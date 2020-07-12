Never really rated Greenwood that highly to begin with. He is still young but hasn't shown the type of potential that makes you think that he is a world class player in the making.



Think he was extremely lucky last year to score 10 goals when his xG was around 3. I know that these stats aren't everything and good players do consistently beat their xG, but they meet the eye test too. Almost everything he was hitting was going in. But he was never really getting in that many truly dangerous goal scoring positions.