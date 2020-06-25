« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 538573 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9680 on: October 13, 2020, 08:43:49 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 13, 2020, 08:39:21 PM
Im trying to think of one about him being out of position/in the wrong lane...


Wonder if he was put into custardy.
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,243
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9681 on: October 13, 2020, 08:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 13, 2020, 08:42:54 PM
Was just thinking that same thing reading some of the responses to him getting his award. Rashford should have told her to stick it up her cobwebbed fanny.

That's an image I could have done without.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,529
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9682 on: October 13, 2020, 09:25:13 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 13, 2020, 08:30:17 PM
I see AWB has been caught speeding.

United aren't playing and they're still getting penalties.
Anything to get three points.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,411
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9683 on: October 13, 2020, 09:26:50 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 13, 2020, 08:30:17 PM
I see AWB has been caught speeding.

United aren't playing and they're still getting penalties.
He had to prove to the doubters that he's fast.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,562
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9684 on: October 13, 2020, 09:41:43 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 13, 2020, 08:43:49 PM
Wonder if he was put into custardy.

It's not a trifling matter
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9685 on: Yesterday at 12:30:07 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 13, 2020, 08:42:54 PM
Was just thinking that same thing reading some of the responses to him getting his award. Rashford should have told her to stick it up her cobwebbed fanny.
Whilst I get the symbolic irony, it's not actually Maj who decides these things. A more cogent complaint is that he's been ''rewarded'' by the very people he is criticising, which has got to leave one wondering whether accepting is kind of like being co-opted into their bellendery. Though I imagine his family etc will be pleased
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • 19:06
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9686 on: Yesterday at 01:08:12 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:30:07 AM
Whilst I get the symbolic irony, it's not actually Maj who decides these things. A more cogent complaint is that he's been ''rewarded'' by the very people he is criticising, which has got to leave one wondering whether accepting is kind of like being co-opted into their bellendery. Though I imagine his family etc will be pleased
I'm surprised he hasn't rejected it, to be honest.

It's quite bizarre that he basically shamed and embarrassed the establishment, the establishment then 'reward' his efforts, then he accepts the 'reward' from those he set out to shame in the first place.  :rollseyes
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,902
  • Dutch Class
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9687 on: Yesterday at 01:48:59 AM »
Harry Maguire likes this

Quote
Cavanis recent social media posts feel fairly typical of players waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the game. Workout videos from his home in Neuilly-sur-Seine highlight his professionalism and what good shape hes in.

He is no fat, pure muscle, like a Greek god, says a source in Paris. His body fat percentage is astonishing. He is fit and intense, and amazing in the air. He runs like a maniac.
https://theathletic.com/2113342/2020/10/07/edinson-cavani-manchester-united-psg-paris?
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,337
  • Boss Tha
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9688 on: Yesterday at 03:43:01 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:48:59 AM
Harry Maguire likes this


"He runs like a maniac.

Ha, ha - that footage of him in the Chelsea semi final springs to mind.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9689 on: Yesterday at 05:42:37 AM »
So since the break there's been stories that Ole didn't get a single one of his transfer targets, that Ed isn't tied to Ole and that Giggsy could take over for Ole.  Things are going great it seems...
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9690 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:08:12 AM
I'm surprised he hasn't rejected it, to be honest.

It's quite bizarre that he basically shamed and embarrassed the establishment, the establishment then 'reward' his efforts, then he accepts the 'reward' from those he set out to shame in the first place.  :rollseyes

Correct me if Im wrong, but anyone is able to nominate someone for an MBE. Id imagine they received a lot of nominations from the public.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9691 on: Yesterday at 07:43:40 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:08:12 AM
I'm surprised he hasn't rejected it, to be honest.

It's quite bizarre that he basically shamed and embarrassed the establishment, the establishment then 'reward' his efforts, then he accepts the 'reward' from those he set out to shame in the first place.  :rollseyes

He may feel it gives him greater standing to be able to push his message further?
I'm not going to knock him, he seems a genuinely decent fella, unlike many of his compatriots in the modern game.
Logged

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9692 on: Yesterday at 09:00:42 PM »
Just stuck this on Facebook.

(Sorry it's a bit rough-and-ready, but I'm no Capon Debaser).

Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • Kloppite
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9693 on: Yesterday at 09:02:09 PM »
I believe United are after a bottle of milk, as that turns quicker than Maguire does!
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9694 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 11, 2020, 09:46:53 AM
My wife has been brought up to love the Royals (her Ma and Dad are from the 30's when the Royals were still fawned over), so can't really get why I have no time for them. I was chatting about this last night and explained that the Royals wealth is in the region of £70 billion and the Queen alone is worth over £300 million. I asked her to think of how many schools, hospitals that could build and how many people could be brought out of poverty. She saw them in a different light after that.

Fuck, we could get rid of the lot and employ lookalike actors if we really think getting shut would have a negative effect on them bringing money in via tourism.

One of those retraining memes in the offing 🤣
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9695 on: Yesterday at 10:33:29 PM »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 09:00:42 PM
Just stuck this on Facebook.

(Sorry it's a bit rough-and-ready, but I'm no Capon Debaser).


What would Martin Tyler Durden do?

(Don't answer that before the watershed)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,839
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 08:23:10 AM »
The fact that Maguire is the victim here is hilarious.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 