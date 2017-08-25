« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Online BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10080 on: Today at 09:48:21 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:21:39 AM
Reminds me a touch of how we used to be under Houllier, Rafa (although we werent as bad as this,) but in the sense that youd get a really good result or two and look to be building a head of steam and wed then perform like absolute shite out of nowhere and be back to square one.

As you say, we were never this bad under either Ged or Rafa. They had us consistently finish in the top 4, while winning the odd Champions League in seasons we missed out. Ole's success is measured by winning the odd Champions League game. More importantly, both Ged and Rafa peaked at finishing 2nd in the league with 80+ points, something Ole won't manage if he sticks around for 26 years.
Offline Elzar

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10081 on: Today at 09:49:49 AM
After he gets a good result, he probably just walks into the changing rooms and says "Go and be Manchester United, we know what to do"

So many times they look completely clueless on the back of a good win
Offline Enders

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10082 on: Today at 09:54:33 AM
Cmon its not their fault Penalty suffered a groin injury in training

Once hes back in the team they'll be a different side
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10083 on: Today at 09:56:48 AM
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 09:44:20 AM
Is Mr Penalty injured?

Nah, he played yesterday and scored an own goal ...
Online WhoHe

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10084 on: Today at 10:05:45 AM
Thought Redknapps "Nobody wants to shoot Bambii" line was great, Keanes face was like thunder. For an apparently  straight talker he has been very quiet on how shit Ole is, prefers to slag the players off. Anyway we need to know what Ferdinand thinks as he made a right tit of himself being a Ole fanboy after their win over PSG.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10085 on: Today at 11:25:11 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:21:39 AM
Reminds me a touch of how we used to be under Houllier, Rafa (although we werent as bad as this,) but in the sense that youd get a really good result or two and look to be building a head of steam and wed then perform like absolute shite out of nowhere and be back to square one.


This is way off!!!
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10086 on: Today at 11:36:27 AM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:39:59 PM
Yep mate. Fortunately he'll have comfort and care. Legend.
Sadly J, comfort and care don`t mean much to the individual suffering with this terrible disease as they are in a permanent nightmare.
Online OOS

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10087 on: Today at 11:43:59 AM
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:25:11 AM
This is way off!!!

Not really.

How many times, well in my lifetime, wed have a few good results, expectations would rise and then we'd fuck up against teams we should beat. The first season i can remember was 2002, and every year until recently 'its gonna be our year'. Thats United now. The scouse boom bust is now the Manc boom bust, and I hope this continues for the next 30 years.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10088 on: Today at 12:11:52 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:43:59 AM
Not really.

How many times, well in my lifetime, wed have a few good results, expectations would rise and then we'd fuck up against teams we should beat. The first season i can remember was 2002, and every year until recently 'its gonna be our year'. Thats United now. The scouse boom bust is now the Manc boom bust, and I hope this continues for the next 30 years.

Under Van Gaal and Maureen they were at that level. Now they are worse ...
Offline Romford_Red

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10089 on: Today at 12:14:45 PM
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 07:24:05 AM
Why didn't Burno take Auba's penalty?

No point. He knew Harry Kane would claim it.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10090 on: Today at 12:17:13 PM
Were definitely at that stage again of needing them to win a few to take the heat off the gremlin
Offline mickeydocs

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10091 on: Today at 12:17:22 PM
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:48:21 AM
Rafa peaked at finishing 2nd in the league with 80+ points

Don't think you can refer to what happened under the cancers as Rafa peaking. If he had been backed he would have won the league.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10092 on: Today at 12:19:10 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:17:13 PM
Were definitely at that stage again of needing them to win a few to take the heat off the gremlin

Well, a win against the mighty Everton on Saturday would be a good start ...
Offline kloppagetime

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10093 on: Today at 12:21:20 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:21:39 AM
Reminds me a touch of how we used to be under Houllier, Rafa (although we werent as bad as this,) but in the sense that youd get a really good result or two and look to be building a head of steam and wed then perform like absolute shite out of nowhere and be back to square one.

Its great to witness as even when they do get the odd good result you can even take some enjoyment out of it as you know the inevitable crash back to earth is imminent.
Rafa given the resources he had did as well as he could with us and if he had better backing from the owners he probably would of won us a league title.

