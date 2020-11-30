The FA decided Suarez kicked Evra and then told him he did so because he's black, that's completely different in context to what's happened with Cavani. Whether Suarez did say that, who knows, but the two incidents aren't the same.



Expect he'll get a short ban and that'll be it.



That's not true at all. The FA specifically rejected Suarez' claim that it was a friendly term, and wasn't meant in a racial context.The FA were all over the place in that report - they claim that Evra's misremembering of the amount of times it was said was down to a specifically French way of exaggerating, using Damian Comoli's statement to back this up, despite Comoli literally stating that 8-10 times wasn't a French slang way of speaking.Despite all that nonsense and not personally believing him to be racist, I understand at least the idea that the FA should finally take racism seriously and in this case side with the victim who believed he was racially abused. Too many times the opposite has been true and though I think Suarez was a victim of the FA trying to finally get their house in order and take the issue seriously, it was at least understandable taking bias away, if you think of the pressure they were under to find in favour of Evra.However - if they do not apply the same standard today as they did then, something is fundamentally wrong. They claimed that it wasn't a friendly, non-racist term. Gordon Taylor even said something along the lines of 'if it isn't considered racist, it should be' thereby completely misunderstanding the complications of culture and language of a country a few thousand miles away.So I will wait to see but if they don't use the same standard Suarez will absolutely have a right to feel aggrieved, and if I were him I would certainly bat back against it. But he is a National team-mate of Cavani, unsure if they are friends but he may just stay out of it.