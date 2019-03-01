« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14400 on: Today at 01:31:15 am
Softening them up for when they're knocked out of the Europa League.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14401 on: Today at 02:18:12 am
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:41:16 am
Wow.

I said it yesterday but I'm saying it again: They have become everything they mocked.

in 18/19 we finished second with 97 points having lost only one game all year, we were told "nobody remembers second place." We won the European Cup and were still told "but you didn't win the league." Now "cups are for egos". Fuck me.

You're not wrong.

"Top 4 is our everything"
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14402 on: Today at 07:41:19 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:20:26 am
3 years at United for boss who proves
you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner

Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes its more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/17/manchester-united-league-position-marks-progress-not-cup-wins-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

From Manchester: European Capital of Trophies and Manchester United: We exist to win trophies

To

Actually I think youll find 75 points and top 4 are actually more important than showing off by winning trinkets

in a handful of years.  If someone at another club had said that the likes of Keane, Scholes, Neville and Ferdinand would be all over it like a rash, laughing, criticising and saying what a joke said club is.  I cant see them laying into their mate for saying it somehow. Theyll probably agree.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14403 on: Today at 07:50:10 am
Hes like a young Roy Hodgson is Solskjaer, is doing an incredible job with such limited resources. The famous win over City is a marker on his steady trajectory to take United to a team who might be able to consistently challenge for those top 4 places against the odds. Such a fantastic career ahead of him, and deserving of a long contract at United.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14404 on: Today at 08:46:39 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:20:26 am
3 years at United for boss who proves
you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner

Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes its more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/17/manchester-united-league-position-marks-progress-not-cup-wins-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Inspirational stuff from Ole.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14405 on: Today at 10:13:08 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:20:26 am
3 years at United for boss who proves
you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner

Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes its more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/17/manchester-united-league-position-marks-progress-not-cup-wins-ole-gunnar-solskjaer



He's a Norwegian Roy Hodgson :wanker. Consistent challengers? they have not challenged for the League once since Fergie left. Their best season was a 2nd place finish 19pts behind City, that is not challenging :lmao

In the same period, we had challenged to the final day of the season twice, won it in December last season and won the CL. I suppose he sees the clubs 6th European Cup win as an ego thing does he? Fucking hobbit.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14406 on: Today at 10:53:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:13:08 am
He's a Norwegian Roy Hodgson :wanker. Consistent challengers? they have not challenged for the League once since Fergie left. Their best season was a 2nd place finish 19pts behind City, that is not challenging :lmao

In the same period, we had challenged to the final day of the season twice, won it in December last season and won the CL. I suppose he sees the clubs 6th European Cup win as an ego thing does he? Fucking hobbit.

No wonder they've only reached the UCL quarter finals twice in ten years. It's also why they're likely to go a decade without a title and 15 years without winning the European cup.

Mediocrity is creeping up on them.

I hope Woodward isn't reading this but the best thing he can do is to get rid of Ole NOW and replace him with a Nagelsmann for example and back him to the hilt.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14407 on: Today at 11:01:57 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:20:26 am
3 years at United for boss who proves
you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner

Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes its more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/17/manchester-united-league-position-marks-progress-not-cup-wins-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Nice dig at Arteta there from the goblin!

Absolute bullshit of course too, unless he backs it up by winning a league or a champions league over the next couple years. Otherwise evertything else doenst matter in the long run. Its like that spurs squad under Pochetinno, hailed for years as being this excellent team, but years from now, barely anyone will remember them, cos they had nothing tangible to show for it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14408 on: Today at 11:37:13 am
He's a prickly fucker isn't he?

As said in the VAR thread, Utd expect to get decisions; in a similar way, a sympathetic media is business as usual for them.

I'm remembering the pressure applied to Klopp from day 1:

His results are no better than Rodgers - one of Sky's shitty little graphics
He needs CL otherwise xyz will be off - expect to see this one dusted down this summer.
Klopp loses finals - bottler etc.
He needs to win something - but he really needs to win the league
He needs to win it again - injuries are no excuse, worst champions ever etc..
Now him and the players have won everything with Liverpool they all need a new challenge.

In an alternative world;
No comparisons with post Fergie managers necessary, let alone the great man himself
No doomsday scenarios about the importance of CL qualification for player recruitment and retention
Scant mention of his record in losing semi-finals
Winning something is irrelevant, it's an ego boost for managers and not a measure of progress
Progress in the league is important. Second is an achievement even if it is by a margin approaching 20 points.

All this while being backed in the transfer market - with very little scrutiny on the value added by new players; as well as benefiting from penalties in unprecedented quantities, and in many cases of dubious circumstance.


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14409 on: Today at 11:49:39 am
The finals dig with Kloppo was always so ridiculous. As you say Charlie - barely a mention for losing semi finals. But a manager who actually got his team to finals - hailed as some sort of loser  ;D  When in fact, the majority of those finals he got to was as an underdog.

I dont look at the press beyond reading links to sometimes decent articles from here, and as I am not in the UK I dont see or hear anything on tv or radio there - but Solskjaer should be getting ripped to shreads for those comments yesterday.   They are embarassing, and excuse laden.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14410 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:13:08 am
He's a Norwegian Roy Hodgson :wanker. Consistent challengers? they have not challenged for the League once since Fergie left. Their best season was a 2nd place finish 19pts behind City, that is not challenging :lmao

In the same period, we had challenged to the final day of the season twice, won it in December last season and won the CL. I suppose he sees the clubs 6th European Cup win as an ego thing does he? Fucking hobbit.
C'mon, Rob, that's offensive to Roy Hodgson, he has achieved a lot more.