Ole has spent a shit load and they look no better than they did under Mourinho who despite his critics did a far better job at United than Ole has.
Offline Samie

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10094 on: Today at 12:21:25 PM
The best thing about them is that their arrogance blinds them to the truth, which is that they're fucked. They are us in the 90's but with more money.
Online BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10095 on: Today at 12:42:44 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:17:22 PM
Don't think you can refer to what happened under the cancers as Rafa peaking. If he had been backed he would have won the league.

By peaking, I simply meant that that was our highest league finish/points total under Rafa. Ole's Utd will never come anywhere near that. And, as you say, Rafa managed that without the owners' backing or a billion to spend.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10096 on: Today at 12:56:02 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:25 PM
The best thing about them is that their arrogance blinds them to the truth, which is that they're fucked. They are us in the 90's but with more money.

Hopefully even worse than us from the 90s, as we actually had competent,  if not exceptional managers latterly in Evans and Houllier.  You look at the set-up from Ole,  their movements,  it's just bang average. He brings nothing much to the table as a coach,  they need to keep going on these little patches of form to keep Ole in a job for as long as possible.

Roy Keane's such a boring old fart these days. If the world works the way it does seemingly in his head you could send a guy to the moon on commitment,  motivation and workrate. Cahill made a perfectly valid point post match only to be interrupted nonstop by Keane. Is Keane even self aware enough to understand the studio is just using him as a noisy attraction now?
Offline 12C

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10097 on: Today at 01:02:35 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 12:21:20 PM
Rafa given the resources he had did as well as he could with us and if he had better backing from the owners he probably would of won us a league title.

Ole has spent a shit load and they look no better than they did under Mourinho who despite his critics did a far better job at United than Ole has.


Ahhhh. But the latest shiny toy has surfaced. Poch is on Monday Night football.
We were at least supportive of managers (Hodge apart) and werent clamouring for the latest media darling.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10098 on: Today at 01:09:02 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:25 PM
The best thing about them is that their arrogance blinds them to the truth, which is that they're fucked. They are us in the 90's but with more money.

Nah theyre not (well maybe in terms of the calibre of defender they buy)
Offline him_15

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10099 on: Today at 01:51:05 PM
Need them not keep losing to get Ole sacked.
Online sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10100 on: Today at 01:52:20 PM
Hope they twat Everton 6-0.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10101 on: Today at 01:55:56 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:21:39 AM
Reminds me a touch of how we used to be under Houllier, Rafa (although we werent as bad as this,) but in the sense that youd get a really good result or two and look to be building a head of steam and wed then perform like absolute shite out of nowhere and be back to square one.

Its great to witness as even when they do get the odd good result you can even take some enjoyment out of it as you know the inevitable crash back to earth is imminent.

Id say its more like under Evans if anything.

Under Houllier and Rafa We were batting well above what we were spending, Oleh has this side performing wayyyy under the level they should be.
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10102 on: Today at 02:18:47 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:28:13 AM
Two goals scored at home this season. Thats meek.
That's meek from the corner...
That's meek from the spot kick; losing a nother game
Offline Riquende

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10103 on: Today at 02:42:02 PM
I don't like to compare the managers directly (because only Roy has been that bad).

But the player quality across their squad is comparable to many of our teams during the interregnum. At any one time we'd have a couple of absolute quality stars, a few that were good top level players (and if they were young then we might hope they turn out world class) but then the rest of the squad just weren't at that level to make the leap to being champions, despite the hopes pinned on them.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10104 on: Today at 02:51:09 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:17:22 PM
Don't think you can refer to what happened under the cancers as Rafa peaking. If he had been backed he would have won the league.

That's a real arse backwards way of interpreting what he said.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10105 on: Today at 02:54:16 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 02:18:47 PM
That's meek from the corner...
That's meek from the spot kick; losing a nother game


GTFO!
Offline mallin9

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10106 on: Today at 03:05:03 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:42:02 PM
I don't like to compare the managers directly (because only Roy has been that bad).

But the player quality across their squad is comparable to many of our teams during the interregnum. At any one time we'd have a couple of absolute quality stars, a few that were good top level players (and if they were young then we might hope they turn out world class) but then the rest of the squad just weren't at that level to make the leap to being champions, despite the hopes pinned on them.

