I see they're yanking out the "with all our injuries" excuse. I had to look them up because the team looked pretty normal to me.
De Gea: I'll pay that, though Henderson is as good a backup as you'll see
Pogba: they expected him to play beyond the transfer window, bless
Van der Beak (or wotevs): never plays anyway because he plays Bruno's position
Mata: so far past it, they fitted his rear view mirror with a telescopic lens; never plays anyway
Martial: I'll pay that, a rich source of penalties
Cavani: useful impact sub I guess
Let's hold hands and chant kumbayah with our Manc brethren, they share our suffering.