Offline Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14360 on: March 14, 2021, 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 13, 2021, 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.

Very good news if true
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14361 on: March 14, 2021, 10:43:54 am »
Trying to contain my excitement because we know 'they' often read and quote us. If this is really happening then nothing should scupper the deal.  8)
Offline ToneLa

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14362 on: March 14, 2021, 12:47:45 pm »
Journeyman Ole's "fan Q & A" is hilarious reading, the art of Teflon has never been deployed so unexpertly

Quote
Brant J, from the USA | Which player has made you the most proud with their progression this season?

    Another good question, Brant! I have to say Ive been very pleased with the whole team, that we have improved. Individuals that stand out, its so hard to say. I think, of course, seeing the improvement of Luke Shaw is great for us all. We know what hes capable of. Bruno to continue his improvement. He came to the club and made such an impact. Marcus is just growing as a player and a person. Scott McTominay is scoring goals. I can go through every single one so its a difficult question for a manager to put me on the spot like this, but good question. Ive been delighted with everyones approach and attitude. They improve in different timescales. Some improve very quickly and stay there, some steadily and I think weve steadily improved every one of us.

What a wobbly answer. Props to the whole dressing room eh mate? Just say THE REF next time pal

Quote
Amil S, from the UK | Which player reminds you of yourself, as a United player?

    Good question again! Thanks Amil for that question. Theres so many things. It depends on if its the mentality, the attitude. Is it the technical attributes? Id like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goalscorer. We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher!

What a milquetoast fucking nothing of an answer. Greenwood? Aye right pal, he's bang average most of the time like you were too.

Check out THIS ANSWER to funniest player though:

Quote
Aman N, from India | Who is the funniest person in the team right now?

    Good question Aman. Im not in the dressing room too often or too much, so I cant really say whos the funniest or the practical joker or who gives the best jokes. But we've got a good dressing room and a good set of lads. Sometimes, you see the lads laugh and joke and dance on Instagram, so theres a good mood in the camp. Theyre all in different stages and maybe the most confident ones are probably Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly. Theyre quite lively in and around the dressing room. Theyre probably funnier when the managers not there, because I try to be serious

IF I WANTED THIS MUCH TEFLON I'D BE LICKING MY POTS AND PANS. Ole is a craven poltroon, fuck off you shiftless Gollum looking fraud
Offline didi shamone

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14363 on: March 14, 2021, 01:19:37 pm »
 ;D  Sounds like the q&a when Monty Burns ran for government
Offline 4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14364 on: March 14, 2021, 05:13:59 pm »
Must be 8-10 top clubs chasing after Ole' if they are in a rush to give him a contract extension.
Online farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14365 on: March 14, 2021, 05:17:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 14, 2021, 05:13:59 pm
Must be 8-10 top clubs chasing after Ole' if they are in a rush to give him a contract extension.
Real, Barca, Bayern, PSG amongst these.

And Mølde.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14366 on: March 14, 2021, 06:14:44 pm »
9 million pound a year!???!!

Deserves 18 at least.

30 would make a good point about never settling.

cmon Eddie. You can do it. Dont let him get away.
Offline BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14367 on: March 14, 2021, 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 14, 2021, 05:17:58 pm
Real, Barca, Bayern, PSG amongst these.

And Mølde.

Molde? Won their first title in five years after he left, and are now on their best European run ever. :)
Offline Skeeve

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14368 on: March 14, 2021, 06:45:22 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 14, 2021, 06:43:38 pm
Molde? Won their first title in five years after he left, and are now on their best European run ever. :)

That's probably the only club he has improved then, except for Leicester after they received £80m for slabhead.
Online farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14369 on: March 14, 2021, 07:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 14, 2021, 06:45:22 pm
That's probably the only club he has improved then, except for Leicester after they received £80m for slabhead.
Leicester have been selling really big (and improving on the cheap) - Mahrez, Chilwell, Slabhead...
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14370 on: March 14, 2021, 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 14, 2021, 06:45:22 pm
That's probably the only club he has improved then, except for Leicester after they received £80m for slabhead.

Nah, he improves every club he's at when he leaves
Offline afc turkish

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14371 on: March 14, 2021, 08:21:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 14, 2021, 06:43:38 pm
Molde? Won their first title in five years after he left, and are now on their best European run ever. :)

Laid the groundwork, sort of akin to Fergie on the hard shoulder...
Online GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14372 on: March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm »
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.
Offline mallin9

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14373 on: March 14, 2021, 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.

