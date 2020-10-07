« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 536902 times)

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,538
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9680 on: Yesterday at 08:43:49 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:39:21 PM
Im trying to think of one about him being out of position/in the wrong lane...


Wonder if he was put into custardy.
Logged
AHA!

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,229
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9681 on: Yesterday at 08:58:59 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:42:54 PM
Was just thinking that same thing reading some of the responses to him getting his award. Rashford should have told her to stick it up her cobwebbed fanny.

That's an image I could have done without.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,513
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9682 on: Yesterday at 09:25:13 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:30:17 PM
I see AWB has been caught speeding.

United aren't playing and they're still getting penalties.
Anything to get three points.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9683 on: Yesterday at 09:26:50 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:30:17 PM
I see AWB has been caught speeding.

United aren't playing and they're still getting penalties.
He had to prove to the doubters that he's fast.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9684 on: Yesterday at 09:41:43 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:43:49 PM
Wonder if he was put into custardy.

It's not a trifling matter
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9685 on: Today at 12:30:07 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:42:54 PM
Was just thinking that same thing reading some of the responses to him getting his award. Rashford should have told her to stick it up her cobwebbed fanny.
Whilst I get the symbolic irony, it's not actually Maj who decides these things. A more cogent complaint is that he's been ''rewarded'' by the very people he is criticising, which has got to leave one wondering whether accepting is kind of like being co-opted into their bellendery. Though I imagine his family etc will be pleased
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,865
  • 19:06
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9686 on: Today at 01:08:12 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:30:07 AM
Whilst I get the symbolic irony, it's not actually Maj who decides these things. A more cogent complaint is that he's been ''rewarded'' by the very people he is criticising, which has got to leave one wondering whether accepting is kind of like being co-opted into their bellendery. Though I imagine his family etc will be pleased
I'm surprised he hasn't rejected it, to be honest.

It's quite bizarre that he basically shamed and embarrassed the establishment, the establishment then 'reward' his efforts, then he accepts the 'reward' from those he set out to shame in the first place.  :rollseyes
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,886
  • Dutch Class
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #9687 on: Today at 01:48:59 AM
Harry Maguire likes this

Quote
Cavanis recent social media posts feel fairly typical of players waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the game. Workout videos from his home in Neuilly-sur-Seine highlight his professionalism and what good shape hes in.

He is no fat, pure muscle, like a Greek god, says a source in Paris. His body fat percentage is astonishing. He is fit and intense, and amazing in the air. He runs like a maniac.
https://theathletic.com/2113342/2020/10/07/edinson-cavani-manchester-united-psg-paris?
Logged
