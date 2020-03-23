« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Have they sacked the gollum?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:01:33 PM
Have they sacked the gollum?

Mordor less, they have...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 05:23:43 PM
This is how he sets up his formation for games, size of Maguire!



Thanks for the nightmares
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Clearly Pochetino is an upgrade on Ole and is a far better coach. However, he is a really poor fit with United's squad, especially the back four and keeper.

Pochetino's teams plays a ridiculously high line, depend on their full backs for creativity and need a sweeper keeper. Imagine Maguire and Lindelof being pushed really high or looking for Wan Bissaka to create. They would need to spend massively again on defenders and a keeper. Have they got the stomach to do that.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:51:23 PM
Clearly Pochetino is an upgrade on Ole and is a far better coach. However, he is a really poor fit with United's squad, especially the back four and keeper.

Pochetino's teams plays a ridiculously high line, depend on their full backs for creativity and need a sweeper keeper. Imagine Maguire and Lindelof being pushed really high or looking for Wan Bissaka to create. They would need to spend massively again on defenders and a keeper. Have they got the stomach to do that.
There isnt a plan.....

So, yes, they wont care...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:51:23 PM
Pochetino's teams plays a ridiculously high line

Higher than this?
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:29:03 AM

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
 ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
When someone first posted this, with the line of 'Ole masterclass' or something similar, I genuinely thought that the orange team were Utd and couldn't work out what the problem was.

Then when I knew it was the other way around, I found it shocking but thought 'I guess they just suddenly got caught with a quick break of the ball'. Then I saw the highlights and at there's 2 passes (one back towards their own goal) until that ball is launched, yet nobody backtracks.

WORSE than that is that Ole and his 'coaches' have to be able to see this from the dugout. So where's the shouts to get back and cover? Can you imagine any other manager not seeing this and barking out an order to mark Ba?

Absolutely criminal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 05:23:43 PM
This is how he sets up his formation for games, size of Maguire!



Look at his hands,like that thing that was stuck to John Hurt's face in Alien.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:11:19 PM
Higher than this?

To be fair that isn't about pushing your centre backs high. There is no problem with your two centre backs going up for set pieces. You just have to remember to have a player two near the centre circle. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:48:11 PM


When someone first posted this, with the line of 'Ole masterclass' or something similar, I genuinely thought that the orange team were Utd and couldn't work out what the problem was.

Then when I knew it was the other way around, I found it shocking but thought 'I guess they just suddenly got caught with a quick break of the ball'. Then I saw the highlights and at there's 2 passes (one back towards their own goal) until that ball is launched, yet nobody backtracks.

WORSE than that is that Ole and his 'coaches' have to be able to see this from the dugout. So where's the shouts to get back and cover? Can you imagine any other manager not seeing this and barking out an order to mark Ba?

Absolutely criminal.

It is just the absolute basics. Your goal threats usually your centre backs go up to create an aerial presence. To counteract that you bring a couple of your quicker players who don't offer much of a threat back and stick them centrally. Even if they just kept Wan Bissaka as the last man then they have no problem whatsoever. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:11:19 PM
Higher than this?
The players had heard that either Poch or Andre Villas Boas is coming in as manager so spontaneously decided to practice their high line, mid-game...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:03:25 PM
It is just the absolute basics. Your goal threats usually your centre backs go up to create an aerial presence. To counteract that you bring a couple of your quicker players who don't offer much of a threat back and stick them centrally. Even if they just kept Wan Bissaka as the last man then they have no problem whatsoever. 

Yup, you keep 2 back against one. You keep 3 back against 2...what you don't do is keep 0 back against one and the "nearest" player is the slowest in your team...shambles...long may it continue.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Extra training for that United defence today.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I mean, Ba was running in treacle himself.  Anyone other than Matic would have been able to get back.  Just hilarious.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Did Matic and Ole forget the offside rule? Hilarious if they did. Noting else can explain it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:48:11 PM


When someone first posted this, with the line of 'Ole masterclass' or something similar, I genuinely thought that the orange team were Utd and couldn't work out what the problem was.

Then when I knew it was the other way around, I found it shocking but thought 'I guess they just suddenly got caught with a quick break of the ball'. Then I saw the highlights and at there's 2 passes (one back towards their own goal) until that ball is launched, yet nobody backtracks.

WORSE than that is that Ole and his 'coaches' have to be able to see this from the dugout. So where's the shouts to get back and cover? Can you imagine any other manager not seeing this and barking out an order to mark Ba?

Absolutely criminal.

Not only that, it's two on one as well. So even having one quick player would have been a problem. Matic as the last man is comically inept.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:49:00 PM
Extra training for that United defence today.




