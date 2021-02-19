« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 863717 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,465
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14000 on: February 19, 2021, 08:07:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 19, 2021, 07:23:04 pm
Sorry to burst your bubble but they changed the rules.

If we don't make top 4 and Win the CL..we just become the 5th team from the PL into the next seasons CL. No kicking out the 4th place side to make room for us.

But....😀

If Arsenal also win the EL and if we win the CL and both of us don't make top 4...then Everton have to worry, they'd be dropped to the EL. 😆

iirc..
Let's do this!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14001 on: February 19, 2021, 08:44:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 19, 2021, 07:23:04 pm
Sorry to burst your bubble but they changed the rules.

If we don't make top 4 and Win the CL..we just become the 5th team from the PL into the next seasons CL. No kicking out the 4th place side to make room for us.

But....😀

If Arsenal also win the EL and if we win the CL and both of us don't make top 4...then Everton have to worry, they'd be dropped to the EL. 😆

iirc..

Sorry to burst your bubble but look at the post I quoted and was replying to first ;) ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,954
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14002 on: February 19, 2021, 09:16:41 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on February 19, 2021, 08:44:26 pm
Sorry to burst your bubble but look at the post I quoted and was replying to first ;) ;D

Ahh...1 post + 1 post = North Wales melt down..😆
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Bob Harris

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14003 on: Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm »
Sadly just listened to a snippet on talkshite, god ole has been in contact with haaland from dortmund quite regularly and 'once' he signs for the next ten years there's no hope for any other Premier league team.
Logged

Offline andyw79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14004 on: Yesterday at 06:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm
Sadly just listened to a snippet on talkshite, god ole has been in contact with haaland from dortmund quite regularly and 'once' he signs for the next ten years there's no hope for any other Premier league team.
Not sure why he would sign for them, isn't his father alf inge haaland, the player that roy Keane who at the time played for man utd and done him in?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14005 on: Yesterday at 07:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm
Sadly just listened to a snippet on talkshite, god ole has been in contact with haaland from dortmund quite regularly and 'once' he signs for the next ten years there's no hope for any other Premier league team.

It's called talkshite for good reason, mate
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,584
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14006 on: Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm »
I know it wasnt funny, but I think Bob was joking  ;)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,089
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14007 on: Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm »
I imagine Solskjaer being in contact with Haaland is just him begging for Hartland to sign for them, akin to Alan Partridge begging people to give him a call when he had his graveyard slot on Radio Norwich.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14008 on: Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm »
Why is Bruno starting tonight when theyre 4-0 up from the first leg? Seems a bit of a nonsense decision.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,050
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14009 on: Yesterday at 08:17:53 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
Why is Bruno starting tonight when theyre 4-0 up from the first leg? Seems a bit of a nonsense decision.

Solskjaer is a shit manager
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,746
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14010 on: Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm »
Probably to practice conning European refs for the next round?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,312
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14011 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm
I imagine Solskjaer being in contact with Haaland is just him begging for Hartland to sign for them, akin to Alan Partridge begging people to give him a call when he had his graveyard slot on Radio Norwich.

Bet theyll end up signing Domingo from Little Oakley.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14012 on: Yesterday at 11:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:52:32 pm
I know it wasnt funny, but I think Bob was joking  ;)

Bob should 'whisper' it
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,889
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14013 on: Today at 12:02:11 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm
I imagine Solskjaer being in contact with Haaland is just him begging for Hartland to sign for them, akin to Alan Partridge begging people to give him a call when he had his graveyard slot on Radio Norwich.

He'll go to City if he comes to England.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14014 on: Today at 12:19:47 pm »
Zlatan to knock them out.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14015 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm »
A former giant of European football who once dominated their domestic league but have now fallen on harder times

v

Manchester United.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,454
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14016 on: Today at 12:27:03 pm »
Think that works better the other way around, no? :D
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14017 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:27:03 pm
Think that works better the other way around, no? :D

Maybe. United arent a former giant though.

I didnt sleep very well and my brains a bit foggy. I got halfway through it, wasnt sure and bailed out on it somewhat.  ;D
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,668
  • Bam!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14018 on: Today at 12:43:09 pm »
I have some original material

A former giant of European football who once dominated their domestic league but have now fallen on harder times

v

AC Milan
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,050
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14019 on: Today at 12:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:43:09 pm
I have some original material

A former giant of European football who once dominated their domestic league but have now fallen on harder times

v

AC Milan

Not having that, Ferguson as the same amount of European Cups as Brian Clough managed in 2 years  ;)
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14020 on: Today at 01:08:54 pm »
They have featured mostly in the Europa league in recent years and only won one more trophy than Porto, Notts forest and Benfica. One less than Ajax who are borderline themselves nowadays.

Man united are not even considered anywhere near a giant in Europe, not even remotely. I know this is a piss take thread but lets not go overboard.  ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,454
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14021 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:43:09 pm
I have some original material

A former giant of European football who once dominated their domestic league but have now fallen on harder times

v

AC Milan

:lmao

Vintage Elzar
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Up
« previous next »
 