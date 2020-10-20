



VAR!! VAR!! VAR!!



That pretty much sums up the FA, VAR and the state of the modern game in one picture.Who regulates the FA? There is CAS to hold clubs to account (or not, in City's case), but who is noting all these mistakes and holding the FA or its officials to account? With no consequences, there's no incentive for the FA to change anything and these incidents will continue to happen every week.The funny thing about Utd though is that despite having a record number of penalties awarded, and plenty of penalties not given against them, they still can't win and are still total shite.