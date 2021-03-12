« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14320 on: March 12, 2021, 12:20:51 am »
Quote from: a little break on March 11, 2021, 11:56:43 pm
When they win nothing this year and figure out what they told us in 18/19 is true, that nobody remembers 2nd place/you get nothing for second place etc then the green and gold scarves will be out again.
I'm sure that particular narrative will change. They love moving the goalposts over at OT.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Ziltoid

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14321 on: March 12, 2021, 08:41:01 am »
https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/northwest/news/2075567-manchester-united-co-owner-avram-glazer-to-sell-five-million-shares-but-none-of-the-proceeds-raised-will-go-towards-the-club?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=NorthWest_12th_Mar_2021_Daily#

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer is looking to sell a portion of his shares after putting up over £71.5m worth on the market.

The co-chairman will sell five million of his shares but none of the proceeds raised will go towards the club following the shares sales.

As a result of the sale, the Glazer familys ownership stake of United is set to drop from 78 per cent to 74.9 per cent with the offering of the shares expected to close on Tuesday.

The Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

After the closure of the NYSE on Thursday the shares were priced at $20.13 each (£14.39).

It comes a week after the club announced their second-quarter financial results, which saw their net debt grow to £455.5m.

That is an increase of £64.2m compared to last year and can be attributed to the lack of matchday revenues.

For the six months to the end of 2020, United recorded a total revenue of £281.8m, down 7.2 per cent from £303.8m during the same period in 2019.

The clubs commercial revenue dropped 19 per cent from £151.m to £122.3m while matchday earnings slumped 94.2 per cent from £55.2m to £3.2m as fans continued to be barred from attending home games because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Broadcast revenue however jumped more than 60% from £97.6m to £156.3m over the same period.

The Red Devils posted an adjusted EBITDA of £91.1m for the first half, down nearly 15 per cent from £106.9m while their operating profit went from £47.5m to £21.4m, a fall of almost 55 per cent.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit football hard but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said he was pleased by the tremendous resilience the club has demonstrated through the pandemic.

He went on to say: The rapid rollout of vaccines in the UK and beyond gives us confidence that we are now on a path towards normality, including the return of fans to stadia.
Offline clinical

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14322 on: March 12, 2021, 09:04:56 am »
Martial is the biggest diver in the league.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline redgriffin73

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14323 on: March 12, 2021, 10:37:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 12:20:51 am
I'm sure that particular narrative will change. They love moving the goalposts over at OT.

If they moved them a few inches more Slabhead might have managed to hit the target last night.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14324 on: March 12, 2021, 12:07:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 12, 2021, 09:04:56 am
Martial is the biggest diver in the league.

He's got some tough competition for that title, most of then from within his own team or City,  but he probably is.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14325 on: March 12, 2021, 05:44:05 pm »
Their Athletic columnist going on a rant over the one of the Glazers making money on selling stock and continuing their dividends just goes to show that most football beat writers are on the whole clueless. Listing the club as a publicly traded company literally makes it a legal requirement for profit to drive ownership but somehow this is like a bolt out of the blue?  Hopefully looking stupid is good for clicks.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14326 on: March 12, 2021, 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 12, 2021, 10:37:21 am
If they moved them a few inches more Slabhead might have managed to hit the target last night.
He got half a goal for hitting the post didn't he?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14327 on: March 12, 2021, 11:19:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 12, 2021, 09:04:56 am
Martial is the biggest diver in the league.
You just offended half of his teammates
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Bobinhood

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 01:29:57 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 12, 2021, 11:19:48 pm
You just offended half of his teammates

 :lmao

Fernandes wants a word. Hes not having it.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 01:55:23 am »
Early whopper of the year.

It's like Gomez, Matip, Laporte, Rudiger, Soyuncu don't exist and  i would even have 19 year old Forfana and Fabinho ahead of Slabhead.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:55:23 am
Early whopper of the year.

It's like Gomez, Matip, Laporte, Rudiger, Soyuncu don't exist and  i would even have 19 year old Forfana and Fabinho ahead of Slabhead.



Offline dalarr

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 am »
Not looking forward to the inevitable hype around Amad Diallo. BBC is already on the task.
Offline RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14332 on: Yesterday at 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:54:06 am
Not looking forward to the inevitable hype around Amad Diallo. BBC is already on the task.
That 23 year old wonderkid, sorry I mean 18 year old.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14333 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 am »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Bread

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14334 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:55:23 am
Early whopper of the year.

It's like Gomez, Matip, Laporte, Rudiger, Soyuncu don't exist and  i would even have 19 year old Forfana and Fabinho ahead of Slabhead.



