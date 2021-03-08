« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 08:24:33 am
Quote from: MancEunuchian on March  8, 2021, 07:12:11 am
Right back at ya. Difference is, were sitting 11 points higher ;)
Look at all the trophies Ole has won... Oh wait.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 09:48:52 am
Quote from: MancEunuchian on March  8, 2021, 07:12:11 am
Right back at ya. Difference is, were sitting 11 points higher ;)

Same distance you are from the eventual league champions in your best season in recent memory and our worst. Puts things into perspective doesn't it?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 10:00:05 am
Are they still technically joint 1st?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 10:12:41 am
Quote from: MancEunuchian on March  8, 2021, 07:12:11 am
Right back at ya. Difference is, were sitting 11 points higher ;)

My missus is a Manc, ex STH at OT, followed you home and away including Europe, was in Barcelona and she admits you are fucking shite.  :wave
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 10:23:59 am
Anthony Taylor, Man Utd Fan gives them a penalty again.
Yes, nothing to see here.
Its worse than the Italian League and Juventus here now.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 10:25:11 am
Quote from: Elzar on March  5, 2021, 10:34:30 am
Sky are still trying to hype this game at the weekend as some kind of title decider

I guess we know who the champions are now then.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 10:28:08 am
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2021, 10:25:11 am
I guess we know who the champions are now then.

Made history, won the PL twice in a single season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 11:21:01 am
Because we got 97 points one year and came second, whilst whilst winning it at a canter last year, the fact City would have won 4 in a row at an absolute stroll without us is ignored.

I kind of lose my bowels a bit whenever United do well, but, on balance, I don't think Ole can win the title there, despite a good record against Guardiola. Our ship has capsized but I think it needs only minor repairs, I think theirs has structural damage you might not necessarily see as it bobs along the surface. Ole won't fix that.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 01:17:28 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on March  8, 2021, 11:21:01 am
Because we got 97 points one year and came second, whilst whilst winning it at a canter last year, the fact City would have won 4 in a row at an absolute stroll without us is ignored.

I kind of lose my bowels a bit whenever United do well, but, on balance, I don't think Ole can win the title there, despite a good record against Guardiola. Our ship has capsized but I think it needs only minor repairs, I think theirs has structural damage you might not necessarily see as it bobs along the surface. Ole won't fix that.
I hear you.
However, they have a team that will tear us apart in the last month of the PL. I dread the result already.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 01:26:32 pm
Quote from: Vinay on March  8, 2021, 01:17:28 pm
I hear you.
However, they have a team that will tear us apart in the last month of the PL. I dread the result already.


I always disagreed when people used to call us inconsistent. We were consistently not good enough. You can always pull off big wins when you have some match winners that the small clubs don't have, but your short comings are always exposed over the course of the season.
It's uncanny how alike their situation is to some of our teams of the past. Shearer is talking about their inconsistency being the reason they haven't challenged. Truth is they've had virtually no injuries and have been the model of consistency which is why they'll fall further behind city.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 03:11:58 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on March  8, 2021, 01:26:32 pm

I always disagreed when people used to call us inconsistent. We were consistently not good enough. You can always pull off big wins when you have some match winners that the small clubs don't have, but your short comings are always exposed over the course of the season.
It's uncanny how alike their situation is to some of our teams of the past. Shearer is talking about their inconsistency being the reason they haven't challenged. Truth is they've had virtually no injuries and have been the model of consistency which is why they'll fall further behind city.

Precisely, my United supporting cousin pointed out that, though recent form for them was bad, they were paying badly and well ahead of us.

I told him that, apart from comparing yourself to us being a go to that makes you small time, the bad patch was their level. They had everything going for them, besides a few that went the other way, and still City pulled ahead. United's level will mark out at 76 points for a season, or thereabouts. City had a shocker last year and managed low 80s. Ole won't trend significantly upwards from that.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 05:42:52 pm
I hope that when we beat City in the Champions League final, Klopp openly acknowledges Ole for giving us the blueprint.  #OGS_TacticalMastermind
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 07:07:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 05:42:52 pm
I hope that when we beat City in the Champions League final, Klopp openly acknowledges Ole for giving us the blueprint.  #OGS_TacticalMastermind

You mean have Anthony Taylor as ref.... :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 07:10:07 pm
Quote from: Kekule on March  8, 2021, 08:07:23 am
I know you lot are used to winning the league with 70 odd points but Im afraid that just doesnt cut it these days.  So sitting that number of points ahead of us means fuck all when youre a similar amount off the top.  Its been what 8? 9? years without winning the league, and without even getting close.  This year City started slowly and were there for the taking, weve fallen apart and so the way was clear.  Your best chance in nearly a decade, and likely your last chance for a while, and you bottled it before the end of January.  This after having spending the GDP of a medium sized country.

And youre on here gloating and celebrating your failure? Strange behaviour.

ha ha excellent. They're too dumb to realise it as well.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 07:23:39 pm
tonysleft
it was great to win yesterday but we're still way more battling for top 4 team than we are title challengers. These players really try for Ole. I don't think he'll ever build a 90+ point team though
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 07:26:38 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on March  8, 2021, 07:23:39 pm
it was great to win yesterday but we're still way more battling for top 4 team than we are title challengers. These players really try for Ole. I don't think he'll ever build a 90+ point team though

Where's the ski-ing dickhead?

Hello again mate. Nice to see you again. To see you? Nice!

:)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 07:33:39 pm
tonysleft
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March  8, 2021, 07:26:38 pm
Where's the ski-ing dickhead?

Hello again mate. Nice to see you again. To see you? Nice!

