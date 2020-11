Whilst I think Rodgers is a good manager, some of Leicester's underlying numbers in terms of shots faced and shots taken is not good. They are riding an anomaly right now where everything goes in and no shot against goes in. I think this season they are worse than last year in terms of their overall play and will be found out soon.Check this graph. Liverpool are the best despite that 7 goal loss to Villa while City are nearly there with us. Arsenal are too conservative, while Leicester and Everton are really not in their right places.And United, well they are what they are.Courtesy - reddit - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jmzlut/lfc_are_doing_alright_credit_ben_mayhew_twitter/