;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14411 on: Today at 03:10:48 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:08:12 pm
C'mon, Rob, that's offensive to Roy Hodgson, he has achieved a lot more.

;D

True, relegation is the only thing they have in common ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14412 on: Today at 03:12:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:49:39 am
The finals dig with Kloppo was always so ridiculous. As you say Charlie - barely a mention for losing semi finals. But a manager who actually got his team to finals - hailed as some sort of loser  ;D  When in fact, the majority of those finals he got to was as an underdog.

I dont look at the press beyond reading links to sometimes decent articles from here, and as I am not in the UK I dont see or hear anything on tv or radio there - but Solskjaer should be getting ripped to shreads for those comments yesterday.   They are embarassing, and excuse laden.

Get to enough finals, you'll eventually win one

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14413 on: Today at 03:24:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:12:18 pm
Get to enough finals, you'll eventually win one



 ;D  Love seeing that picture spam the Man Utd thread  ;D

Hed won one before too of course -  one of the best ever German cup finals, vs Bayern.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14414 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:08:12 pm
C'mon, Rob, that's offensive to Roy Hodgson, he has achieved a lot more.

;D

Ole too has methods that have translated well.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14415 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm
So is he fielding a weakened side tonight as Cups are just for egos?

If cups are only for egos, would he then care to explain this pic taken in March 2019?



I wonder what happened 3 months later?




Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14416 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm
I doubt he means the 2 big cups, its just them pilfering domestic cups and Europa cup that are just for ego  ::)

Of course, if they win one of them this year, itll be a different story.

We all know hes just laying the groundwork in case they dont win the Europa or FA cup. Cos quite honestly, to not win the Europa this year would be a huge failure. The competition isnt exactly strong, in fact, its downright average.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14417 on: Today at 04:25:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:48 pm
So is he fielding a weakened side tonight as Cups are just for egos?

If cups are only for egos, would he then care to explain this pic taken in March 2019?




That's demonstrating that they were "making progress".

Whilst...

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:48 pm




...is just showing off.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14418 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:22:12 pm
I doubt he means the 2 big cups, its just them pilfering domestic cups and Europa cup that are just for ego  ::)

Of course, if they win one of them this year, itll be a different story.

We all know hes just laying the groundwork in case they dont win the Europa or FA cup. Cos quite honestly, to not win the Europa this year would be a huge failure. The competition isnt exactly strong, in fact, its downright average.

Mourinho won it in 2017 when it was distinctly average, so he's got to at least match that. No pressure  ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14419 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:22:12 pm
I doubt he means the 2 big cups, its just them pilfering domestic cups and Europa cup that are just for ego  ::)

Of course, if they win one of them this year, itll be a different story.

We all know hes just laying the groundwork in case they dont win the Europa or FA cup. Cos quite honestly, to not win the Europa this year would be a huge failure. The competition isnt exactly strong, in fact, its downright average.

My first thought was that as well. I suspect he'll be singing a different tune should they actually win it, which like you say, they totally should given their resources in comparison to the clubs remaining in the competition.

On a general point, I never understand why managers and even some fans say things like this. Obviously some trophies are bigger than others and owners' ambitions are to get into the Champions League rather than win the FA Cup or League Cup but for fans to dismiss any trophy out of hand just seems plain dumb.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14420 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Mourinho won it in 2017 when it was distinctly average, so he's got to at least match that. No pressure  ;)

I think that was curiously right around the time Man Utd fans stopped calling it a Mickey Mouse competition.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14421 on: Today at 05:14:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:02:42 pm
My first thought was that as well. I suspect he'll be singing a different tune should they actually win it, which like you say, they totally should given their resources in comparison to the clubs remaining in the competition.

On a general point, I never understand why managers and even some fans say things like this. Obviously some trophies are bigger than others and owners' ambitions are to get into the Champions League rather than win the FA Cup or League Cup but for fans to dismiss any trophy out of hand just seems plain dumb.

I recal Pochetinno saying similar too, its such a wierd angle to take, as there is no way to twist it to make it sound right!

For sure some have more prominence, and obviously the CL and league title tops all others, but a trophy is what fans crave more than anything. 

And for Solsjkaer, winning a trophy as manager of Man Utd is actually a necessity. Im sure hes already feeling the pressure, and knows he has to win the Europa this season. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14422 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:14:39 pm
I recal Pochetinno saying similar too, its such a wierd angle to take, as there is no way to twist it to make it sound right!

For sure some have more prominence, and obviously the CL and league title tops all others, but a trophy is what fans crave more than anything. 

And for Solsjkaer, winning a trophy as manager of Man Utd is actually a necessity. Im sure hes already feeling the pressure, and knows he has to win the Europa this season. 


I vaguely remember Pochettino saying something like that. He was an odd sort though, remember he had a dig at us being out of two competitions when they were still technically in four a few years ago, completely out of the blue.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14423 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:14:39 pm
I recal Pochetinno saying similar too, its such a wierd angle to take, as there is no way to twist it to make it sound right!

For sure some have more prominence, and obviously the CL and league title tops all others, but a trophy is what fans crave more than anything. 

And for Solsjkaer, winning a trophy as manager of Man Utd is actually a necessity. Im sure hes already feeling the pressure, and knows he has to win the Europa this season. 


Gives ammunition for piss taking from Arsenal fans too  ;D


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14424 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm
Hmmm, separate cabinet for THAT pass?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14425 on: Today at 05:53:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:33 pm
Gives ammunition for piss taking from Arsenal fans too  ;D

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:49:28 pm
Hmmm, separate cabinet for THAT pass?

;D

Also no trophy for stealing a goal off a team mate to try and win the Golden Boot which he didn't win anyway.
