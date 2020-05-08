On the surface the Suarez/Cavani incidents seem very similar. However the important distinction for the sentencing will be the absence of intent to be racist in the Cavani case. Suarez was adjudged to have intended to hurt Evra using a racist insult. So my guess is that any punishment will be much shorter than Suarez.

To any neutral observer it was obvious that Suarez in no way intended to be racist. Having read the full report at the time it was shockingly biased all the way through. Just read the introduction of the two players; There's half a page on Evra being a model professional, respected, captain of France etc... Suarez is introduced more or less as "some bloke from Uruguay". It was just one mans word against another and it was clear who's word was going to be counted. There were also talk at the time that Evra used the term "Sudaca" when speaking to Suarez. That word can not be interpreted as anything other than very racist towards South Americans. Looking at Evra's history, all the controversies, all the noise, the fights, the 1000% bias towards United (and himself) every single time he speaks on anything it is unfathomable how anyone would take his word about anything ever. On the other hand you'd struggle to hear anyone speak a bad word about Suarez qualities as a human being when he's not in the midst of a match.

The basic reality here is that the word "Negro" is the Spanish word for black. It is NOT comparable to the use of the word negro in the English language. Cavani's post should be read as equal to "my black friend/mate" and to my knowledge, even in England, no one has been prosecuted for saying that? Just as in Suarez case going after someone for using that term in their own language is ridiculous. In my view it is cultural discrimination and coming from someone in the worlds most dominating colonial power it is also a hypocrisy that is off the scale.

I personally don't think what Cavani, or Suarez, did is a punishable offence, or even an offence, but as a Liverpool supporter I will enjoy the massive mental gymnastics we're going to see over this (Would love to hear Evra on this). I'm also very interested to see what the FA will do. When the FA punished Suarez, by extension they also punished Liverpool and if for nothing other than that reason I want them to do the same now to United even if Cavani, like Suarez haven't done anything wrong. But then after handing out a sentence in line with the current established precedence I think there should be a broad discussion about what racism is, and what it's not.