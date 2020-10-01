« previous next »
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 01:00:46 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:49:34 PM
Like fuck he did, in game he said Maguire was resting his arm on him ;D


Yes, he was.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 02:24:25 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:49:34 PM
Like fuck he did, in game he said Maguire was resting his arm on him ;D
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Hij

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 03:13:06 AM »
Quote from: idontknow on October 20, 2020, 08:12:25 AM
With luck he'll turn out a bitter, jaded, tired, but knowledgeable, cynical, skeptical, establishment-hating creaky-legged wizened wiseman
So he'll become the Manc Stewart Lee ;D
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online kloppagetime

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 05:35:57 AM »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 05:53:29 AM »
Offline NarutoReds

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 06:03:01 AM »


VAR!! VAR!! VAR!!  :butt  :butt  :butt
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 06:04:03 AM »
Maguire is just so shite
Offline NarutoReds

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 06:14:14 AM »
Getting bored, so tiring keep listening from United fans, "LiVARpool, LiVARpool... ". Just fuck off, won't they?
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online keyop

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 06:19:08 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:03:01 AM


VAR!! VAR!! VAR!!  :butt  :butt  :butt
That pretty much sums up the FA, VAR and the state of the modern game in one picture.

Who regulates the FA? There is CAS to hold clubs to account (or not, in City's case), but who is noting all these mistakes and holding the FA or its officials to account? With no consequences, there's no incentive for the FA to change anything and these incidents will continue to happen every week.

The funny thing about Utd though is that despite having a record number of penalties awarded, and plenty of penalties not given against them, they still can't win and are still total shite.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Wingman

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 06:47:34 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:03:01 AM


VAR!! VAR!! VAR!!  :butt  :butt  :butt

Look at Lindelofs body language. Oh shit! Thats a pen
Offline NarutoReds

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 06:54:02 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:19:08 AM
That pretty much sums up the FA, VAR and the state of the modern game in one picture.

Who regulates the FA? There is CAS to hold clubs to account (or not, in City's case), but who is noting all these mistakes and holding the FA or its officials to account? With no consequences, there's no incentive for the FA to change anything and these incidents will continue to happen every week.
I truly understand if it's so called... "Borderline / almost foul". But that was a fucking obvious foul, wasn't it? OBVIOUS.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline kavah

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 07:05:01 AM »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:47:34 AM
Look at Lindelofs body language. Oh shit! Thats a pen

right,  ;D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 07:28:51 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:03:01 AM


VAR!! VAR!! VAR!!  :butt  :butt  :butt

High foot a free kick to United I reckon.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 07:29:41 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:03:01 AM


VAR!! VAR!! VAR!!  :butt  :butt  :butt

PGMOL will just add that to their scrap book on the page opposite this as a 'reference'.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 11:25:41 AM »
Mike Riley 15 years after retirement as a Ref is still helping United and fucking over LFC.

When he leaves PGMOL finally, I'm expecting Howard Webb to take over.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline MJD-L4

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 12:01:07 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:04:03 AM
Maguire is just so shite

I still can't believe he managed to blag £200k a week and the Manchester United captaincy after a couple of satisfactory performances against shit teams at the World Cup.


Madness.
Online newterp

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 12:15:40 PM »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 06:47:34 AM
Look at Lindelofs body language. Oh shit! Thats a pen

Luke Shaw was no better. Hes was thinking - yeah thats how Id attack a donut.
Offline oldman

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 12:29:31 PM »
people can keep track of the number of penalties they get given - but the number of decisions they get at the other end with penalties not given against them is harder to track  but must be worth plenty of points a season .
Remember  henderson being assaulted by pogba a couple of years back as well - pictures are on site somewhere - no penalty

Offline mainone

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 12:35:02 PM »
var ref attwell  gave a shit penalty in palace game while reffing and didn't want to give this??
Offline 12C

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9859 on: Today at 06:13:34 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:25:41 AM
Mike Riley 15 years after retirement as a Ref is still helping United and fucking over LFC.

When he leaves PGMOL finally, I'm expecting Howard Webb to take over.

Whats Bennet doing these days.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9860 on: Today at 06:20:13 PM »
I can see Mike Dean taking over. I know he's not everyone's cup of tea but I think he'd be a huge improvement on Riley.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline 12C

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 06:24:16 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:20:13 PM
I can see Mike Dean taking over. I know he's not everyone's cup of tea but I think he'd be a huge improvement on Riley.

Clattenburg would be good but he is coining it in the Middle East
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 07:16:19 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 12:29:31 PM
people can keep track of the number of penalties they get given - but the number of decisions they get at the other end with penalties not given against them is harder to track  but must be worth plenty of points a season .
Remember  henderson being assaulted by pogba a couple of years back as well - pictures are on site somewhere - no penalty



Nah, never a foul

Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9863 on: Today at 07:22:10 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 07:16:19 PM
Nah, never a foul



Coote: ''I recommend a red card to Henderson for forearm into Pogba's face''
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
