3 years at United for boss who proves

you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner



“Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it’s more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."



From “Manchester: European Capital of Trophies” and “Manchester United: We exist to win trophies”To“Actually I think you’ll find 75 points and top 4 are actually more important than showing off by winning trinkets”in a handful of years. If someone at another club had said that the likes of Keane, Scholes, Neville and Ferdinand would be all over it like a rash, laughing, criticising and saying what a joke said club is. I can’t see them laying into their mate for saying it somehow. They’ll probably agree.