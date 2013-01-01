It's like asking every county in England who their best NFL player in the world is.
people like big dick nick.
OK, this might as well be a "what minute are they going to get a pen in today lads?" thread from here on in. I'm going with a first half pen, around the 30th minute-ish.
How the hell is Bruno Fernandes a favorite in North Dakota ffs (Dele Alli too)
They don't play today.
The back of the express saying that they are worried the ransoms of their data will release their long term and short term transfer plans...Like thats going to be anything anyone would be interested in.It also said Ole is looking to negotiate a new correct inthe spring.
