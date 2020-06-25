Im trying to think of one about him being out of position/in the wrong lane...
Was just thinking that same thing reading some of the responses to him getting his award. Rashford should have told her to stick it up her cobwebbed fanny.
I see AWB has been caught speeding.United aren't playing and they're still getting penalties.
Wonder if he was put into custardy.
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Whilst I get the symbolic irony, it's not actually Maj who decides these things. A more cogent complaint is that he's been ''rewarded'' by the very people he is criticising, which has got to leave one wondering whether accepting is kind of like being co-opted into their bellendery. Though I imagine his family etc will be pleased
Cavanis recent social media posts feel fairly typical of players waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the game. Workout videos from his home in Neuilly-sur-Seine highlight his professionalism and what good shape hes in.He is no fat, pure muscle, like a Greek god, says a source in Paris. His body fat percentage is astonishing. He is fit and intense, and amazing in the air. He runs like a maniac.https://theathletic.com/2113342/2020/10/07/edinson-cavani-manchester-united-psg-paris?
Harry Maguire likes this
I'm surprised he hasn't rejected it, to be honest.It's quite bizarre that he basically shamed and embarrassed the establishment, the establishment then 'reward' his efforts, then he accepts the 'reward' from those he set out to shame in the first place.
My wife has been brought up to love the Royals (her Ma and Dad are from the 30's when the Royals were still fawned over), so can't really get why I have no time for them. I was chatting about this last night and explained that the Royals wealth is in the region of £70 billion and the Queen alone is worth over £300 million. I asked her to think of how many schools, hospitals that could build and how many people could be brought out of poverty. She saw them in a different light after that.Fuck, we could get rid of the lot and employ lookalike actors if we really think getting shut would have a negative effect on them bringing money in via tourism.
Just stuck this on Facebook.(Sorry it's a bit rough-and-ready, but I'm no Capon Debaser).
