I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.



De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see

Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless

Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position

Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway

Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties

Cavani: useful impact sub I guess



Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.