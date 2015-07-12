Do people not know what exactly happened with the Suarez case or something?



Firstly, Suarez never said or admitted to saying Negrito. It was "Negro".



Secondly, in the hearing it was explained that in the way Suarez admitted to saying it was in-fact not racist or offensive, so if the FA actually believed Suarez's version of events, he would never have been charged. However, they believed Evra's side of the story in which he accused Suarez of saying a multitude of things that were actually racist.



I don't know how anyone can see this and not laugh at the complete absurdity of it. Cavani, a Spanish speaking Uruguayan, using a term of endearment in Spanish to his Spanish speaking Uruguayan friend and people are truly trying to say it's out of order because it kinda of closely resembles a world that has negative connotations because of its use mainly in the US? Madness



I dont know what exactly was said or wasnt actually said between Suarez and Evra, to a degree it doesnt necessarily matter as in the immediate furore surrounding the accusation the word negrito was banded about a lot. Loads of people said what you said about that word at that time, they were told they were excusing racism and that it was definitely out of order as he said it England, so it doesnt matter what it means in other countries. Obviously the story moved on after that and other words were suggested, but plenty of people remember what was said about them and the word in question early on in that situation.Now the very people who said it was definitely out of order several years ago when they thought a player from a club they dont like said it, are now saying that its a term of endearment because its a player from their club who said it.As has been said, plenty of us have moved on and are just laughing at the absurdity of the mancs doing a 180 in their position. But I can understand why some people may be a bit sore after they suggested that word wasnt what others thought it was were smugly condemned as being racist, or excusing racism, only to hear those who condemned them using the same excuse a few years later.