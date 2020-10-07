Whilst I get the symbolic irony, it's not actually Maj who decides these things. A more cogent complaint is that he's been ''rewarded'' by the very people he is criticising, which has got to leave one wondering whether accepting is kind of like being co-opted into their bellendery. Though I imagine his family etc will be pleased
I'm surprised he hasn't rejected it, to be honest.
It's quite bizarre that he basically shamed and embarrassed the establishment, the establishment then 'reward' his efforts, then he accepts the 'reward' from those he set out to shame in the first place.