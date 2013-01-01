« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10600 on: Yesterday at 08:13:26 PM
Alex Ferguson created the whole furore last time to get one over Kenny. Nobody will care when it's them.
Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10601 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:10:07 PM
Yeah pretty much. It's a non-issue, just a little funny given the Suarez/Evra incident.

Yeah, I remember United fans being all snarky about the excuses of cultural differences and misunderstandings and saying it doesnt matter because he said it in England. 

Theyre now using that exact defence for Cavani.  To be honest, Im not arsed what happens, its water under the bridge, its just amusing for others to see them as the hypocrites we always knew them to be.
BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 PM
It's a good thing we don't post Redcafe melt down posts in here. It's mental, mental gymnastics over there right now.  :lmao
The 92A

  Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 PM
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:15:29 PM
It's a good thing we don't post Redcafe melt down posts in here. It's mental, mental gymnastics over there right now.  :lmao
klanfield etc, can't even be arsed thinking up some play on old Trafford. red cafe's not even worth reading these days.

Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 PM
Just had a look in the Cafe  :lmao :lmao It's okay because he's new to the country apparently
BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10605 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 PM
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:24:42 PM
Just had a look in the Cafe  :lmao :lmao It's okay because he's new to the country apparently

 :lmao

Deja vu, much? Karma's a bitch.
Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10606 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM
No way hes getting away with that. Theyre all taking a knee before every game to support BLM. This is casual racism, as we were all made to understand when Suarez was alleged to have used it. It does seem to to be used as some form of endearment in South America, but that doesnt make it right.

It's United so he'll get a wrap across the knuckles and a small fine. We all know if that's Firmino it's a 10 match ban as an example is made.
Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10607 on: Yesterday at 10:33:51 PM
as always, I'll reserve judgement until I hear what Luke Chadwick has to say...
irc65

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10608 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 PM
Pretty daft thing to do. He must know about what happened with Suarez, seeing they were playing together for Uruguay when it was happening. They must have discussed it, surely.
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10609 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 PM
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 10:50:35 PM
Pretty daft thing to do. He must know about what happened with Suarez, seeing they were playing together for Uruguay when it was happening. They must have discussed it, surely.

Yep, he wants to be home for Chrimbo
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10610 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 PM
Anyone who thinks Cavani didn't know what happened with Suarez is daft.

Suarez was a national hero in Uruguay. Cavani was well up on it.
Johnny Foreigner

  King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10611 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 PM
Until Klopp turned up I almost turned into everton mode.. 5 years ago I would have lost sleep over this.. now - naaah..

we go again
Macphisto80

  The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10612 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 PM
He'll apologise. Feign ignorance to the context and so will the club. The press will then move on and nothing doing.

It only matters if you're a foreigner ripping trees up in a red shirt that has a Liverbird on it.
RyanBabel19

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10613 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM
No way hes getting away with that. Theyre all taking a knee before every game to support BLM. This is casual racism, as we were all made to understand when Suarez was alleged to have used it. It does seem to to be used as some form of endearment in South America, but that doesnt make it right.

Guaranteeeeeee suddenly the word isn't offensive and he will face little to no punishment for it AND their fans will have no issue with his use of the word
josh101

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10614 on: Today at 12:06:52 AM
Do people not know what exactly happened with the Suarez case or something?

Firstly, Suarez never said or admitted to saying Negrito. It was "Negro".

Secondly, in the hearing it was explained that in the way Suarez admitted to saying it was in-fact not racist or offensive, so if the FA actually believed Suarez's version of events, he would never have been charged. However, they believed Evra's side of the story in which he accused Suarez of saying a multitude of things that were actually racist.

I don't know how anyone can see this and not laugh at the complete absurdity of it. Cavani, a Spanish speaking Uruguayan, using a term of endearment in Spanish  to his Spanish speaking Uruguayan friend and people are truly trying to say it's out of order because it kinda of closely resembles a world that has negative connotations because of its use mainly in the US? Madness
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10615 on: Today at 12:11:03 AM
Just watch all the United media sycophants with the lame excuses for Cavani, they'll be no uproar, it'll be 5 pages from the back page and swept under the carpet.
josh101

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10616 on: Today at 12:11:28 AM
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 PM
Guaranteeeeeee suddenly the word isn't offensive and he will face little to no punishment for it AND their fans will have no issue with his use of the word

It's not offensive and never was though.

Just as what Suarez admitted to saying was not offensive either. People call Suarez racist because they believe Evras side of the story (that he said a multitude of things that actually were racist) over Suarez's.