I could be off and welcome an education, but I think theres one crucial difference- the vast majority of the rest of their squad was recruited at great expense, are on huge wages, and are thus very hard to shift while uhhhh not offering much. We had plenty of wasted roster spots but most felt like bargain binners. Again, maybe this is recently bias as I was most aware of the situation during the American nightmare of the late aughts, Im not particularly knowledgeable about the 90s. Anyway. During our interregnum it felt to me it was a bit of pay for the roof but were going hungry this week. The interregnum was marked by poor spending absolutely but also by a thriftiness, a sense of Make Do Motherfuckers!  Its a small part of the reason Rafa is so revered, he accomplished a great deal and it felt like with one hand tied behind his back.

This united are one of the most expensive squads ever assembled. My point is: this is really fun to watch.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10107 on: Today at 03:05:37 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 02:18:47 PM
That's meek from the corner...
That's meek from the spot kick; losing a nother game


Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10108 on: Today at 03:11:06 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:09:02 PM
Nah theyre not
Agreed, these self-derogatory comparisons between this shite Utd side and us in the past need to fuck right off. One small owl-shaped misstep aside we were still a decent outfit with good managers, players as good as we could afford and passionate, patient fans who didn't call for the manager's head after every defeat (again owl aside). Our problem was simply that we didn't have access to the kinds of money needed to compete to win titles year in, year out.

By comparison this Utd is a shitshow, where a clueless chief exec, or whatever he is, has hired an equally clueless fan-favourite messiah figure as manager because he knows it will keep the baying masses off his back (being as he hasn't actually any idea what to do); a club who have spent more than almost anyone else on shite players or the wrong players, and who are more interested in showing how 'big' and 'wealthy' they still are by paying over the odds, than in making canny purchases, and dickhead fans who think their name alone should allow them to win things.

There're very few similarities, and why anyone would want to try and cheapen our history by claiming affinity, I really don't know. Generosity towards the afflicted, maybe ;)
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10109 on: Today at 03:15:40 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:52:20 PM
Hope they twat Everton 6-0.
Yep. I'd love them to smash the buffet providers all over the place and build a little feel-good factor which keeps Oleh safe for a while, before their next defeat.
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10110 on: Today at 03:22:30 PM
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10111 on: Today at 03:28:29 PM
Need these to beat Everton to keep Ole in a job and to piss the mongrels right off.
Offline cissesbeard

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10112 on: Today at 03:37:12 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:28:29 PM
Need these to beat Everton to keep Ole in a job and to piss the mongrels right off.

too right, a utd win and they've turned another corner, Ole is the man. also takes points of one of our title competitors...


haha sorry, I couldn't finish that without cracking up! hahahaha
Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10113 on: Today at 03:38:25 PM
Offline Riquende

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10114 on: Today at 03:57:08 PM
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:05:03 PM
I could be off and welcome an education, but I think theres one crucial difference- the vast majority of the rest of their squad was recruited at great expense, are on huge wages, and are thus very hard to shift while uhhhh not offering much. We had plenty of wasted roster spots but most felt like bargain binners

You're not wrong there.
Online Redondos Barber

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10115 on: Today at 04:20:48 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:38:25 PM

Arlene Foster's let herself go.
Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10116 on: Today at 04:25:29 PM
Quote from: Redondos Barber on Today at 04:20:48 PM
Arlene Foster's let herself go.
:lmao

''Give me a billion quid and I'm yours. Even Albanians''
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10117 on: Today at 04:27:24 PM
It's like people forget that apart from after quite a few years with Ferguson finally clicking, Manchester United used to the the 'Tottenham Hotspur of the North' the 'Glory Side' - the club that sought out and bought the top names, the glamour players and put on the Ritz - just failed to win anything but Cups mostly.

They are just reverting to type. Ferguson could have set up a legacy that would be adhered to but Souness showed that doesn't matter how good the set up is 'hungry young managers' want to come in and change everything - remember what he did to the boot room?

Ole would have loved to have clung to Fergusons shirt tails (And would have done better if he'd been the one to follow him) - but the managers that did come in didn't want the HSS in everything and wanted to stamp their mark.
