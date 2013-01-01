« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:56:58 AM
It's like asking every county in England who their best NFL player in the world is.  ;D
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 12:08:45 PM
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:56:58 AM
It's like asking every county in England who their best NFL player in the world is.  ;D

Cant believe Rutland have gone for JJ Watt.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:34:30 PM
OK, this might as well be a "what minute are they going to get a pen in today lads?" thread from here on in.

I'm going with a first half pen, around the 30th minute-ish.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:36:13 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:34:30 PM
OK, this might as well be a "what minute are they going to get a pen in today lads?" thread from here on in.

I'm going with a first half pen, around the 30th minute-ish.

They don't play today. ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:36:40 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:30:35 AM

How the hell is Bruno Fernandes a favorite in North Dakota ffs (Dele Alli too)

Bonucci in South Dakota??  That's incredibly random.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:39:10 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:34:30 PM
OK, this might as well be a "what minute are they going to get a pen in today lads?" thread from here on in.

I'm going with a first half pen, around the 30th minute-ish.
Why are you dismissing the 2ng half so hastily?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:52:27 PM
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:36:13 PM
They don't play today. ;)
I thought they did. Shows how much fucks I've been giving lately. Ah, well, tomorrow, then. Well, actually, they could be awarded a penalty today and have it carried over. Why not? Might as well.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:24:41 PM
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:36:13 PM
They don't play today. ;)

As if that makes a difference  ::)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:42:43 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:30:35 AM

How the hell is Bruno Fernandes a favorite in North Dakota ffs (Dele Alli too)
It's based on about 7 weeks of shirt buying so we can probably assume they sold about 25.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:19:06 AM
Good to know I live in the correct State in Oregon.

Just up the road from Nike HQ...might explain why Mane is #1.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:41:04 AM
The back of the express saying that they are worried the ransoms of their data will release their long term and short term transfer plans...


:lmao

Like thats going to be anything anyone would be interested in.

It also said Ole is looking to negotiate a new correct inthe spring.

:lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:47:32 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:41:04 AM
The back of the express saying that they are worried the ransoms of their data will release their long term and short term transfer plans...


:lmao

Like thats going to be anything anyone would be interested in.

It also said Ole is looking to negotiate a new correct inthe spring.

:lmao
The only thing it will do is those clubs will be more prepared to whack their prices up knowing the Mancs love to get their pants pulled down!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:53:39 AM
It'll probably be something like Grealish, Sancho and Lampety. Hardly anything revalatory.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 12:34:28 PM
Lots of Champions League teams dropping points across Europe this weekend.

Utd to continue the trend for me.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:31:30 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:41:04 AM
The back of the express saying that they are worried the ransoms of their data will release their long term and short term transfer plans...


:lmao

Doesnt Ed Woodward do that every time he opens his gob though?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:01:54 PM
They looked better today. Could be an interesting season for them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:28:09 PM
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:01:54 PM
They looked better today. Could be an interesting season for them.
With the red apprentice at the wheel, there is always hope.

Echoes of Fergie with that genius substitution and a stoppage time winner. Give him a 5 year deal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:28:59 PM
They've got some very good players in their squad but a garbage manager so who knows where they'll end up.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:36:28 PM
Very much getting corner turned/Untied are back vibes from what I am reading elsewhere.
