Im reading the Red Cafe forum and its no limits to what they know for sure that Suarez said to Evra. From my recollection Suarez denied most of those things, but apparantly Evra is a lot more trustworthy. I dont really know why. Not saying Suarez has been an angel on the pitch in his career, but when did Evra become Jesus? Suarez might not always be honest in the heat of the moment of a game, but he does not have a poker face and I think its pretty clear what he thought about that verdict, having read his book. Im pretty certain United milked that situation for all it was worth.
Personally I hope Cavani wont get a ban. The FA and people in general need to react on real racism, not use cultural misunderstandings as a way to score points, make banter. Fans, in my opinion, need to think of the overall picture, not reduce this to tribalism(which will obviously happen).Having said that, the hypocracy from United fans about this is interesting.
I`m sure Cavani will get a ban of some sort, and it will be ridiculous.