 ;D ;D
Offline Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14374 on: March 15, 2021, 01:04:32 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.
it's incredible how unlucky they have been
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14375 on: March 15, 2021, 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.

fate has dealt them such a cruel blow, losing such integral parts of their team.We feel your pain.
Offline Agent99

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14376 on: March 15, 2021, 10:48:41 am »
Don't forget Penalty. Had a great 2020 but was out for most of January. In and out of the team at the moment but hoping to make a comeback asap.
Offline Elzar

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14377 on: March 15, 2021, 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 14, 2021, 06:14:44 pm
9 million pound a year!???!!


Good question Bobbin
Offline sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14378 on: March 15, 2021, 01:53:05 pm »
Offline Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14379 on: March 15, 2021, 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 15, 2021, 01:53:05 pm
Haha fucking hell.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1371423787892232196?s=19

Hahaha. If hed stood still the West Ham players would have done the exact same thing. Hes had zero effect on that situation and is getting praise for it.

Thats them all over, isnt it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14380 on: March 15, 2021, 02:40:11 pm »
Im guessing Penalty hasn't been playing well in recent weeks.
That can be the only reason they feel the need to post that sort of nonsense  ;D

 
Offline JackWard33

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14381 on: March 15, 2021, 02:57:14 pm »
Late to the party but great news on Ole
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14382 on: March 15, 2021, 04:52:40 pm »
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14383 on: March 15, 2021, 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 link =topic=344488.msg17662740#msg17662740 date=1615827160
He's no Andy Robertson

You mean he's not won a league title nor a CL and is now at a team and manager that never can? Should have stayed at Sporting and picked up his first league title. :lmao
Offline orrellparkblues

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14384 on: March 15, 2021, 11:15:59 pm »
Classic Moyes away from home in a big game last night
Offline stevieG786

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14385 on: March 16, 2021, 09:00:09 pm »
Online a little break

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14386 on: March 16, 2021, 09:36:27 pm »
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14387 on: March 16, 2021, 11:16:35 pm »
Quote from: a little break on March 16, 2021, 09:36:27 pm
They've truly become everything they used to mock.

Hell even Dirk Kuyt had better games against the big six.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14388 on: March 16, 2021, 11:36:19 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on March 16, 2021, 11:16:35 pm
Hell even Dirk Kuyt had better games against the big six.

Even Dirk Kuyt? He was brilliant in the big games. Bruno Fernandes is nowhere near his level ...
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14389 on: Yesterday at 12:55:15 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 14, 2021, 06:14:44 pm
9 million pound a year!???!!

Deserves 18 at least.

30 would make a good point about never settling.

cmon Eddie. You can do it. Dont let him get away.

He's on it. It's just an opener. He'll settle for 30
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14390 on: Yesterday at 10:02:55 am »
Unfortunately for them the table gets reset at the end of the season. Everything that could go their way went their way and they were still nowhere near.
Offline PaulF

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14391 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 am »
Yes, it's kind of amusing that they will have a great season , with things more or less going perfectly for them and will most likely end up with maybe an fa cup. And the chance to get into the Europa League via the group stages of the champions League.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14392 on: Yesterday at 11:20:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:49:09 am
Yes, it's kind of amusing that they will have a great season , with things more or less going perfectly for them and will most likely end up with maybe an fa cup. And the chance to get into the Europa League via the group stages of the champions League.

🤣🤣🤣
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14393 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 am »
How come nobody talks about van de Beek who cost twice as much as Thiago? Or even Havertz who cost more than four times as much?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14394 on: Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:37:37 am
How come nobody talks about van de Beek who cost twice as much as Thiago? Or even Havertz who cost more than four times as much?
Out of sight, out of mind  ;)
Offline afc turkish

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14395 on: Yesterday at 03:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
Out of sight, out of mind  ;)

tends to happen with van den beak...
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14396 on: Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:27:07 pm
tends to happen with van den beak...
Snorten to be ashamed of...
Online free_at_last

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14397 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:27:07 pm
tends to happen with van den beak...
Who signed that dope?
Offline elbow

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14398 on: Today at 12:20:26 am »
3 years at United for boss who proves
you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner

Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes its more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/17/manchester-united-league-position-marks-progress-not-cup-wins-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Online a little break

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14399 on: Today at 12:41:16 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:20:26 am
3 years at United for boss who proves
you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner

Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes its more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/17/manchester-united-league-position-marks-progress-not-cup-wins-ole-gunnar-solskjaer



Wow.

I said it yesterday but I'm saying it again: They have become everything they mocked.

in 18/19 we finished second with 97 points having lost only one game all year, we were told "nobody remembers second place." We won the European Cup and were still told "but you didn't win the league." Now "cups are for egos". Fuck me.
