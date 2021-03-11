Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer is looking to sell a portion of his shares after putting up over £71.5m worth on the market.The co-chairman will sell five million of his shares but none of the proceeds raised will go towards the club following the shares sales.As a result of the sale, the Glazer familys ownership stake of United is set to drop from 78 per cent to 74.9 per cent with the offering of the shares expected to close on Tuesday.The Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.After the closure of the NYSE on Thursday the shares were priced at $20.13 each (£14.39).It comes a week after the club announced their second-quarter financial results, which saw their net debt grow to £455.5m.That is an increase of £64.2m compared to last year and can be attributed to the lack of matchday revenues.For the six months to the end of 2020, United recorded a total revenue of £281.8m, down 7.2 per cent from £303.8m during the same period in 2019.The clubs commercial revenue dropped 19 per cent from £151.m to £122.3m while matchday earnings slumped 94.2 per cent from £55.2m to £3.2m as fans continued to be barred from attending home games because of Covid-19 restrictions.Broadcast revenue however jumped more than 60% from £97.6m to £156.3m over the same period.The Red Devils posted an adjusted EBITDA of £91.1m for the first half, down nearly 15 per cent from £106.9m while their operating profit went from £47.5m to £21.4m, a fall of almost 55 per cent.The Covid-19 pandemic has hit football hard but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said he was pleased by the tremendous resilience the club has demonstrated through the pandemic.He went on to say: The rapid rollout of vaccines in the UK and beyond gives us confidence that we are now on a path towards normality, including the return of fans to stadia.