This is fine. The longer they delude themselves into thinking that the walking moai is in any way an elite footballer, the longer it'll take them to fix what is a glaring issue in their team.
Offline The Test

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14335 on: Yesterday at 12:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:35:45 am
This is fine. The longer they delude themselves into thinking that the walking moai is in any way an elite footballer, the longer it'll take them to fix what is a glaring issue in their team.

I mean you have to give Ole some credit for getting them to 2nd in the league with that oaf at the back.
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14336 on: Yesterday at 12:59:04 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 12:30:02 pm
I mean you have to give Ole Covid, no fans, Penalty, Taylor, Moss, Mason, Coote, Kavanagh some credit for getting them to 2nd in the league with that oaf at the back.
Offline The Test

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14337 on: Yesterday at 01:00:43 pm »
Offline BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14338 on: Yesterday
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:27 am


Is there a gif of his miss against Milan yet?
Offline Bread

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14339 on: Yesterday at 03:10:15 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm
Is there a gif of his miss against Milan yet?

Can't find one yet, but to tide you over, here's one of him heading a ball back into a dangerous area (under no pressure) and then dragging Luke Shaw to the ground as he's about to clear the ball.

Offline RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14340 on: Yesterday at 03:21:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:59:04 pm

Tierney as well, from Wigan and also resides Manchester.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14341 on: Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:54:06 am
Not looking forward to the inevitable hype around Amad Diallo. BBC is already on the task.

If he's half as good as Daniel James was going to be in his first season and Mason Greenwood last, then he'll be a superstar. I seem to recall them being labelled as such.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14342 on: Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm
If he's half as good as Daniel James was going to be in his first season and Mason Greenwood last, then he'll be a superstar. I seem to recall them being labelled as such.

Don't forget Januzaj
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14343 on: Yesterday at 04:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 03:10:15 pm
Can't find one yet, but to tide you over, here's one of him heading a ball back into a dangerous area (under no pressure) and then dragging Luke Shaw to the ground as he's about to clear the ball.



Getting megged v Bournemouth





Ran past like he isn't even there

Offline afc turkish

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14344 on: Yesterday at 04:45:24 pm »
Today is the day Robs show us all the videos with which he wins arguments with the Missus... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14345 on: Yesterday at 05:40:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:45:24 pm
Today is the day Robs show us all the videos with which he wins arguments with the Missus... :D

I've never won an argument with her. She's a Manc, there is no convincing them they are wrong ;D
Offline tray fenny

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14346 on: Yesterday at 06:06:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:01:06 am
That needs Benny Hill music.
i reckon Steptoe & son music
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline afc turkish

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14347 on: Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:40:54 pm
I've never won an argument with her. She's a Manc, there is no convincing them they are wrong ;D

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14348 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm
Don't forget Januzaj

Oh yeah. It's almost like any youngster who plays a few games them is the next big thing.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PaulF

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14349 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm
Oh yeah. It's almost like any youngster who plays a few games them is the next big thing.
Wait till young Jesse develops under Moyes.
To be fair, I think if there were GIFs of all of slab head's mistakes, the internet would break.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14350 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:45:24 pm
Today is the day Robs show us all the videos with which he wins arguments with the Missus... :D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:40:54 pm
I've never won an argument with her. She's a Manc, there is no convincing them they are wrong ;D
;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm
Don't forget Januzaj
Erm... I think it was spelt "Jazzyjizz" if my memory serves me correctly  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14351 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14352 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.

He absolutely deserves it. Hopefully it will be a very long contract ...
Offline CHOPPER

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14353 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Agent99

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14354 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.


"Listen, Man United might not thank me but get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it," said Rio. "Let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there, given what he's done since he's come in. Ole's at the wheel, man. He's doing it. He's doing his thing. Man United are BACK."
Offline RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14355 on: Today at 12:14:08 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.
I love Woodward.

He's a Football genius is Edward, the sole reason why they'll never get #21 for quite a few more years.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline stevieG786

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14356 on: Today at 12:20:53 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:55:23 am
Early whopper of the year.

It's like Gomez, Matip, Laporte, Rudiger, Soyuncu don't exist and  i would even have 19 year old Forfana and Fabinho ahead of Slabhead.



Thats obviously a troll post

Even United fans know Harry is shite
Offline GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14357 on: Today at 01:55:00 am »
Quote from: a little break on March 11, 2021, 11:56:43 pm
When they win nothing this year and figure out what they told us in 18/19 is true, that nobody remembers 2nd place/

We will always be remembered for coming 2nd with 97 points, a record that'll never be broken. They will probably end up 2nd with the lowest ever points total and/or biggest gap to 1st. I'm quite happy for that to remain in the collective memory forever.
Online Macphisto80

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14358 on: Today at 02:05:39 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Mirror reporting Ole is on the verge of signing a contract extension worth £9m a year.