 :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
It is too bad we play them on the 16th of january - surely they have a new manager by then.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: TealC on Today at 08:25:59 AM
It is too bad we play them on the 16th of january - surely they have a new manager by then.
Hopefully the new gaffer bounce is dead by then
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:48:11 PM


When someone first posted this, with the line of 'Ole masterclass' or something similar, I genuinely thought that the orange team were Utd and couldn't work out what the problem was.

Then when I knew it was the other way around, I found it shocking but thought 'I guess they just suddenly got caught with a quick break of the ball'. Then I saw the highlights and at there's 2 passes (one back towards their own goal) until that ball is launched, yet nobody backtracks.

WORSE than that is that Ole and his 'coaches' have to be able to see this from the dugout. So where's the shouts to get back and cover? Can you imagine any other manager not seeing this and barking out an order to mark Ba?

Absolutely criminal.

Didn't they try to claim Phelan was shouting for Matic to get back but Matic couldn't hear him?

If only the fans weren't there drowning him out. Oh wait..
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:29:03 AM


;D
You can excuse Maguire and Tuanzebe being where they are - not unreasonably expecting the corner to eventually end with a ball into the box - but I'm guessing Shaw isn't supposed to be where he is.   Shaw wasn't involved in taking the corner and it's not like he's going to be a big threat in the penalty area.

I've always quite rated Matic and his game intelligence compensates for his lack of mobility.  What he's doing in that move though is anyone's guess.  Maybe he thinks someone, Shaw perhaps, is standing on the half-way line but it's quite the gamble to make when he could just glance over his shoulder.

The other goal they conceded has gone under the radar a bit because of the comedy of this one but that was also awful defending.

Hopefully they get a result against Everton to drag on Ole's reign.  I think it might end up being like Brendan with us though in that he'll be sacked irrespective of the result in his last game.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I wished they had never sacked any of Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho. Now I am wishing that they dont sack Ole and hope this time they would listen to me.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Standing back and taking a long view of United, their coverage since 2013 has been borderline absurd.

While they receive criticism for their transfer policy and on field displays, they still receive very regular softball coverage and critique. Theres such an exaggerated sense of positivity after a good win or string of good results. Theres often a real lack of perspective about the clubs standing in the modern game. Win and theyre back...whereas we know, as Liverpool fans, the delusional reality of this boom-bust mindset.

Institutionally speaking, they are a bloated relic with an apparent absence of vision. They are directionless, which means their needle will occasionally point north, but only by accident. Their transfers are nothing more than shallow performative acts of bombast and public relations.

The whole enterprise is intellectually dishonest...and many members of the press are in on the grift.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:48:11 PM


When someone first posted this, with the line of 'Ole masterclass' or something similar, I genuinely thought that the orange team were Utd and couldn't work out what the problem was.

Then when I knew it was the other way around, I found it shocking but thought 'I guess they just suddenly got caught with a quick break of the ball'. Then I saw the highlights and at there's 2 passes (one back towards their own goal) until that ball is launched, yet nobody backtracks.

WORSE than that is that Ole and his 'coaches' have to be able to see this from the dugout. So where's the shouts to get back and cover? Can you imagine any other manager not seeing this and barking out an order to mark Ba?

Absolutely criminal.

Some Manc on Twitter reckoned it was down to Phelan to shout the instructions because Ole isnt the coach.

Talking with my blue brother in law (a good player in his youth) and we both agreed that if that had happened at school the teacher would have
A) already told us who was to go up and stay back for corners
B) shouted a warning from the line.
C) put the offending players on detention.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:37:56 PM
Standing back and taking a long view of United, their coverage since 2013 has been borderline absurd.

While they receive criticism for their transfer policy and on field displays, they still receive very regular softball coverage and critique. Theres such an exaggerated sense of positivity after a good win or string of good results. Theres often a real lack of perspective about the clubs standing in the modern game. Win and theyre back...whereas we know, as Liverpool fans, the delusional reality of this boom-bust mindset.

Institutionally speaking, they are a bloated relic with an apparent absence of vision. They are directionless, which means their needle will occasionally point north, but only by accident. Their transfers are nothing more than shallow performative acts of bombast and public relations.

The whole enterprise is intellectually dishonest...and many members of the press are in on the grift.
That's accurate. Would be dangerous if anyone at their club read it, accepted it, and decided to act on it.
The big positive is, they won't.
 :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
WTF is Wan-Bissaka doing up there ?  He is so obviously the one player that you would leave back at set pieces.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:49:00 PM
Extra training for that United defence today.



That looks way too orderly for the United defence.  :o
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:31:28 PM
That looks way too orderly for the United defence.  :o
You're actually right on the button there. These two are keeping a good line. Their moves are good too.  :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Anyone else bored from US election results might want to watch Oles presser. Completely clueless, keeps repeating couple of cliched sentences and using lack of fans as an excuse for their performance. 😂

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zx7DvUu_Iwg
