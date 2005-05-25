« previous next »
S

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10040 on: Yesterday at 07:52:51 PM
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:46:57 PM
Sad news about Bobby Charlton.
First I've heard of this, really sad.
Brian Blessed

  • Believer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10041 on: Yesterday at 07:54:45 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:45:47 PM
It's baffling. Given the choice I'd genuinely rather have Sean Longstaff of Newcastle than Pogba, and yet when United decide to sell him Real Madrid will probably be fooled into buying him for £100m.

Madrid will offer 100 Mill, Woody will talk them down to 50.
farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10042 on: Yesterday at 07:57:24 PM
Sad news indeed about Bobby Charlton. What kind of dementia is it? Hopefully not linked to Alzheimers; to me that would be the worst way I would want to go - to forget everything in life, every love, every success, every achievement...
keyop

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10043 on: Yesterday at 07:58:33 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:13:19 PM
Welcome Pochettino
He'll do better no doubt, but let's not forget he was sacked by the mighty Spurs and hasn't managed a club for almost a full year. His honours as a manager are champions league/league cup runners up. All style and not much substance. He'd be perfect.
Hazell

  • Believer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 08:00:24 PM
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 07:58:33 PM
He'll do better no doubt, but let's not forget he was sacked by the mighty Spurs and hasn't managed a club for almost a full year. His honours as a manager are champions league/league cup runners up. All style and not much substance. He'd be perfect.

Still better than having what they have now, which is no style and no substance.
Statto Red

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10045 on: Yesterday at 08:01:03 PM
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 07:07:49 PM
Oh dear....  latest thread on the "caf" Pogba = Gerrard?   

"Still time to delete this before it makes its way to RAWK."

No theres not soft lad

That op has to be a wum surely, one of the funniest threads on another teams forum i've read. :lmao
Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Believer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10046 on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 PM
JC the Messiah

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 09:19:29 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 27, 2020, 01:53:21 PM


Just wow!

Give him time, the young apprentice - the great hope.
Macphisto80

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 09:21:44 PM
I mean, he was without his talisman today. That wonderkid Lingard. When he matures and fills out a bit, he could be the spark that lights all that dry tinder. He's still bedding in, mind.
Fitzy.

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM
The think pieces and softball interviews Solskjaer has been subjected to Since the RB victory is symptomatic of Manchester United since 2013.

Exaggerating and over-emphasis of their positives; a total lack of perspective or long view about their predicament; a rush to declare corners are being turned based on flimsy evidence.

Theyre a mess. They havent made a strategically good decision for about 15 years, if not longer.

Great stuff.
Hazell

  • Believer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 10:03:31 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM
I forgot where I read it, probably Twitter or something, but someone said he plays like he's trying to impress a girl he likes, and that's the perfect description

ha ha that's a great description.
Original

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 PM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:30:48 PM
Sly on us la, no Andy the wool to be interviewed outside the ground. I knew Covid would ruin something about footy eventually.

I also miss that squeaky little rat who gets really squeaky when he's angry
Tepid T₂O

  • Believer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10052 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 PM
Terrible news on Bobby Charlton...

Dementia is no way to live a life....
BoRed

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10053 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 PM
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:15:13 PM
I also miss that squeaky little rat who gets really squeaky when he's angry

Miss him? He was commentating on Sky with Martin Tyler.
Skeeve

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10054 on: Yesterday at 11:00:39 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:08:14 PM
There's a thread titled "Pogba = Gerrard?" on Redcafe and posters are absolutely ripping the OP apart. It's a hilarious read :lmao

The jist of it being "I wish he was!"

Impressively consistent response from those replying to him, pretty much all variations of they hate him, but think's multiple times better than Pogba and they'd much rather have a player like him there.
GreatEx

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10055 on: Today at 12:47:03 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:49:46 PM
Don't ridicule Ole too much. He was a legendary super-sub for United. Imagive one day Shaq at our wheel... ;D

Man U had "run dem laps", we'd have "finish dem reps"
GreatEx

  • ******
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10056 on: Today at 12:48:26 AM
Anyway, bad luck Ole, getting your season off to a start with a home loss, just like the last season and the one before that. But I think season 2020/21 Mk.VIII could be something truly special!
latortuga

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10057 on: Today at 02:09:37 AM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM
The think pieces and softball interviews Solskjaer has been subjected to Since the RB victory is symptomatic of Manchester United since 2013.

Exaggerating and over-emphasis of their positives; a total lack of perspective or long view about their predicament; a rush to declare corners are being turned based on flimsy evidence.

Theyre a mess. They havent made a strategically good decision for about 15 years, if not longer.

Great stuff.

Yep, they're "False Dawn United".

Every big win or win streak fuels their continued failure under the management of Solksjaer.  While any decision to replace him will be compounded by the fact that the existing board has been overseen this constant cycle of mediocrity.

It's beautifully constructed.
aw1991

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10058 on: Today at 02:23:44 AM
Very sad news about Bobby Charlton. Best wishes to him and his family.
