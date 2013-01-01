Do people not know what exactly happened with the Suarez case or something?



Firstly, Suarez never said or admitted to saying Negrito. It was "Negro".



Secondly, in the hearing it was explained that in the way Suarez admitted to saying it was in-fact not racist or offensive, so if the FA actually believed Suarez's version of events, he would never have been charged. However, they believed Evra's side of the story in which he accused Suarez of saying a multitude of things that were actually racist.



I don't know how anyone can see this and not laugh at the complete absurdity of it. Cavani, a Spanish speaking Uruguayan, using a term of endearment in Spanish to his Spanish speaking Uruguayan friend and people are truly trying to say it's out of order because it kinda of closely resembles a world that has negative connotations because of its use mainly in the US? Madness