - one of Sky's shitty little graphics

He needs CL otherwise xyz will be off - expect to see this one dusted down this summer.

Klopp loses finals - bottler etc.

He needs to win something - but he really needs to win the league

He needs to win it again - injuries are no excuse, worst champions ever etc..

Now him and the players have won everything with Liverpool they all need a new challenge.



In an alternative world;

No comparisons with post Fergie managers necessary, let alone the great man himself

No doomsday scenarios about the importance of CL qualification for player recruitment and retention

Scant mention of his record in losing semi-finals

Winning something is irrelevant, it's an ego boost for managers and not a measure of progress

Progress in the league is important. Second is an achievement even if it is by a margin approaching 20 points.



All this while being backed in the transfer market - with very little scrutiny on the value added by new players; as well as benefiting from penalties in unprecedented quantities, and in many cases of dubious circumstance.





