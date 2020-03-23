Standing back and taking a long view of United, their coverage since 2013 has been borderline absurd.
While they receive criticism for their transfer policy and on field displays, they still receive very regular softball coverage and critique. Theres such an exaggerated sense of positivity after a good win or string of good results. Theres often a real lack of perspective about the clubs standing in the modern game. Win and theyre back...whereas we know, as Liverpool fans, the delusional reality of this boom-bust mindset.
Institutionally speaking, they are a bloated relic with an apparent absence of vision. They are directionless, which means their needle will occasionally point north, but only by accident. Their transfers are nothing more than shallow performative acts of bombast and public relations.
The whole enterprise is intellectually dishonest...and many members of the press are in on the grift.