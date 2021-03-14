« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 890520 times)

Offline Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14360 on: March 14, 2021, 08:46:26 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 13, 2021, 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.

Very good news if true
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14361 on: March 14, 2021, 10:43:54 am »
Trying to contain my excitement because we know 'they' often read and quote us. If this is really happening then nothing should scupper the deal.  8)
Offline ToneLa

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14362 on: March 14, 2021, 12:47:45 pm »
Journeyman Ole's "fan Q & A" is hilarious reading, the art of Teflon has never been deployed so unexpertly

Quote
Brant J, from the USA | Which player has made you the most proud with their progression this season?

    Another good question, Brant! I have to say Ive been very pleased with the whole team, that we have improved. Individuals that stand out, its so hard to say. I think, of course, seeing the improvement of Luke Shaw is great for us all. We know what hes capable of. Bruno to continue his improvement. He came to the club and made such an impact. Marcus is just growing as a player and a person. Scott McTominay is scoring goals. I can go through every single one so its a difficult question for a manager to put me on the spot like this, but good question. Ive been delighted with everyones approach and attitude. They improve in different timescales. Some improve very quickly and stay there, some steadily and I think weve steadily improved every one of us.

What a wobbly answer. Props to the whole dressing room eh mate? Just say THE REF next time pal

Quote
Amil S, from the UK | Which player reminds you of yourself, as a United player?

    Good question again! Thanks Amil for that question. Theres so many things. It depends on if its the mentality, the attitude. Is it the technical attributes? Id like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goalscorer. We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher!

What a milquetoast fucking nothing of an answer. Greenwood? Aye right pal, he's bang average most of the time like you were too.

Check out THIS ANSWER to funniest player though:

Quote
Aman N, from India | Who is the funniest person in the team right now?

    Good question Aman. Im not in the dressing room too often or too much, so I cant really say whos the funniest or the practical joker or who gives the best jokes. But we've got a good dressing room and a good set of lads. Sometimes, you see the lads laugh and joke and dance on Instagram, so theres a good mood in the camp. Theyre all in different stages and maybe the most confident ones are probably Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly. Theyre quite lively in and around the dressing room. Theyre probably funnier when the managers not there, because I try to be serious

IF I WANTED THIS MUCH TEFLON I'D BE LICKING MY POTS AND PANS. Ole is a craven poltroon, fuck off you shiftless Gollum looking fraud
Offline didi shamone

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14363 on: March 14, 2021, 01:19:37 pm »
 ;D  Sounds like the q&a when Monty Burns ran for government
Online 4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14364 on: March 14, 2021, 05:13:59 pm »
Must be 8-10 top clubs chasing after Ole' if they are in a rush to give him a contract extension.
Offline farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14365 on: March 14, 2021, 05:17:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 14, 2021, 05:13:59 pm
Must be 8-10 top clubs chasing after Ole' if they are in a rush to give him a contract extension.
Real, Barca, Bayern, PSG amongst these.

And Mølde.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14366 on: March 14, 2021, 06:14:44 pm »
9 million pound a year!???!!

Deserves 18 at least.

30 would make a good point about never settling.

cmon Eddie. You can do it. Dont let him get away.
Online BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14367 on: March 14, 2021, 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 14, 2021, 05:17:58 pm
Real, Barca, Bayern, PSG amongst these.

And Mølde.

Molde? Won their first title in five years after he left, and are now on their best European run ever. :)
Offline Skeeve

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14368 on: March 14, 2021, 06:45:22 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 14, 2021, 06:43:38 pm
Molde? Won their first title in five years after he left, and are now on their best European run ever. :)

That's probably the only club he has improved then, except for Leicester after they received £80m for slabhead.
Offline farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14369 on: March 14, 2021, 07:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 14, 2021, 06:45:22 pm
That's probably the only club he has improved then, except for Leicester after they received £80m for slabhead.
Leicester have been selling really big (and improving on the cheap) - Mahrez, Chilwell, Slabhead...
Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14370 on: March 14, 2021, 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 14, 2021, 06:45:22 pm
That's probably the only club he has improved then, except for Leicester after they received £80m for slabhead.

Nah, he improves every club he's at when he leaves
Online afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14371 on: March 14, 2021, 08:21:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 14, 2021, 06:43:38 pm
Molde? Won their first title in five years after he left, and are now on their best European run ever. :)

Laid the groundwork, sort of akin to Fergie on the hard shoulder...
Offline GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14372 on: March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm »
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.
Offline mallin9

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14373 on: March 14, 2021, 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.

 ;D ;D
Offline Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14374 on: Yesterday at 01:04:32 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.
it's incredible how unlucky they have been
Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14375 on: Yesterday at 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.

De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess

Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.

fate has dealt them such a cruel blow, losing such integral parts of their team.We feel your pain.
Online Agent99

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14376 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 am »
Don't forget Penalty. Had a great 2020 but was out for most of January. In and out of the team at the moment but hoping to make a comeback asap.
Offline Elzar

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14377 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 14, 2021, 06:14:44 pm
9 million pound a year!???!!


Good question Bobbin
Offline sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14378 on: Yesterday at 01:53:05 pm »
Online Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14379 on: Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:53:05 pm
Haha fucking hell.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1371423787892232196?s=19

Hahaha. If hed stood still the West Ham players would have done the exact same thing. Hes had zero effect on that situation and is getting praise for it.

Thats them all over, isnt it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14380 on: Yesterday at 02:40:11 pm »
Im guessing Penalty hasn't been playing well in recent weeks.
That can be the only reason they feel the need to post that sort of nonsense  ;D

 
Online JackWard33

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14381 on: Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm »
Late to the party but great news on Ole
Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14382 on: Yesterday at 04:52:40 pm »
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14383 on: Yesterday at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 link =topic=344488.msg17662740#msg17662740 date=1615827160
He's no Andy Robertson

You mean he's not won a league title nor a CL and is now at a team and manager that never can? Should have stayed at Sporting and picked up his first league title. :lmao
Offline orrellparkblues

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14384 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm »
Classic Moyes away from home in a big game last night
Offline stevieG786

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14385 on: Today at 09:00:09 pm »
Online a little break

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14386 on: Today at 09:36:27 pm »
