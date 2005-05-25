Thing about Pogba is he never really wanted to come back to Man U; he was hoping to go to Madrid, and they wanted him as well, but no way could they pay what Utd did. So it's not really that surprising that he's wandering around half-heartedly and not really bothering.



I wouldn't be surprised if, in the fullness of time, it comes out his agent had a big part to play in persuading him to make that big money move to Utd - -esp if the stories about just how much his agent earned on the deal, are true. I can also imagine him being very critical of his time at Utd, rather as Sanchez has been, once he has moved away.



I've got no idea how good he really is, or isn't, as a player, as I've never really followed his footballing career. I do know, from people I know who know him, that he's a decent enough guy. I know he's a figure of ridicule here, and that's fine, being as he plays for a rival, but I do hope he gets another chance to play somewhere he really wants to be. He might still be rubbish and overrated, but I expect he'll be happier.