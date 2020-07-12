« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 596376 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 04:53:37 AM »
Never really rated Greenwood that highly to begin with. He is still young but hasn't shown the type of potential that makes you think that he is a world class player in the making.

Think he was extremely lucky last year to score 10 goals when his xG was around 3. I know that these stats aren't everything and good players do consistently beat their xG, but they meet the eye test too. Almost everything he was hitting was going in. But he was never really getting in that many truly dangerous goal scoring positions.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 09:37:45 AM »
I think he is more talented than Rashford.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 10:19:06 AM »
I found Sterling's stuff unpalatable as he directly earns millions from modern day slavers and despots and is assisting in their sport washing endeavours.
Unlike Rashford's actions, it felt manufactured and simply part of ABDFC's wider PR campaign.
No doubt there was a racial element to some of the criticism but I suspect many simply felt it lacked credibility.
Rashford is boss though, the lad is a legend. He should get a standing applause from us next time he plays in front of a crowd at Anfield. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 03:08:07 PM »
Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 04:08:24 PM »
It's a tattoo! He can get a gostse tattoo if he wants, it's his body.

Hadn't heard about the domestic violence, but that wasn't the point of the post: they were attacking him for all sorts of trivial nonsense.

To be clear - Sterling can go fuck himself anyway. And all the more so if he's been hitting women.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 04:13:24 PM »
If he was engaged in domestic violence then he badly needs help, but I don't think we can deny a strain in the media that goes after black footballers in a way that it, rarely, does for white ones. Sterling highlighted some of those examples himself.

I used to think that it's a shame that the outspoken fighters against injustice are often very unlikable, but I think I presume a certain unlikability based on what I've read in the papers perpetuating it anyway.

Sterling can still fuck off on the pitch though.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 08:29:56 PM »
Absolutely committed, so hell be gone soon

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54924667
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 11:18:43 PM »
Spot on I couldnt agree more...Rashford just seems so much more genuine than Sterling who comes across as cynical. I hope that incident with Gomez means he never gets to captain England.
