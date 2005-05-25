Sad news about Bobby Charlton.
It's baffling. Given the choice I'd genuinely rather have Sean Longstaff of Newcastle than Pogba, and yet when United decide to sell him Real Madrid will probably be fooled into buying him for £100m.
Welcome Pochettino
He'll do better no doubt, but let's not forget he was sacked by the mighty Spurs and hasn't managed a club for almost a full year. His honours as a manager are champions league/league cup runners up. All style and not much substance. He'd be perfect.
Oh dear.... latest thread on the "caf" Pogba = Gerrard? "Still time to delete this before it makes its way to RAWK."No theres not soft lad
Just wow!
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I forgot where I read it, probably Twitter or something, but someone said he plays like he's trying to impress a girl he likes, and that's the perfect description
Sly on us la, no Andy the wool to be interviewed outside the ground. I knew Covid would ruin something about footy eventually.
I also miss that squeaky little rat who gets really squeaky when he's angry
There's a thread titled "Pogba = Gerrard?" on Redcafe and posters are absolutely ripping the OP apart. It's a hilarious read The jist of it being "I wish he was!"
Don't ridicule Ole too much. He was a legendary super-sub for United. Imagive one day Shaq at our wheel...
The think pieces and softball interviews Solskjaer has been subjected to Since the RB victory is symptomatic of Manchester United since 2013. Exaggerating and over-emphasis of their positives; a total lack of perspective or long view about their predicament; a rush to declare corners are being turned based on flimsy evidence. Theyre a mess. They havent made a strategically good decision for about 15 years, if not longer. Great stuff.
