Two positive things and one negative thing to say about Utd.



First of all, the penalty thing IS ridiculous however their pen vs City was 100% cast-iron so let's not use that to beat them.



Second, Luke Shaw is the best LB in the league now I'm afraid to say, and I say that as someone who's favourite player over the last 2 years has been Robbo. Robbo has dipped a little this season yes, but Shaw has really stepped it up and must be automatic for England now. I still think he's carrying too much weight which is insane.



Negative thing - Fernandes is a proven flat-track bully now and I think hes finally starting to slow down. Don't get me wrong he's been a fantastic signing but I'm hoping he's being figured out at last. Yes he scored a great but ultimately meaningless free-kick against us in the Cup but I only watch United either vs us or the other big sides and he has never produced in those games.