Agreed, these self-derogatory comparisons between this shite Utd side and us in the past need to fuck right off. One small owl-shaped misstep aside we were still a decent outfit with good managers, players as good as we could afford and passionate, patient fans who didn't call for the manager's head after every defeat (again owl aside). Our problem was simply that we didn't have access to the kinds of money needed to compete to win titles year in, year out.By comparison this Utd is a shitshow, where a clueless chief exec, or whatever he is, has hired an equally clueless fan-favourite messiah figure as manager because he knows it will keep the baying masses off his back (being as he hasn't actually any idea what to do); a club who have spent more than almost anyone else on shite players or the wrong players, and who are more interested in showing how 'big' and 'wealthy' they still are by paying over the odds, than in making canny purchases, and dickhead fans who think their name alone should allow them to win things.There're very few similarities, and why anyone would want to try and cheapen our history by claiming affinity, I really don't know. Generosity towards the afflicted, maybe