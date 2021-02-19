Sorry to burst your bubble but they changed the rules.If we don't make top 4 and Win the CL..we just become the 5th team from the PL into the next seasons CL. No kicking out the 4th place side to make room for us.But....😀If Arsenal also win the EL and if we win the CL and both of us don't make top 4...then Everton have to worry, they'd be dropped to the EL. 😆iirc..
Sorry to burst your bubble but look at the post I quoted and was replying to first
Sadly just listened to a snippet on talkshite, god ole has been in contact with haaland from dortmund quite regularly and 'once' he signs for the next ten years there's no hope for any other Premier league team.
Why is Bruno starting tonight when theyre 4-0 up from the first leg? Seems a bit of a nonsense decision.
I imagine Solskjaer being in contact with Haaland is just him begging for Hartland to sign for them, akin to Alan Partridge begging people to give him a call when he had his graveyard slot on Radio Norwich.
people like big dick nick.
I know it wasnt funny, but I think Bob was joking
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Think that works better the other way around, no?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I have some original materialA former giant of European football who once dominated their domestic league but have now fallen on harder timesvAC Milan
