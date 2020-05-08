« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 612118 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,268
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 07:37:30 PM »
The FA are never going to ban a United player for any length of time.

If Suarez had played for Manchester United, he wouldn't have got a ban either.

Pretty clear that there was a massive anti-Liverpool bias through all that shit.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 07:45:49 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 07:34:01 PM
No he didn't. If anything you could say the club should've looked into cultural differences and warned him there were certain words he couldn't use...anyway, back to racist Cavani and hopefully his ban.

I'd also argue Cavani has no excuses being as the whole footballing world knows about the Suarez Evra incident.
The club bent backwards in supporting him and shouldn't be held responsible for what words a grown up man could say, latin-american or not. Can't believe we are still discussing this almost ten years later, so yeah, lets leave it there.
At least we can agree on Cavani being insanely stupid
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,513
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 07:50:43 PM »
Stupid or not.

Ignorant of the rules or not.

Cavani broke the rules and the FA/PL should punish him.

The rest is all media chatter.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 08:21:20 PM »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 09:10:11 AM
It didnt do the club any good, but what should they have done?

Clearly the players should all have gathered in a huddle on the pitch, and then from out of the middle up popped a smiling Glen Johnson wearing a t-shirt saying "Our Suarez is a friend to all colours."
Clearly.
Sorry, just needed to hear that again.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 07:34:01 PM
I'd also argue Cavani has no excuses being as the whole footballing world knows about the Suarez Evra incident.

Maybe it's an elaborate experiment or a practical joke. Suarez may have told Cavani to call someone 'Negrito', just to see what happens. :)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,612
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 PM »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs on Yesterday at 07:37:30 PM
The FA are never going to ban a United player for any length of time.

If Suarez had played for Manchester United, he wouldn't have got a ban either.

Pretty clear that there was a massive anti-Liverpool bias through all that shit.

Define length of time Andy. Can think of a couple of high profile times when they did.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,753
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 08:57:55 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:50:47 PM
Define length of time Andy. Can think of a couple of high profile times when they did.

But they didn't suspend Fellaini for elbowing people all over the shop. Actually, thinking about it, that was a punishment.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:50:47 PM
Define length of time Andy. Can think of a couple of high profile times when they did.

More than nine months?
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 PM »
Lets see if that gobshite Evra comments on this.  Or is he still to busy telling stories live on Sky about his ex team mate shagging David Moyes daughter.  Still cant believe the c*nt didnt get sacked for that. 
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,139
  • Sixx
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 PM »
The term I keep hearing today is education. It's time to educate the players about language etc.

He's just thick then. Don't be a daft lad and move on. To be honest, I kind of agree with that, but it does stick in the craw a bit.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,435
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 PM »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs on Yesterday at 07:37:30 PM
The FA are never going to ban a United player for any length of time.

If Suarez had played for Manchester United, he wouldn't have got a ban either.

Pretty clear that there was a massive anti-Liverpool bias through all that shit.

It was Ferguson exercising his influence. The kangaroo court was his own mates ffs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online StigenKeegan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10731 on: Today at 12:27:01 AM »
On the surface the Suarez/Cavani incidents seem very similar. However the important distinction for the sentencing will be the absence of intent to be racist in the Cavani case. Suarez was adjudged to have intended to hurt Evra using a racist insult. So my guess is that any punishment will be much shorter than Suarez.
To any neutral observer it was obvious that Suarez in no way intended to be racist. Having read the full report at the time it was shockingly biased all the way through. Just read the introduction of the two players; There's half a page on Evra being a model professional, respected, captain of France etc... Suarez is introduced more or less as "some bloke from Uruguay". It was just one mans word against another and it was clear who's word was going to be counted. There were also talk at the time that Evra used the term "Sudaca" when speaking to Suarez. That word can not be interpreted as anything other than very racist towards South Americans. Looking at Evra's history, all the controversies, all the noise, the fights, the 1000% bias towards United (and himself) every single time he speaks on anything it is unfathomable how anyone would take his word about anything ever. On the other hand you'd struggle to hear anyone speak a bad word about Suarez qualities as a human being when he's not in the midst of a match.
The basic reality here is that the word "Negro" is the Spanish word for black. It is NOT comparable to the use of the word negro in the English language. Cavani's post should be read as equal to "my black friend/mate" and to my knowledge, even in England, no one has been prosecuted for saying that?  Just as in Suarez case going after someone for using that term in their own language is ridiculous. In my view it is cultural discrimination and coming from someone in the worlds most dominating colonial power it is also a hypocrisy that is off the scale.
I personally don't think what Cavani, or Suarez, did is a punishable offence, or even an offence, but as a Liverpool supporter I will enjoy the massive mental gymnastics we're going to see over this (Would love to hear Evra on this). I'm also very interested to see what the FA will do. When the FA punished Suarez, by extension they also punished Liverpool and if for nothing other than that reason I want them to do the same now to United even if Cavani, like Suarez haven't done anything wrong. But then after handing out a sentence in line with the current established precedence I think there should be a broad discussion about what racism is, and what it's not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 