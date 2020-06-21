« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,078
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 10:24:39 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:25 PM
Notice how their zebra jerseys make them all blend into one so that predators/strikers can't single out the weak one in the pack.
"It's a cunning plan indeed Baldrick."
"With only one fatal flaw."
"They're all shite Baldrick; every last one of them."
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10281 on: Today at 10:27:23 PM »
Ah shit, I think the game might be up. The geniuses at Redcafe have started a thread: "We are an awfully coached team". Who told them? Come on, own up. Which one of you was it?

Sadly can't see Ole lasting up to Christmas now. Poch incoming. The FA gifting Utd 20,000 penalties the past 10 months was a God send for us. But the dream is over, they won't get relegated now. :(
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,679
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 10:28:21 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:40:47 PM
I'm sure it will get them now.  ;)

Undoubtedly ;)
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 10:30:07 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 10:24:39 PM
"It's a cunning plan indeed Baldrick."
"With only one fatal flaw."
"They're all shite Baldrick; every last one of them."


"I've got a plan so cunning, you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel!"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 10:31:55 PM »
Leipzig beating PSG was a really, really bad result for them. Had PSG beaten them twice, a home win against Istanbul would have all but seen United through. Now they'll need to win that and avoid defeat in at one of their games against PSG and Leipzig.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 10:32:55 PM »
Some of them saying you can't blame Oleh for that, I've even heard one blame Henderson for not seeing what was happening as he had the full view. What a manager. Seen a clip yesterday for the first time Gary Neville kissing his arse, I assume after PSG last season. "3 questions Oleh. How long do you want on your contract, what do you want your salary to be, and where do you want the statue" What a knob
I just seen the goals F** me  :lmao
Maguire looked to be his usual brilliant self, he does love bumping into his own players
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 10:35:26 PM »
Paul Scholes thinks Ole will get it right, they have enough quality in the squad. Let's hope the likes of Ferdinand and the rest of the United media will concur. I haven't seen the goal they conceded, how bad was it?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 10:37:17 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:35:26 PM
Paul Scholes thinks Ole will get it right, they have enough quality in the squad. Let's hope the likes of Ferdinand and the rest of the United media will concur. I haven't seen the goal they conceded, how bad was it?

https://streamja.com/0P3q6

https://streamja.com/P3P60

Very.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 10:37:49 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:31:55 PM
Leipzig beating PSG was a really, really bad result for them. Had PSG beaten them twice, a home win against Istanbul would have all but seen United through. Now they'll need to win that and avoid defeat in at one of their games against PSG and Leipzig.
Theyll beat Istanbul at home regardless if they put their best team out. The first goal they conceded was beyond laughable. You wouldnt even leave that much space in sunday league!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,078
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 10:40:31 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:30:07 PM
"I've got a plan so cunning, you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel!"
Fernandes Bruno?
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 10:44:22 PM »
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,730
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 10:55:03 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 10:37:17 PM
https://streamja.com/0P3q6

https://streamja.com/P3P60

Very.

Cheers.

My god, that first golf - WTF.

But then again, that second goal!  ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,259
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 11:06:19 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 10:24:39 PM
"It's a cunning plan indeed Baldrick."
"With only one fatal flaw."
"They're all shite Baldrick; every last one of them."


Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 11:13:23 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:38 PM
Ole the tactical genius.  8)



Didnt know the result. Though United were in red and the screen was a bit off colour... defend deep away from home... whats the problem?
Then I saw the goal. 😱😱😱😱😱
Mo Salah likes this
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