:)
Hello andrew. I've enjoyed reading you doing your old shtick from the pre klopp era winding everyone on here up after a loss. You'd think after 12 years people would cop to the joke but nah
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 08:33:11 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on March  8, 2021, 07:23:39 pm
it was great to win yesterday but we're still way more battling for top 4 team than we are title challengers. These players really try for Ole. I don't think he'll ever build a 90+ point team though
Nice to see you're alive Tony. This place is less fun when there are no manc voices.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 8, 2021, 08:37:35 pm
These c*nts are like Mogwai after someone drops some water on them. Or in their case, after they get a semi-decent result.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 02:07:26 am
Apparently Ole's been very taken by the camouflage aspects of the fog bowl/Zebra Uni's combination and hes got the lads working on some special tactics for corners and free kicks for weather permitting.

Predictably, Bielsa got some hidden camera vid of the run throughs and its leaked.

https://youtu.be/44mw37d8LQw
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 02:07:03 pm
Two positive things and one negative thing to say about Utd.

First of all, the penalty thing IS ridiculous however their pen vs City was 100% cast-iron so let's not use that to beat them.

Second, Luke Shaw is the best LB in the league now I'm afraid to say, and I say that as someone who's favourite player over the last 2 years has been Robbo. Robbo has dipped a little this season yes, but Shaw has really stepped it up and must be automatic for England now. I still think he's carrying too much weight which is insane.

Negative thing - Fernandes is a proven flat-track bully now and I think hes finally starting to slow down. Don't get me wrong he's been a fantastic signing but I'm hoping he's being figured out at last. Yes he scored a great but ultimately meaningless free-kick against us in the Cup but I only watch United either vs us or the other big sides and he has never produced in those games.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 03:54:08 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March  9, 2021, 02:07:03 pm

Second, Luke Shaw is the best LB in the league now I'm afraid to say, and I say that as someone who's favourite player over the last 2 years has been Robbo. Robbo has dipped a little this season yes, but Shaw has really stepped it up and must be automatic for England now. I still think he's carrying too much weight which is insane.



luke shaw is a fat fuck whos bolloxed after 60 mins

no way is he even close to being as good as Robbo
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 05:46:40 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March  9, 2021, 02:07:03 pm
Two positive things and one negative thing to say about Utd.

First of all, the penalty thing IS ridiculous however their pen vs City was 100% cast-iron so let's not use that to beat them.

Second, Luke Shaw is the best LB in the league now I'm afraid to say, and I say that as someone who's favourite player over the last 2 years has been Robbo. Robbo has dipped a little this season yes, but Shaw has really stepped it up and must be automatic for England now. I still think he's carrying too much weight which is insane.

Negative thing - Fernandes is a proven flat-track bully now and I think hes finally starting to slow down. Don't get me wrong he's been a fantastic signing but I'm hoping he's being figured out at last. Yes he scored a great but ultimately meaningless free-kick against us in the Cup but I only watch United either vs us or the other big sides and he has never produced in those games.

Luke Shaw is class. Banter aside
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 07:33:36 pm
Cavani's father: "My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America. I want Edinson to play for a team which fights for important trophies." ;D

https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united/story/4333773/cavanis-father-my-son-unhappy-at-man-utd-wants-boca-juniors-move
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 07:43:34 pm
Swiss Ramble reviewed their most recent financials:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1369193775814352899?s=20

Basically they've ran up their debt and continued to pay the Glazers a dividend.  Pretty sure there's another thread around here where this was being used as an example of good ownership.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
March 9, 2021, 10:05:16 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March  9, 2021, 07:43:34 pm
Swiss Ramble reviewed their most recent financials:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1369193775814352899?s=20

Basically they've ran up their debt and continued to pay the Glazers a dividend.  Pretty sure there's another thread around here where this was being used as an example of good ownership.
But can still afford Harry McGuire.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 12:32:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March  9, 2021, 10:05:16 pm
But can still afford Harry McGuire.

They prob wish they couldn't
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Darren Fletcher is their new technical director.

Be very afraid.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Darren Fletcher is their new technical director.

Be very afraid.

Im shitting myself...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Darren Fletcher is their new technical director.

Be very afraid.

I knew he'd eventually get sick of commentating with McManaman and Savage
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:38:06 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm
I knew he'd eventually get sick of commentating with McManaman and Savage

Physically sick even, given his IBS condition! The poor bloke's stomach must have been turning like a washing machine listening to those guys.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:55:09 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Darren Fletcher is their new technical director.

Be very afraid.

And John Murtough their first Director of Football ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 02:31:17 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Darren Fletcher is their new technical director.

Be very afraid.
It's it April 1 already?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 07:56:36 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
Darren Fletcher is their new technical director.

Be very afraid.

Kinell, they're so clueless :D

Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm
Im shitting myself...

Nice.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 08:18:58 pm
I finally figured out why United don't sing the YNWA. They become top-heavy at "Hold your head up high" and topple over.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:13:57 pm
Bruno has competition for the Balon DOr now that Diallo has scored the greatest headed goal
of all time tonight...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:24:21 pm
Today at 11:51:44 pm

James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker
So Avram Glazer looking to sell 5m Class A shares & net around $100m at a time when #MUFCs income fell by a c5th last season & the Glazers still pocketed £18.5m in dividends. United confirm club would not receive any proceeds from any share sale. Another two fingers up to fans
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:56:43 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:51:44 pm
James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker
So Avram Glazer looking to sell 5m Class A shares & net around $100m at a time when #MUFCs income fell by a c5th last season & the Glazers still pocketed £18.5m in dividends. United confirm club would not receive any proceeds from any share sale. Another two fingers up to fans

When they win nothing this year and figure out what they told us in 18/19 is true, that nobody remembers 2nd place/you get nothing for second place etc then the green and gold scarves will be out again.
