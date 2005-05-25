« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 531384 times)

Online Medellin

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 AM »
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:36:38 AM
Beautiful still..

https://mobile.twitter.com/1811MAG/status/1312803506848518145
🤣🤣🤣 what a clown. We got him sacked, not their entitled fans.
Offline slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 02:20:26 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:36:38 AM
Beautiful still..

https://mobile.twitter.com/1811MAG/status/1312803506848518145

haha that's class, never seen that before. His missus beside him all proud of him too
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 09:17:40 PM »
Subtle

Paul Pogba says it's a dream to play at Real Madrid one day - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54469085
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:17:40 PM
Subtle

Paul Pogba says it's a dream to play at Real Madrid one day - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54469085


Doesn't half talk a lot of nonsense Pogba. Why not one day ? Because he's not as good as he thinks he is and nowhere near good enough for Madrid if they have any aspirations to being one of the best clubs around again.
He also says he will give his all to the max. Lies. In the last couple of seasons he's publicly said twice he didn't try hard enough in games. Tube
Online Circa1892

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 09:37:44 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:17:40 PM
Subtle

Paul Pogba says it's a dream to play at Real Madrid one day - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54469085


See. Pogba IS good enough to be one of the very best. But he's phoned it in for years - it's difficult to turn it around at this stage of your career. There's a reason the likes of Ronaldo stay at the top for so long - because they work harder than anyone else, all the time. Pogba won't ever reach his potential.
Offline slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 09:52:21 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:37:44 PM
See. Pogba IS good enough to be one of the very best. But he's phoned it in for years - it's difficult to turn it around at this stage of your career. There's a reason the likes of Ronaldo stay at the top for so long - because they work harder than anyone else, all the time. Pogba won't ever reach his potential.

I'm not sure he is you know. But I'm basing my opinion on what I have seen him do for Utd. People say he plays well from France and did for Juve. Maybe that's true I don't know. He's been at Utd what, 4 years now ? Apart from 45 mins against Man City a couple of years ago, I've seen nothing from him to suggest he can be one of the best about.
His work rate is pathetic though I agree that's hard to suddenly turn on.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 10:02:20 PM »
Scott McTominay is shite.

Carry on.
Offline Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 PM »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:02:20 PM
Scott McTominay is shite.

Carry on.
🤣🤣🤣
Offline Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 12:02:13 AM »
Thing about Pogba is he never really wanted to come back to Man U; he was hoping to go to Madrid, and they wanted him as well, but no way could they pay what Utd did. So it's not really that surprising that he's wandering around half-heartedly and not really bothering.

I wouldn't be surprised if, in the fullness of time, it comes out his agent had a big part to play in persuading him to make that big money move to Utd - -esp if the stories about just how much his agent earned on the deal, are true. I can also imagine him being very critical of his time at Utd, rather as Sanchez has been, once he has moved away.

I've got no idea how good he really is, or isn't, as a player, as I've never really followed his footballing career. I do know, from people I know who know him, that he's a decent enough guy. I know he's a figure of ridicule here, and that's fine, being as he plays for a rival, but I do hope he gets another chance to play somewhere he really wants to be. He might still be rubbish and overrated, but I expect he'll be happier.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 12:29:53 AM »
Kiss the United badge Pogba, and the damnation is complete
Offline Ryba

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9611 on: Today at 03:27:57 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:17:40 PM
Subtle

Paul Pogba says it's a dream to play at Real Madrid one day - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54469085


A generational talent in terms of pure skill and ability. Occasionally showcases a moment of pure genius. Fabulous for France in 2018... But his mentality has meant he's failed to reach his potential.

Were you to take away the name, the (now fading) "brand," and judge him solely on his on-the-field performances over the course of his United career and he'd probably be warming their bench more often than starting. He's a flashy, popular player that has earned them millions in advertising revenue and shirt sales... But he's been mediocre and inconsistent for them throughout his career. A "Glazer" signing if there ever was one. Get the big name; don't worry about whether he'll fit the system.

He hasn't left this Summer because no one came knocking; no other rich team will repeat United's mistake.

It will take a considerable turn of events for Madrid to sign him now. I suspect they've got their eyes on a much bigger prize -- Camavinga.

Offline slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 07:57:53 AM »
Quote from: Ryba on Today at 03:27:57 AM
A generational talent in terms of pure skill and ability. Occasionally showcases a moment of pure genius. Fabulous for France in 2018... But his mentality has meant he's failed to reach his potential.

Were you to take away the name, the (now fading) "brand," and judge him solely on his on-the-field performances over the course of his United career and he'd probably be warming their bench more often than starting. He's a flashy, popular player that has earned them millions in advertising revenue and shirt sales... But he's been mediocre and inconsistent for them throughout his career. A "Glazer" signing if there ever was one. Get the big name; don't worry about whether he'll fit the system.

He hasn't left this Summer because no one came knocking; no other rich team will repeat United's mistake.

It will take a considerable turn of events for Madrid to sign him now. I suspect they've got their eyes on a much bigger prize -- Camavinga.



Is he f**k. Not only is that term getting as over used as world class, but he's nowhere near it. There's dozens of players of his generation with way more skill and ability
Online jacobs chains

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 08:10:01 AM »
Quote from: Ryba on Today at 03:27:57 AM
A generational talent in terms of pure skill and ability.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Come on, own up. You just used that as a trigger didn't you?
Online jacobs chains

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 08:49:38 AM »
From the BBC Gossip page;

Manchester United rejected Penarol's request to immediately take Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 18, back on loan until January following his deadline day move. (Manchester Evening News)

Yeah take that Penarol. Your playing with the big boys now.
Offline The North Bank

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 09:25:39 AM »
United have plenty of generational talents. Mbappe must be shitting it at the emergence of the great Mason Greenwood.
Online sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 10:14:16 AM »
I see Bailly got injured again on international duty.

Step up Phil Jones.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #9617 on: Today at 10:18:22 AM »
Quote from: Ryba on Today at 03:27:57 AM
A generational talent in terms of pure skill and ability. Occasionally showcases a moment of pure genius. Fabulous for France in 2018... But his mentality has meant he's failed to reach his potential.

Going back to Man Utd in 2016 has pretty much ruined his career at the very top level.
