Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 550547 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9800 on: October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM »
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9801 on: October 22, 2020, 10:39:11 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?

Think you already know the answer to that.
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9802 on: October 22, 2020, 10:51:51 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?


With Christmas fast approaching, I'm sure they are gutted they can't sing ''Feed the Scousers...'' in football grounds around the country.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9803 on: October 22, 2020, 11:06:57 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 10:51:51 PM


With Christmas fast approaching, I'm sure they are gutted they can't sing ''Feed the Scousers...'' in football grounds around the country.

Forgot that classic. Guttering indeed.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9804 on: Yesterday at 10:25:54 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 10:51:51 PM

With Christmas fast approaching, I'm sure they are gutted they can't sing ''Feed the Scousers...'' in football grounds around the country.

They'd probably make it OK in their heads because Marcus Rashford is literally trying to feed the Scousers (and every other child in Britain but let's forget that bit)
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9805 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on October 22, 2020, 11:49:25 AM
Their revenue decreased by £70m and incurred a loss of £23m. Also worth noting while they were making losses, they paid a dividend of the same amount to their shareholders. Glazers are taking them to the cleaners

But net debts doubled to £476m equivalent to 80% of their full year income during good times. Under normal conditions it will take them 35 years to repay in full with interest assuming they dont incur more debts this year, which look inconceivable.
I truly cannot understand why the green and gold brigade aren't making massive, internet-terroristy waves over this. Their club could be in danger.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9806 on: Yesterday at 11:13:36 AM »
Rashford has my respect
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9807 on: Yesterday at 11:16:09 AM »
Believer

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9808 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 AM »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9809 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 AM »
Rashford's Twitter is awesome.

His gallant actions are going to be one of the cogs in forcing the Tories out in the next GE.

No one is forgetting when the Tories wouldn't feed the Kids.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9810 on: Yesterday at 01:11:29 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:30:51 AM
Rashford's Twitter is awesome.

His gallant actions are going to be one of the cogs in forcing the Tories out in the next GE.

No one is forgetting when the Tories wouldn't feed the Kids.

Glad hes got a separate thread now, that is how he should be. The work Marcus Rashford is doing deserves to be discussed and highlighted away from here, so that it gets the exposure it needs. 

Mason Greenwood on the other hand, is behaving just how Id expect a Man Utd brat to behave  :P
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9811 on: Yesterday at 02:34:26 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:11:29 PM
Glad hes got a separate thread now, that is how he should be. The work Marcus Rashford is doing deserves to be discussed and highlighted away from here, so that it gets the exposure it needs. 

Mason Greenwood on the other hand, is behaving just how Id expect a Man Utd brat to behave  :P
The next Ravel Morrison.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9812 on: Yesterday at 04:25:54 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?

And their Bojo pictures with "self pity city" after how the Tories have fucked Manchester over.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9813 on: Yesterday at 04:27:26 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:30:51 AM
Rashford's Twitter is awesome.

His gallant actions are going to be one of the cogs in forcing the Tories out in the next GE.

No one is forgetting when the Tories wouldn't feed the Kids.
Yeah, it is.

And hes so polite when he calls the politicians out.  Hes so darn good at making his point positively whilst leaving them absolutely no wriggle room.

(The manc c*nt... just for balance of course ;D)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9814 on: Yesterday at 05:02:22 PM »
Hate him on the pitch. Love him off the pitch. Fair play to him he's doing inspiring work.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9815 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 04:27:26 PM
Yeah, it is.

And hes so polite when he calls the politicians out.  Hes so darn good at making his point positively whilst leaving them absolutely no wriggle room.

(The manc c*nt... just for balance of course ;D)
It's a clever approach from him.

Flying in, all guns blazing with aggression and harsh words can see you looking unreasonable, so it's easy to bat away the actual content of the argument. By going in polite, you look reasonable and like you've really thought it through. It's much harder to bat away what is being said then, so he leaves a hot potato in the lap of those he's talking to/about, which they then have to address or they look rude and dismissive, leaving Rashford and his argument in a positive light, and their reply, or lack of, in a negative light.

Quite often, the more considered and subtle approach is far more affective than aggressive confrontation.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9816 on: Yesterday at 08:43:57 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:02:22 PM
Hate him on the pitch. Love him off the pitch. Fair play to him he's doing inspiring work.

H.U.L.R.

Hate United, Love Rashford.  :)
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9817 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?
Imagine playing for them.

Our fans sing about Liverpool.

Their fans sing about Liverpool.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9818 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 PM »
Quote from: OOS on October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?

Never underestimate the stupidity of the middle class.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 01:10:41 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:38:33 PM
Never underestimate the stupidity of the middle class.
True.

I think it will be a bit too much to ask fans of the Establishment's favourite club to show some solidarity.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 01:26:21 AM »
Quote from: OOS on October 22, 2020, 10:29:48 PM
Wonder if they will still chant 'sign on', 'we pay your benefits' and 'eating rats in your council house' after what their best player has been doing off the field this summer?
Bound to. And if they do, will Rashford react...? Or will he ignore it like Rooney...?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
