Think they still get fourth. Theyre the form side of the bunch and Leicester are doing stuff like losing 4-1 to Bournemouth. Glad their post lockdown bubble has been nicely popped tonight though.



I was sure they would do too until tonight. But it's hard to pick up momentum once it comes to a halt. We're a far, far superior team to them (34 points now right for the Redcafe lot reading this?) and we're still struggling to get our rythm since Watford. Leicester too looked nailed on for third by Feb then momentum died.This is more than two points dropped for them. Now the seeds of doubt creep in to every Bruno pass, every Martial stepover, every three seconds Pogba holds on to the ball too long. Plus the fatigue of the same XI starting.